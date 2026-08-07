Here's the live share price of Deccan Cements along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Deccan Cements
|5.79
|2.99
|-11.03
|-19.78
|-44.62
|5.21
|-5.95
|UltraTech Cement
|1.14
|3.31
|-0.86
|-7.72
|-1.92
|13.79
|9.95
|Grasim Industries
|7.59
|4.65
|12.70
|14.02
|21.61
|21.75
|17.23
|Ambuja Cements
|0.43
|-0.48
|-3.84
|-19.95
|-26.79
|-2.90
|1.37
|Shree Cements
|1.29
|-1.19
|3.15
|-3.01
|-13.93
|2.81
|-1.40
|JK Cement
|-1.25
|-0.40
|-4.39
|-9.83
|-21.82
|18.38
|8.87
|Dalmia Bharat
|1.59
|2.19
|-7.42
|-16.80
|-19.17
|-3.03
|-1.05
|ACC
|0.62
|-1.42
|-3.51
|-19.94
|-24.78
|-12.38
|-9.99
|The Ramco Cements
|-0.21
|-2.29
|-4.66
|-23.98
|-19.46
|1.52
|-2.26
|JSW Cement
|0.68
|-1.54
|7.24
|8.50
|-8.25
|-2.83
|-1.71
|Nuvoco Vistas Corporation
|0.58
|9.93
|3.00
|-0.65
|-19.33
|-1.85
|-8.19
|India Cements
|-0.34
|4.63
|-3.30
|-12.83
|11.16
|22.60
|15.71
|Star Cement
|-0.84
|-2.04
|-15.66
|-8.98
|-23.22
|6.35
|12.47
|Birla Corporation
|2.95
|-5.44
|-7.18
|-16.54
|-26.94
|-9.08
|-7.78
|JK Lakshmi Cement
|0.09
|-1.28
|-15.53
|-22.63
|-38.47
|-4.77
|-3.44
|Prism Johnson
|4.47
|-3.73
|-16.79
|-11.41
|-25.18
|-5.03
|-4.44
|Heidelberg Cement India
|2.03
|-2.47
|-4.44
|-8.93
|-26.22
|-6.01
|-10.13
|Orient Cement
|-0.18
|-1.62
|-5.41
|-18.72
|-43.75
|-8.45
|-4.17
|Mangalam Cement
|-0.49
|2.17
|1.47
|19.32
|31.52
|40.36
|12.86
|Sagar Cements
|-1.09
|-1.23
|-10.94
|-9.92
|-25.05
|-9.34
|-10.68
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Deccan Cements has declined 44.62% compared to peers like UltraTech Cement (-1.92%), Grasim Industries (21.61%), Ambuja Cements (-26.79%). From a 5 year perspective, Deccan Cements has underperformed peers relative to UltraTech Cement (9.95%) and Grasim Industries (17.23%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|550.04
|564.92
|10
|554.9
|562.17
|20
|563.8
|564.75
|50
|578.56
|580.28
|100
|609.38
|614.36
|200
|702.58
|674.82
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Deccan Cements remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.85%, FII holding rose to 14.65%, and public shareholding moved down to 28.25% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 01:50 AM IST IST
|Deccan Cements - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Quarterly Results For Quarte
|Jul 13, 2026, 08:25 PM IST IST
|Deccan Cements - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 08, 2026, 11:43 PM IST IST
|Deccan Cements - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Jun 26, 2026, 12:02 AM IST IST
|Deccan Cements - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
|Jun 14, 2026, 02:40 AM IST IST
|Deccan Cements - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
Source: Dion Global
Deccan Cements Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/07/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26942TG1979PLC002500 and registration number is 002500. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of clinkers and cement. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 635.61 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Deccan Cements is ₹582.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Deccan Cements is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Deccan Cements is ₹816.50 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Deccan Cements are ₹584.95 and ₹577.55.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Deccan Cements stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Deccan Cements is ₹1,183.95 and 52-week low of Deccan Cements is ₹530.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Deccan Cements has shown returns of 1.02% over the past day, 2.99% for the past month, -11.03% over 3 months, -44.62% over 1 year, 5.21% across 3 years, and -5.95% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Deccan Cements are 28.57 and 1.09 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.10 per annum.
Source: Dion Global