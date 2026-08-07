Here's the live share price of Deccan Polypacks along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Deccan Polypacks
|-7.89
|-12.50
|-24.32
|31.21
|-4.01
|29.64
|43.51
|Garware Hi-Tech Films
|-2.15
|0.79
|28.63
|63.83
|113.60
|96.59
|43.83
|Time Technoplast
|-2.61
|15.28
|8.47
|3.62
|-9.88
|42.69
|36.19
|EPL
|2.14
|-7.52
|-3.12
|3.51
|1.57
|1.40
|-1.72
|Safari Industries (India)
|-4.99
|-8.08
|-3.15
|-31.50
|-27.71
|0.50
|33.21
|AGI Greenpac
|2.23
|2.08
|14.07
|14.15
|-21.72
|3.72
|24.52
|VIP Industries
|5.42
|4.52
|-2.06
|-17.79
|-29.84
|-20.29
|-4.78
|Uflex
|3.92
|14.01
|9.83
|-2.27
|-15.67
|5.81
|-2.82
|Polyplex Corporation
|1.05
|8.87
|18.43
|25.73
|-1.54
|-4.06
|-6.27
|Jindal Poly Films
|-1.46
|0.42
|-14.02
|46.38
|16.70
|-0.62
|-11.40
|Xpro India
|-25.96
|-21.66
|-4.95
|11.04
|-1.45
|8.61
|44.23
|Knack Packaging
|9.32
|13.96
|13.96
|13.96
|13.96
|4.45
|2.65
|Cosmo First
|-0.15
|4.46
|15.43
|40.76
|-14.03
|10.89
|-0.37
|Huhtamaki India
|-7.87
|28.61
|45.25
|43.69
|30.88
|3.10
|-2.41
|Everest Kanto Cylinder
|5.14
|-3.97
|-8.98
|-11.21
|-14.06
|-4.53
|3.81
|Ester Industries
|-0.14
|-4.22
|-10.90
|-9.59
|-18.60
|-4.80
|-9.93
|Commercial Syn Bags
|4.65
|16.83
|46.31
|30.22
|69.90
|55.38
|39.77
|Oricon Enterprises
|0.04
|-4.43
|-17.27
|-18.76
|-0.04
|29.89
|11.08
|Hitech Corporation
|1.71
|1.75
|116.70
|90.43
|76.10
|10.12
|7.17
|Kanpur Plastipack
|0.26
|5.64
|-4.87
|6.82
|1.95
|22.37
|3.79
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Deccan Polypacks has declined 4.01% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (113.60%), Time Technoplast (-9.88%), EPL (1.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Deccan Polypacks has outperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (43.83%) and Time Technoplast (36.19%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|30.12
|30.39
|10
|31.06
|30.89
|20
|33.15
|32
|50
|34.14
|32.86
|100
|33.13
|32.56
|200
|32.43
|29.67
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Deccan Polypacks remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 87.06% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 05:58 AM IST IST
|Deccan Polypacks - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:10 PM IST IST
|Deccan Polypacks - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 20, 2026, 10:40 PM IST IST
|Deccan Polypacks - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 18, 2026, 08:11 PM IST IST
|Deccan Polypacks - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 16, 2026, 10:06 PM IST IST
|Deccan Polypacks - Financial Results For Q.E.30.06.2026
Source: Dion Global
Deccan Polypacks Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/12/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24134TG1984PLC005215 and registration number is 005215. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Weaving, manufacturing of man-made fiber and man-made mixture fabrics.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Deccan Polypacks is ₹28.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Deccan Polypacks is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Deccan Polypacks is ₹5.92 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Deccan Polypacks are ₹29.00 and ₹28.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Deccan Polypacks stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Deccan Polypacks is ₹46.50 and 52-week low of Deccan Polypacks is ₹20.28 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Deccan Polypacks has shown returns of -3.45% over the past day, -12.5% for the past month, -24.32% over 3 months, -4.01% over 1 year, 29.64% across 3 years, and 43.51% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Deccan Polypacks are -47.14 and -0.43 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global