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Deccan Cements Share Price

NSE
BSE

DECCAN CEMENTS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Cement
Theme
Commodities
Index
BSE Commodities

Here's the live share price of Deccan Cements along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹582.90 Closed
1.02₹ 5.90
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Deccan Cements Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹577.55₹584.95
₹582.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹530.90₹1,183.95
₹582.90
Open Price
₹581.90
Prev. Close
₹577.00
Volume
218

Source: Dion Global

Deccan Cements Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Deccan Cements		5.792.99-11.03-19.78-44.625.21-5.95
UltraTech Cement		1.143.31-0.86-7.72-1.9213.799.95
Grasim Industries		7.594.6512.7014.0221.6121.7517.23
Ambuja Cements		0.43-0.48-3.84-19.95-26.79-2.901.37
Shree Cements		1.29-1.193.15-3.01-13.932.81-1.40
JK Cement		-1.25-0.40-4.39-9.83-21.8218.388.87
Dalmia Bharat		1.592.19-7.42-16.80-19.17-3.03-1.05
ACC		0.62-1.42-3.51-19.94-24.78-12.38-9.99
The Ramco Cements		-0.21-2.29-4.66-23.98-19.461.52-2.26
JSW Cement		0.68-1.547.248.50-8.25-2.83-1.71
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation		0.589.933.00-0.65-19.33-1.85-8.19
India Cements		-0.344.63-3.30-12.8311.1622.6015.71
Star Cement		-0.84-2.04-15.66-8.98-23.226.3512.47
Birla Corporation		2.95-5.44-7.18-16.54-26.94-9.08-7.78
JK Lakshmi Cement		0.09-1.28-15.53-22.63-38.47-4.77-3.44
Prism Johnson		4.47-3.73-16.79-11.41-25.18-5.03-4.44
Heidelberg Cement India		2.03-2.47-4.44-8.93-26.22-6.01-10.13
Orient Cement		-0.18-1.62-5.41-18.72-43.75-8.45-4.17
Mangalam Cement		-0.492.171.4719.3231.5240.3612.86
Sagar Cements		-1.09-1.23-10.94-9.92-25.05-9.34-10.68

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Deccan Cements has declined 44.62% compared to peers like UltraTech Cement (-1.92%), Grasim Industries (21.61%), Ambuja Cements (-26.79%). From a 5 year perspective, Deccan Cements has underperformed peers relative to UltraTech Cement (9.95%) and Grasim Industries (17.23%).

Deccan Cements Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Deccan Cements Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5550.04564.92
10554.9562.17
20563.8564.75
50578.56580.28
100609.38614.36
200702.58674.82

Source: Dion Global

Deccan Cements Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Deccan Cements remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.85%, FII holding rose to 14.65%, and public shareholding moved down to 28.25% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Deccan Cements Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 01:50 AM IST ISTDeccan Cements - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Quarterly Results For Quarte
Jul 13, 2026, 08:25 PM IST ISTDeccan Cements - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 08, 2026, 11:43 PM IST ISTDeccan Cements - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Jun 26, 2026, 12:02 AM IST ISTDeccan Cements - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
Jun 14, 2026, 02:40 AM IST ISTDeccan Cements - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot

Source: Dion Global

About Deccan Cements

Deccan Cements Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/07/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26942TG1979PLC002500 and registration number is 002500. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of clinkers and cement. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 635.61 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Ms. P Parvathi
    Chairperson & Managing Director
  • Mr. S Venkateswarlu
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Mahpara Ali
    Director
  • Mr. Paturi Srinivasa Rao
    Director
  • Mr. Srivari Chandrasekhar
    Director
  • Mr. Rabindra Srikantan
    Director

FAQs on Deccan Cements Share Price

What is the share price of Deccan Cements?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Deccan Cements is ₹582.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Deccan Cements?

The Deccan Cements is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Deccan Cements?

The market cap of Deccan Cements is ₹816.50 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Deccan Cements?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Deccan Cements are ₹584.95 and ₹577.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Deccan Cements?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Deccan Cements stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Deccan Cements is ₹1,183.95 and 52-week low of Deccan Cements is ₹530.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Deccan Cements performed historically in terms of returns?

The Deccan Cements has shown returns of 1.02% over the past day, 2.99% for the past month, -11.03% over 3 months, -44.62% over 1 year, 5.21% across 3 years, and -5.95% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Deccan Cements?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Deccan Cements are 28.57 and 1.09 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.10 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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