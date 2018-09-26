Debt vs equity: Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan reveals his pick ahead of stock market thriller flick ‘Baazaar’

“I have a certain amount, but I don’t like to take risk at all. My portfolio is spread out to include debt and equity, without taking on too much risk,” Saif Ali Khan said.

While there have been very few movies relating specifically to the stock market, veteran actor’s upcoming flick ‘Baazaar’ is based primarily on the capital markets. “When Nikhil Advani told me that the protagonist is a Gujarati businessman and it’s a stock market thriller, so I was intrigued. You don’t need to know about the stock market for the film to work,” Saif Ali Khan told in an interview to ET Now.

According to Khan, a lot of Hollywood films as also based on the stock market, such as ‘The Big Shot,’ and at times it’s difficult for the layman to follow the plot. “I wanted a simpler screenplay, but at the same time, be factually correct, and have all the bits and pieces in place. The producers got a lot of technical advice to ensure that,” he said.

Talking about the movie’s plot, Saif Ali Khan said that it does not merely provide a simplistic view of the stock market, and his character looks at things in a slightly darker way, and many balanced points of views are put across.

As compared to other hollywood films, which portray the stock market in a negative light, giving it the profile of gambling, this film takes a more balanced approach, explained Khan. “We’re not saying that the stock market is like a gambling thing. The market has its ethical and unethical practices, and it boils down to whether the protagonist crosses the line to being bad. The stock market is just a metaphor, and hopefully an interesting one,” he noted.

In the same interview, Khan explained that to make a stock market movie more watchable and interesting for the layman, the movie makers will have to introduce things like insider trading or a financial fraud etc, he said.

When asked if he invests into the stock markets, Khan quoted his CA as informing him that he’s got a balanced portfolio. “I have a certain amount, but I don’t like to take risk at all. My portfolio is spread out to include debt and equity, without taking on too much risk,” he noted. When asked what he would prefer now, Saif Ali Khan said that he prefers debt, quickly adding that he actually doesn’t know what he’s talking about and he’s not really an expert. “I’m an actor, I can act as if I know things,” he quipped. The movie is scheduled to release on the 26th of October.

The film stars Saif Ali Khan, Rohan Mehra, Chitrangda Singh, Denzil Smith, Radhika Apte, Atul Kulkarni and Saurabh Shukla. It has been directed by Gauravv K Chawla with a screenplay by Nikkhil Advani, Parveez Sheikh and Aseem Arora.