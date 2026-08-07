What is the share price of Debock Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Debock Industries is ₹0.77 as on .

What kind of stock is Debock Industries? The Debock Industries is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Debock Industries? The market cap of Debock Industries is ₹12.53 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Debock Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Debock Industries are ₹0.82 and ₹0.77.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Debock Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Debock Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Debock Industries is ₹2.44 and 52-week low of Debock Industries is ₹0.76 as on .

How has the Debock Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Debock Industries has shown returns of -4.94% over the past day, -9.41% for the past month, -22.22% over 3 months, -60.31% over 1 year, -59.27% across 3 years, and -37.64% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Debock Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Debock Industries are -0.54 and 0.06 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global