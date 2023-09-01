Follow Us

Deccan Cements Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

DECCAN CEMENTS LTD.

Sector : Cement | Smallcap | NSE
₹530.20 Closed
1.377.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Deccan Cements Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹523.30₹531.90
₹530.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹390.05₹588.00
₹530.20
Open Price
₹524.50
Prev. Close
₹523.05
Volume
11,773

Deccan Cements Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1532.83
  • R2536.67
  • R3541.43
  • Pivot
    528.07
  • S1524.23
  • S2519.47
  • S3515.63

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5504.22522.65
  • 10506.25520.8
  • 20510.37514.42
  • 50525.46501
  • 100501.08489.64
  • 200534.93488.47

Deccan Cements Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.399.9017.3515.921.4383.9724.59
2.44-0.175.4213.6624.66111.3189.05
1.210.17-4.07-8.3111.8417.9626.75
-0.10-5.941.1422.785.94103.8380.90
5.976.88-0.5213.2138.71180.3487.90
2.460.0111.6913.64-12.4450.2120.98
5.132.504.0117.8224.07122.88314.82
3.990.66-2.1221.7316.9926.5330.82
2.41-4.540.57-2.14-5.97-35.22-35.22
3.06-5.972.0436.5119.9691.9853.73
13.0319.1023.5734.6414.22129.60110.76
1.297.26-0.40-6.6638.64154.59102.30
-0.315.036.4022.873.45152.5117.14
2.4412.2720.5846.4472.2186.3253.98
4.45-3.387.99-1.23-16.5248.64-15.70
3.504.3713.5012.112.022.7315.58
9.3638.2446.2876.3464.17203.9870.81
3.6212.6314.0812.6815.82149.5057.78
3.3825.8844.2940.5934.6113.1313.13
1.23-1.0713.6119.040.7494.7018.13

Deccan Cements Ltd. Share Holdings

Deccan Cements Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Final Dividend

About Deccan Cements Ltd.

Deccan Cements Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/07/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26942TG1979PLC002500 and registration number is 002500. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of clinkers and cement. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 791.84 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. M B Raju
    Executive Chairman
  • Ms. P Parvathi
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Mahpara Ali
    Director
  • Mr. R Gopalakrishnan
    Director
  • Mr. Umesh Shrivastava
    Director
  • Dr. S A Dave
    Director
  • Mr. J Narayanamurty
    Director
  • Mr. K P Singh
    Director
  • Mr. S Venkateswarlu
    Director - Works

FAQs on Deccan Cements Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Deccan Cements Ltd.?

The market cap of Deccan Cements Ltd. is ₹742.68 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Deccan Cements Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Deccan Cements Ltd. is 17.37 and PB ratio of Deccan Cements Ltd. is 1.08 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Deccan Cements Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Deccan Cements Ltd. is ₹530.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Deccan Cements Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Deccan Cements Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Deccan Cements Ltd. is ₹588.00 and 52-week low of Deccan Cements Ltd. is ₹390.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

