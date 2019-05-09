Debt MFs see huge outflows in April amid NBFC crisis, SIP investments robust; key highlights

Published: May 9, 2019 3:30:19 PM

Amid the ongoing liquidity crisis in the NBFC space, debt mutual funds registered heavy outflows to the tune of Rs 18,950 crore in April.

mutual fund investment debt funds know risks in investing in mutual fundsThe SIP inflows came in at a robust Rs 8,238 crore, making it the fifth consecutive month of above Rs 8,000 crore inflows.

Amid the ongoing liquidity crisis in the NBFC space, debt mutual funds registered heavy outflows to the tune of Rs 18,950 crore in April. The fixed maturity plans (FMPs) saw outflows to the tune of Rs 17,644 crore in April. The net assets under management in FMPs stood at Rs 1.41 lakh crore as on April end. “The net outflow in the debt fund category is understandable, because of the credit issues in the market. Though as an investor, it is irrational to redeem at these times, it is happening. There is a complete flight to safety to liquid funds,” Swarup Mohanty, CEO, Mirae Asset Global said in an interview to Bloomberg Quint. 

Also read: Who is Jason Unsworth, the lone crusader out to salvage Jet Airways

The numbers assume significance as there are fears of a contagion risk building up as debt mutual funds, as they continue to have heavy exposure to stressed NBFCs. According to a recent report by Credit Suisse, around 15% of debt mutual funds’ total assets under management are accounted for by four stressed companies – Dewan Housing Finance, Essel group, IL&FS and Anil Ambani group. These four companies together owed a whopping Rs 3.6 lakh crore to lenders as at the end of March 2018.

Interestingly, while there has been an outflow from debt funds, the SIP inflows came in at a robust Rs 8,238 crore, making it the fifth consecutive month of above Rs 8,000 crore inflows. The equity-oriented schemes saw net inflows of Rs 4,608 crore. AMFI has said that the latest numbers are not comparable with the previous months, as it is based on the new format suggested by the securities market regulator SEBI. The new format gives out the data according to new fund recategorisation exercise conducted by Sebi in October 2017. Going forward, AMFI will follow the new format.

