Debt mutual funds faces huge selling pressure

Debt mutual funds saw huge redemption pressure in September as liquidity conditions continue to remain tight along with sharp outflows from income and liquid categories. Fund managers also expect outflows from debt funds at over `60,000-70,000 crore last month. The liquidity crunch was largely attributed to the advance tax payments coupled with default in payments by IL&FS, which impacted the markets, suggest some fund managers.

However, the debt market was relieved after the government announced it stands fully committed to ensure much-needed liquidity for IL&FS and reconstitution of the IL&FS board. However, concerns still remain that high oil prices and economic parameters like widening current account deficit and emerging market turmoil due to the escalating trade war between the US and China have hardened the yields, experts believe. On Monday, the 10-year benchmark paper closed at 7.99%.

Kumaresh Ramakrishanan, head of fixed income at DHFL Pramerica MF, said: “There was some volatility in the debt market as yields were moving up in the second half of last month. During the middle of last month, we had advance tax payments and later in the third week there were GST payments to be made, so there were outflows in the system. Also the issues related to CP default of an entity, which also caused some volatility in the markets.”

There was a sharp reaction from the debt market as IL&FS defaulted on its payment last month. Data from Value Research showed that as on August end, MFs collectively held around `2,931.63 crore in IL&FS and its subsidiaries. But measures taken by the government and the RBI have improved liquidity in the system, said fund managers.

“Steps taken by the government and the RBI, like reducing overall borrowings by `70,000 crore is positive for bond market and the announcement of open market operations (OMOs) of over `36,000 crore for October is also good a booster for the system. At the same time, meeting the fiscal deficit target of 3.3% for the year is very crucial, given the fact that this is the election year and this number will be keenly watched,” added Ramakrishanan.

Mahendra Kumar Jajoo, head of fixed income at Mirae Asset Global Investments (India), said: “There was some relief in the debt market after the announcement of the new board at IL&FS, and it seems issues have been resolved in regard to IL&FS. Having said that, non-banking financial companies will see some slowdown in their businesses as they will not get funding from the market.”