Deccan Transcon Leasing Share Price

NSE
BSE

DECCAN TRANSCON LEASING

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Deccan Transcon Leasing along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹22.00 Closed
2.33₹ 0.50
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:46 PM IST
Deccan Transcon Leasing Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹21.90₹22.90
₹22.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹20.15₹64.50
₹22.00
Open Price
₹21.90
Prev. Close
₹21.50
Volume
10,800

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Deccan Transcon Leasing has declined 27.55% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -60.00%.

Deccan Transcon Leasing’s current P/E of 10.81x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Deccan Transcon Leasing Peer Comparision

Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Deccan Transcon Leasing		3.29-4.76-20.72-41.18-59.26-41.56-27.55
Container Corporation of India		-5.24-9.26-5.43-12.72-4.76-0.350.70
Delhivery		-2.03-3.466.46-10.4868.687.86-4.42
Aegis Logistics		-3.10-3.30-11.89-3.40-11.1222.5315.77
BlackBuck		-5.07-8.35-13.89-2.8440.1430.1017.10
Shadowfax Technologies		3.678.569.659.659.653.121.86
TVS Supply Chain Solutions		-2.7812.485.36-16.32-18.46-17.55-10.93
VRL Logistics		-3.90-2.590.94-0.1122.46-0.2916.63
Mahindra Logistics		-1.4910.4425.8924.9678.786.44-1.82
Sindhu Trade Links		-5.918.933.35-3.7376.690.530.32
Gateway Distriparks		-4.25-5.59-0.66-12.35-3.71-2.88-4.72
TCI Express		-4.75-3.29-9.97-27.58-23.22-30.65-10.60
Navkar Corporation		-5.63-9.21-9.16-24.94-6.5718.7716.16
Western Carriers (India)		-3.64-4.26-8.90-15.0027.74-11.86-7.29
JITF Infralogistics		-6.1836.4120.7511.86-1.0557.40108.98
Allcargo Logistics		-7.36-21.62-38.55-74.92-73.20-55.70-25.01
Tejas Cargo India		-5.72-2.780.52-6.6766.6718.5610.76
Snowman Logistics		-1.320.73-5.94-29.16-13.714.42-5.60
Shree Vasu Logistics		-0.72-13.13-20.61-29.4340.2862.4851.55
Ritco Logistics		-4.16-12.45-19.86-23.91-18.7312.9212.39

Over the last one year, Deccan Transcon Leasing has declined 59.26% compared to peers like Container Corporation of India (-4.76%), Delhivery (68.68%), Aegis Logistics (-11.12%). From a 5 year perspective, Deccan Transcon Leasing has underperformed peers relative to Container Corporation of India (0.70%) and Delhivery (-4.42%).

Deccan Transcon Leasing Financials

Deccan Transcon Leasing Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
522.2622.13
1022.9322.6
2023.122.96
5023.6124.38
10027.8327.62
20034.0235.11

Deccan Transcon Leasing Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Deccan Transcon Leasing remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 4.27%, FII holding unchanged at 2.03%, and public shareholding moved down to 29.58% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Deccan Transcon Leasing Corporate Actions

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Deccan Transcon Leasing fact sheet for more information

About Deccan Transcon Leasing

Deccan Transcon Leasing Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/07/2024 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U63090TG2007PLC052599 and registration number is 052599. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 85.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.72 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Jaidev Menon
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Ms. Karthika Menon
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Shekhar Miriyala
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Satyamurti Ramasundar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Karat Roger Vijayan Parameshwar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. K V N Lavanya
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Deccan Transcon Leasing Share Price

What is the share price of Deccan Transcon Leasing?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Deccan Transcon Leasing is ₹22.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Deccan Transcon Leasing?

The Deccan Transcon Leasing is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Deccan Transcon Leasing?

The market cap of Deccan Transcon Leasing is ₹49.99 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Deccan Transcon Leasing?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Deccan Transcon Leasing are ₹22.90 and ₹21.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Deccan Transcon Leasing?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Deccan Transcon Leasing stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Deccan Transcon Leasing is ₹64.50 and 52-week low of Deccan Transcon Leasing is ₹20.15 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Deccan Transcon Leasing performed historically in terms of returns?

The Deccan Transcon Leasing has shown returns of 2.33% over the past day, -2.22% for the past month, -23.34% over 3 months, -60.0% over 1 year, -41.56% across 3 years, and -27.55% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Deccan Transcon Leasing?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Deccan Transcon Leasing are 10.81 and 0.54 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Deccan Transcon Leasing News

