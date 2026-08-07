What is the share price of Deccan Polypacks? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Deccan Polypacks is ₹28.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Deccan Polypacks? The Deccan Polypacks is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Deccan Polypacks? The market cap of Deccan Polypacks is ₹5.92 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Deccan Polypacks? Today’s highest and lowest price of Deccan Polypacks are ₹29.00 and ₹28.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Deccan Polypacks? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Deccan Polypacks stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Deccan Polypacks is ₹46.50 and 52-week low of Deccan Polypacks is ₹20.28 as on .

How has the Deccan Polypacks performed historically in terms of returns? The Deccan Polypacks has shown returns of -3.45% over the past day, -12.5% for the past month, -24.32% over 3 months, -4.01% over 1 year, 29.64% across 3 years, and 43.51% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Deccan Polypacks? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Deccan Polypacks are -47.14 and -0.43 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global