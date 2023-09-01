Follow Us

Deccan Bearings Ltd. Share Price

DECCAN BEARINGS LTD.

Sector : Bearings | Smallcap | BSE
₹51.45 Closed
-0.1-0.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Deccan Bearings Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹51.45₹51.45
₹51.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹20.50₹53.55
₹51.45
Open Price
₹51.45
Prev. Close
₹51.50
Volume
1

Deccan Bearings Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R151.45
  • R251.45
  • R351.45
  • Pivot
    51.45
  • S151.45
  • S251.45
  • S351.45

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 547.9251.42
  • 1043.1951.07
  • 2038.0249.98
  • 5038.5346.87
  • 10026.3942.87
  • 20019.5336.66

Deccan Bearings Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.021.8825.4948.2770.08987.74104.17
4.611.076.882.21-0.94301.75185.08
1.95-3.5015.6015.126.02220.50189.83
-0.19-9.53-3.839.143.53184.09384.84
6.313.2955.1495.6366.22216.6855.99
13.1111.319.2652.8864.62258.1471.30
0.717.297.6060.14105.60756.181,389.75
18.4966.06114.23141.96389.30954.55723.15
9.4116.9245.8256.2945.45125.266.98
-1.11-2.1622.8931.0717.35155.37-6.69
10.2811.3549.2444.3614.18353.60-8.34
1.98-5.956.5933.2081.42386.82134.02
-7.62-14.29-20.00-2.76-14.899.09-79.20

Deccan Bearings Ltd. Share Holdings

Deccan Bearings Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & A.G.M.
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Deccan Bearings Ltd.

Deccan Bearings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/03/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29130MH1985PLC035747 and registration number is 035747. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Bearings. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ritesh Parab
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Vinay Tendulkar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Shilpa Parab
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sandip Keshav Pawar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Deccan Bearings Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Deccan Bearings Ltd.?

The market cap of Deccan Bearings Ltd. is ₹11.23 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Deccan Bearings Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Deccan Bearings Ltd. is -26.94 and PB ratio of Deccan Bearings Ltd. is 27.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Deccan Bearings Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Deccan Bearings Ltd. is ₹51.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Deccan Bearings Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Deccan Bearings Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Deccan Bearings Ltd. is ₹53.55 and 52-week low of Deccan Bearings Ltd. is ₹20.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

