MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Deccan Polypacks Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/12/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24134TG1984PLC005215 and registration number is 005215. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Weaving, manufacturing of man-made fiber and man-made mixture fabrics.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Deccan Polypacks Ltd. is ₹2.87 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.
P/E ratio of Deccan Polypacks Ltd. is 9.85 and PB ratio of Deccan Polypacks Ltd. is -1.63 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Deccan Polypacks Ltd. is ₹13.55 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Deccan Polypacks Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Deccan Polypacks Ltd. is ₹13.55 and 52-week low of Deccan Polypacks Ltd. is ₹4.47 as on Aug 28, 2023.