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Deccan Polypacks Share Price

NSE
BSE

DECCAN POLYPACKS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Packaging

Here's the live share price of Deccan Polypacks along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹28.00 Closed
-3.45₹ -1.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Deccan Polypacks Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹28.00₹29.00
₹28.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹20.28₹46.50
₹28.00
Open Price
₹29.00
Prev. Close
₹29.00
Volume
18

Source: Dion Global

Deccan Polypacks Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Deccan Polypacks		-7.89-12.50-24.3231.21-4.0129.6443.51
Garware Hi-Tech Films		-2.150.7928.6363.83113.6096.5943.83
Time Technoplast		-2.6115.288.473.62-9.8842.6936.19
EPL		2.14-7.52-3.123.511.571.40-1.72
Safari Industries (India)		-4.99-8.08-3.15-31.50-27.710.5033.21
AGI Greenpac		2.232.0814.0714.15-21.723.7224.52
VIP Industries		5.424.52-2.06-17.79-29.84-20.29-4.78
Uflex		3.9214.019.83-2.27-15.675.81-2.82
Polyplex Corporation		1.058.8718.4325.73-1.54-4.06-6.27
Jindal Poly Films		-1.460.42-14.0246.3816.70-0.62-11.40
Xpro India		-25.96-21.66-4.9511.04-1.458.6144.23
Knack Packaging		9.3213.9613.9613.9613.964.452.65
Cosmo First		-0.154.4615.4340.76-14.0310.89-0.37
Huhtamaki India		-7.8728.6145.2543.6930.883.10-2.41
Everest Kanto Cylinder		5.14-3.97-8.98-11.21-14.06-4.533.81
Ester Industries		-0.14-4.22-10.90-9.59-18.60-4.80-9.93
Commercial Syn Bags		4.6516.8346.3130.2269.9055.3839.77
Oricon Enterprises		0.04-4.43-17.27-18.76-0.0429.8911.08
Hitech Corporation		1.711.75116.7090.4376.1010.127.17
Kanpur Plastipack		0.265.64-4.876.821.9522.373.79

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Deccan Polypacks has declined 4.01% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (113.60%), Time Technoplast (-9.88%), EPL (1.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Deccan Polypacks has outperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (43.83%) and Time Technoplast (36.19%).

Deccan Polypacks Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Deccan Polypacks Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
530.1230.39
1031.0630.89
2033.1532
5034.1432.86
10033.1332.56
20032.4329.67

Source: Dion Global

Deccan Polypacks Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Deccan Polypacks remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 87.06% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Deccan Polypacks Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 05:58 AM IST ISTDeccan Polypacks - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 04, 2026, 10:10 PM IST ISTDeccan Polypacks - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 20, 2026, 10:40 PM IST ISTDeccan Polypacks - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 18, 2026, 08:11 PM IST ISTDeccan Polypacks - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 16, 2026, 10:06 PM IST ISTDeccan Polypacks - Financial Results For Q.E.30.06.2026

Source: Dion Global

About Deccan Polypacks

Deccan Polypacks Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/12/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24134TG1984PLC005215 and registration number is 005215. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Weaving, manufacturing of man-made fiber and man-made mixture fabrics.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. R Rama Devi
    Woman Director
  • Mr. D V Prudvi Raju
    Director
  • Mr. D R S P Raju
    Director
  • Mr. Arihanth Jain
    Independent Director

FAQs on Deccan Polypacks Share Price

What is the share price of Deccan Polypacks?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Deccan Polypacks is ₹28.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Deccan Polypacks?

The Deccan Polypacks is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Deccan Polypacks?

The market cap of Deccan Polypacks is ₹5.92 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Deccan Polypacks?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Deccan Polypacks are ₹29.00 and ₹28.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Deccan Polypacks?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Deccan Polypacks stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Deccan Polypacks is ₹46.50 and 52-week low of Deccan Polypacks is ₹20.28 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Deccan Polypacks performed historically in terms of returns?

The Deccan Polypacks has shown returns of -3.45% over the past day, -12.5% for the past month, -24.32% over 3 months, -4.01% over 1 year, 29.64% across 3 years, and 43.51% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Deccan Polypacks?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Deccan Polypacks are -47.14 and -0.43 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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