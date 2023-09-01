Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-1.02
|1.88
|25.49
|48.27
|70.08
|987.74
|104.17
|4.61
|1.07
|6.88
|2.21
|-0.94
|301.75
|185.08
|1.95
|-3.50
|15.60
|15.12
|6.02
|220.50
|189.83
|-0.19
|-9.53
|-3.83
|9.14
|3.53
|184.09
|384.84
|6.31
|3.29
|55.14
|95.63
|66.22
|216.68
|55.99
|13.11
|11.31
|9.26
|52.88
|64.62
|258.14
|71.30
|0.71
|7.29
|7.60
|60.14
|105.60
|756.18
|1,389.75
|18.49
|66.06
|114.23
|141.96
|389.30
|954.55
|723.15
|9.41
|16.92
|45.82
|56.29
|45.45
|125.26
|6.98
|-1.11
|-2.16
|22.89
|31.07
|17.35
|155.37
|-6.69
|10.28
|11.35
|49.24
|44.36
|14.18
|353.60
|-8.34
|1.98
|-5.95
|6.59
|33.20
|81.42
|386.82
|134.02
|-7.62
|-14.29
|-20.00
|-2.76
|-14.89
|9.09
|-79.20
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|22 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & A.G.M.
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Deccan Bearings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/03/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29130MH1985PLC035747 and registration number is 035747. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Bearings. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Deccan Bearings Ltd. is ₹11.23 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Deccan Bearings Ltd. is -26.94 and PB ratio of Deccan Bearings Ltd. is 27.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Deccan Bearings Ltd. is ₹51.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Deccan Bearings Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Deccan Bearings Ltd. is ₹53.55 and 52-week low of Deccan Bearings Ltd. is ₹20.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.