Here's the live share price of Debock Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Debock Industries
|0
|-9.41
|-22.22
|-42.54
|-60.31
|-59.27
|-37.64
|Thermax
|-5.72
|-13.78
|-2.93
|40.32
|21.98
|17.36
|24.44
|Indo-MIM
|11.75
|16.93
|16.93
|16.93
|16.93
|5.35
|3.18
|PTC Industries
|7.55
|9.58
|13.45
|3.62
|27.56
|58.61
|44.10
|Craftsman Automation
|6.17
|15.21
|21.37
|33.75
|63.82
|30.99
|39.26
|Sansera Engineering
|15.44
|22.60
|51.63
|102.11
|203.78
|61.02
|36.39
|Inox India
|2.45
|8.21
|25.74
|67.79
|72.68
|27.64
|15.77
|Aequs
|8.36
|2.43
|22.51
|72.17
|64.13
|17.96
|10.42
|Azad Engineering
|8.57
|9.39
|10.89
|58.90
|59.19
|54.30
|29.72
|Engineers India
|8.19
|-0.66
|-7.94
|33.06
|18.38
|17.14
|26.34
|Ircon International
|4.17
|-1.41
|-18.66
|-16.12
|-21.74
|8.84
|24.40
|Tega Industries
|9.44
|0.43
|-1.25
|-9.44
|-11.36
|16.84
|17.49
|Kennametal India
|17.31
|16.52
|16.81
|34.44
|34.44
|5.60
|20.99
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|2.64
|10.68
|16.98
|42.24
|202.89
|33.79
|19.09
|Skipper
|-1.88
|-6.48
|7.37
|27.17
|0.67
|45.95
|42.66
|Balu Forge Industries
|6.52
|3.52
|-15.89
|-3.56
|-23.81
|19.41
|11.23
|Ion Exchange (India)
|-11.67
|-8.38
|-12.87
|-2.89
|-18.84
|-7.84
|14.73
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|0.48
|-14.64
|-6.57
|0.93
|-22.71
|-19.31
|-6.12
|Pitti Engineering
|1.67
|1.15
|-5.77
|3.67
|5.88
|22.63
|36.28
|Jash Engineering
|-1.28
|2.22
|18.37
|20.93
|-4.29
|22.41
|34.19
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Debock Industries has declined 60.31% compared to peers like Thermax (21.98%), Indo-MIM (16.93%), PTC Industries (27.56%). From a 5 year perspective, Debock Industries has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.44%) and Indo-MIM (3.18%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|0.81
|0.81
|10
|0.88
|0.86
|20
|0.95
|0.96
|50
|1.24
|1.2
|100
|1.55
|1.45
|200
|1.84
|1.94
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Debock Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 90.60% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Debock Industries fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Debock Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/08/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52190RJ2008PLC027160 and registration number is 027160. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 162.74 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Debock Industries is ₹0.77 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Debock Industries is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Debock Industries is ₹12.53 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Debock Industries are ₹0.82 and ₹0.77.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Debock Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Debock Industries is ₹2.44 and 52-week low of Debock Industries is ₹0.76 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Debock Industries has shown returns of -4.94% over the past day, -9.41% for the past month, -22.22% over 3 months, -60.31% over 1 year, -59.27% across 3 years, and -37.64% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Debock Industries are -0.54 and 0.06 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global