MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Final Dividend
Deccan Cements Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/07/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26942TG1979PLC002500 and registration number is 002500. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of clinkers and cement. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 791.84 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Deccan Cements Ltd. is ₹742.68 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Deccan Cements Ltd. is 17.37 and PB ratio of Deccan Cements Ltd. is 1.08 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Deccan Cements Ltd. is ₹530.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Deccan Cements Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Deccan Cements Ltd. is ₹588.00 and 52-week low of Deccan Cements Ltd. is ₹390.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.