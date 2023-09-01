Follow Us

DEBOCK INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | NSE
₹10.00 Closed
-1.48-0.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Debock Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹9.95₹10.40
₹10.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹9.39₹22.14
₹10.00
Open Price
₹10.20
Prev. Close
₹10.15
Volume
17,05,122

Debock Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R110.28
  • R210.57
  • R310.73
  • Pivot
    10.12
  • S19.83
  • S29.67
  • S39.38

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 521.8510.56
  • 1023.6810.87
  • 2026.7211.44
  • 5033.8912.93
  • 10042.514.21
  • 20085.6216.48

Debock Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-7.41-14.89-40.30-52.79-53.1159.3067.72
-1.79-1.21-1.6556.69-24.19771.951,064.39
5.0613.6945.3337.324.18135.0435.19
-2.67-3.892.6027.3853.9353.9353.93
4.82-11.6030.0645.8947.97188.11250.81
5.0322.4618.6728.9819.21154.48-42.49
2.97-11.57-2.9536.7556.68276.41129.32
-1.64-5.01-0.0479.72126.00548.33548.33
7.35-0.9611.216.4125.70161.8597.91
0.050.347.4613.755.8544.8227.00
1.210.930.24-3.14-12.91415.67289.49
8.7225.0556.1361.6024.8595.26-15.75
-0.53-10.98-14.99-14.10-21.60-1.221,430.05
0.608.0415.9510.2210.2210.2210.22
-1.56-7.90-17.13-5.13-43.41177.34177.34
0030.0071.0571.05608.06636.13
3.4514.75-1.565.00-18.18286.50210.34
12.3419.7224.0137.304.85164.12-2.43
-3.870.69121.6393.92130.5081.45-22.84
1.59-14.296.0812.94-8.13-39.85-39.85

Debock Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Debock Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingOthers
06 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
15 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Sep, 2022Board MeetingBonus issue

About Debock Industries Ltd.

Debock Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/08/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52190RJ2008PLC027160 and registration number is 027160. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 97.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Mukesh Manveer Singh
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Akash Kumar
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sonu Sharma
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Manoj Trivedi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Kailash Brahmbhatt
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Arvind Rao
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Sanjeeda Dagar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Debock Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Debock Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Debock Industries Ltd. is ₹109.20 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Debock Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Debock Industries Ltd. is 7.81 and PB ratio of Debock Industries Ltd. is 0.83 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Debock Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Debock Industries Ltd. is ₹10.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Debock Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Debock Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Debock Industries Ltd. is ₹22.14 and 52-week low of Debock Industries Ltd. is ₹9.39 as on Sep 01, 2023.

