DECCAN POLYPACKS LTD.

Sector : Packaging & Containers | Smallcap | BSE
₹13.55 Closed
00
As on Aug 28, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Deccan Polypacks Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹13.45₹13.55
₹13.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.47₹13.55
₹13.55
Open Price
₹13.45
Prev. Close
₹13.55
Volume
0

Deccan Polypacks Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R113.58
  • R213.62
  • R313.68
  • Pivot
    13.52
  • S113.48
  • S213.42
  • S313.38

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 54.7412.86
  • 104.9512.17
  • 204.8711.07
  • 504.38.85
  • 1003.757
  • 2003.335.6

Deccan Polypacks Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
05.4531.5572.17163.11354.70351.67
-3.509.808.932.8710.85123.036.88
2.4226.0235.4481.09144.83791.64298.57
-1.61-13.58-1.7822.8116.57-31.3262.34
10.20-4.23-8.69-10.28-42.7380.01104.89
26.009.2714.8414.07-38.3442.1052.39
5.114.0649.9374.9920.79255.60-4.82
6.716.381.4215.44-34.6855.19143.31
7.7423.8568.9999.8953.18403.47464.44
3.650.43-7.4331.3436.401.68-2.60
-2.632.9228.0070.6724.016,208.162,786.34
12.4611.9121.119.31-19.93186.02332.38
7.33-6.9514.9845.760.55296.80235.75
4.120.21-16.4715.8482.11260.05187.60
2.88-12.12-14.212.23-43.9150.0998.61
-2.047.556.0111.397.957.957.95
-5.55-2.8820.6617.32-7.91145.2690.05
1.55-0.647.2720.54-30.8221.96-32.41
-6.70-24.09-4.0571.28176.602,335.412,572.00
9.8316.7694.05123.9237.96233.81193.34

Deccan Polypacks Ltd. Share Holdings

Deccan Polypacks Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Deccan Polypacks Ltd.

Deccan Polypacks Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/12/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24134TG1984PLC005215 and registration number is 005215. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Weaving, manufacturing of man-made fiber and man-made mixture fabrics.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. D V Prudvi Raju
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. D R S P Raju
    Director
  • Mr. N V S Rao
    Director
  • Mrs. R Rama Devi
    Woman Director

FAQs on Deccan Polypacks Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Deccan Polypacks Ltd.?

The market cap of Deccan Polypacks Ltd. is ₹2.87 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Deccan Polypacks Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Deccan Polypacks Ltd. is 9.85 and PB ratio of Deccan Polypacks Ltd. is -1.63 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the share price of Deccan Polypacks Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Deccan Polypacks Ltd. is ₹13.55 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Deccan Polypacks Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Deccan Polypacks Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Deccan Polypacks Ltd. is ₹13.55 and 52-week low of Deccan Polypacks Ltd. is ₹4.47 as on Aug 28, 2023.

