Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Debock Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

DEBOCK INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | NSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Debock Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹0.77 Closed
-4.94₹ -0.04
As on Aug 03, 2026, 03:50 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Debock Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.77₹0.82
₹0.77
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.76₹2.44
₹0.77
Open Price
₹0.81
Prev. Close
₹0.81
Volume
6,40,877

Source: Dion Global

Debock Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Debock Industries		0-9.41-22.22-42.54-60.31-59.27-37.64
Thermax		-5.72-13.78-2.9340.3221.9817.3624.44
Indo-MIM		11.7516.9316.9316.9316.935.353.18
PTC Industries		7.559.5813.453.6227.5658.6144.10
Craftsman Automation		6.1715.2121.3733.7563.8230.9939.26
Sansera Engineering		15.4422.6051.63102.11203.7861.0236.39
Inox India		2.458.2125.7467.7972.6827.6415.77
Aequs		8.362.4322.5172.1764.1317.9610.42
Azad Engineering		8.579.3910.8958.9059.1954.3029.72
Engineers India		8.19-0.66-7.9433.0618.3817.1426.34
Ircon International		4.17-1.41-18.66-16.12-21.748.8424.40
Tega Industries		9.440.43-1.25-9.44-11.3616.8417.49
Kennametal India		17.3116.5216.8134.4434.445.6020.99
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		2.6410.6816.9842.24202.8933.7919.09
Skipper		-1.88-6.487.3727.170.6745.9542.66
Balu Forge Industries		6.523.52-15.89-3.56-23.8119.4111.23
Ion Exchange (India)		-11.67-8.38-12.87-2.89-18.84-7.8414.73
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		0.48-14.64-6.570.93-22.71-19.31-6.12
Pitti Engineering		1.671.15-5.773.675.8822.6336.28
Jash Engineering		-1.282.2218.3720.93-4.2922.4134.19

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Debock Industries has declined 60.31% compared to peers like Thermax (21.98%), Indo-MIM (16.93%), PTC Industries (27.56%). From a 5 year perspective, Debock Industries has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.44%) and Indo-MIM (3.18%).

Debock Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Debock Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
50.810.81
100.880.86
200.950.96
501.241.2
1001.551.45
2001.841.94

Source: Dion Global

Debock Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Debock Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 90.60% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Debock Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Debock Industries fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Debock Industries

Debock Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/08/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52190RJ2008PLC027160 and registration number is 027160. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 162.74 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Mukesh Manveer Singh
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sonu Sharma
    Executive & Women Director
  • Mr. Kailash Brahmbhatt
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Arvind Rao
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Bano
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Nishant Gautam
    Executive Director

FAQs on Debock Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Debock Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Debock Industries is ₹0.77 as on Aug 03, 2026.

What kind of stock is Debock Industries?

The Debock Industries is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Debock Industries?

The market cap of Debock Industries is ₹12.53 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Debock Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Debock Industries are ₹0.82 and ₹0.77.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Debock Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Debock Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Debock Industries is ₹2.44 and 52-week low of Debock Industries is ₹0.76 as on Aug 03, 2026.

How has the Debock Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Debock Industries has shown returns of -4.94% over the past day, -9.41% for the past month, -22.22% over 3 months, -60.31% over 1 year, -59.27% across 3 years, and -37.64% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Debock Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Debock Industries are -0.54 and 0.06 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Debock Industries News

More Debock Industries News
Market Pulse