Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-7.41
|-14.89
|-40.30
|-52.79
|-53.11
|59.30
|67.72
|-1.79
|-1.21
|-1.65
|56.69
|-24.19
|771.95
|1,064.39
|5.06
|13.69
|45.33
|37.32
|4.18
|135.04
|35.19
|-2.67
|-3.89
|2.60
|27.38
|53.93
|53.93
|53.93
|4.82
|-11.60
|30.06
|45.89
|47.97
|188.11
|250.81
|5.03
|22.46
|18.67
|28.98
|19.21
|154.48
|-42.49
|2.97
|-11.57
|-2.95
|36.75
|56.68
|276.41
|129.32
|-1.64
|-5.01
|-0.04
|79.72
|126.00
|548.33
|548.33
|7.35
|-0.96
|11.21
|6.41
|25.70
|161.85
|97.91
|0.05
|0.34
|7.46
|13.75
|5.85
|44.82
|27.00
|1.21
|0.93
|0.24
|-3.14
|-12.91
|415.67
|289.49
|8.72
|25.05
|56.13
|61.60
|24.85
|95.26
|-15.75
|-0.53
|-10.98
|-14.99
|-14.10
|-21.60
|-1.22
|1,430.05
|0.60
|8.04
|15.95
|10.22
|10.22
|10.22
|10.22
|-1.56
|-7.90
|-17.13
|-5.13
|-43.41
|177.34
|177.34
|0
|0
|30.00
|71.05
|71.05
|608.06
|636.13
|3.45
|14.75
|-1.56
|5.00
|-18.18
|286.50
|210.34
|12.34
|19.72
|24.01
|37.30
|4.85
|164.12
|-2.43
|-3.87
|0.69
|121.63
|93.92
|130.50
|81.45
|-22.84
|1.59
|-14.29
|6.08
|12.94
|-8.13
|-39.85
|-39.85
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|06 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|15 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Sep, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Bonus issue
Debock Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/08/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52190RJ2008PLC027160 and registration number is 027160. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 97.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Debock Industries Ltd. is ₹109.20 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Debock Industries Ltd. is 7.81 and PB ratio of Debock Industries Ltd. is 0.83 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Debock Industries Ltd. is ₹10.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Debock Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Debock Industries Ltd. is ₹22.14 and 52-week low of Debock Industries Ltd. is ₹9.39 as on Sep 01, 2023.