Deadline to transfer physical shares to demat draws closer! Here’s why you must convert your shares now

By: | Published: December 3, 2018 1:41 PM

The final date to get physical shares converted to demat is just around the corner, and shareholders may not be able to sell their physical shares if they miss the dematerialisation deadline.

demat shares, demat accountDemat shares: The final date to get physical shares converted to demat is just around the corner.

The final date to get physical shares converted to demat is just around the corner, and shareholders may not be able to sell their physical shares if they miss the dematerialisation deadline. Nearly seven years after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) had made de-materialisation of shares held by promoters compulsory, the capital markets regulator in June 2018 notified that even non-promoter shareholders will have to get their shares converted to demat form by December 5. Sebi’s move was aimed at improving transparency in the dealing of securities and also to avoid instances of huge frauds in the form of claiming dividends by forged documents.

As the deadline to dematerialise physical shares draws closer, Anita Gandhi, Whole Time Director at Arihant Capital Markets, asserts that the holders of physical shares will not be able to sell the securities unless they are converted to demat form. According to Gandhi, unless there is extension or any other directive issued by the Sebi for that purpose, the physical shares may become illiquid. “One has to move to the demat regime. There is no alternative unless the date is extended,” Gandhi told FE Online.

Also read: Do you still hold physical share certificates? Watch out for these roadblocks in converting to demat

Earlier, Ajay Garg, Director, and CEO of SMC Global Securities, had pointed out that the process of transferring physical shares into demat will become tedious if not done by the deadline issued by Sebi. “If the physical shares are not transferred by the investors before the final date, they will have to get those reissued by the registrar and transfer agents (RTA) by doing some paper formalities, including indemnity, and then get those transferred into demat form,” Garg had said.

In November, Sebi laid down some standard norms for the transfer of securities into physical mode in a bid to ease the difficulties faced by investors in the transmission process. Sebi, via a circular dated November 6, 2018, said it modified the documentation/procedure for transfer of physical securities after examination of the proposal of the Registrars Association of India (RAIN). Of the various modifications, the regulator allowed transfer deeds executed prior to December 1, 2015 to be registered with or without the PAN of the transferor.

Also read: Here’s how to transfer your physical shares into demat; SEBI norms seek to ease investor woes

The Sebi brought about the modification after it noticed that many transfer deeds executed prior to December 1, 2015 have not been registered due to non-availability of PAN of the transferor, the circular noted. In the case of name mismatch in PAN card with the name on share certificate or transfer deed, Sebi said the transfer will be registered on submission of either passport, marriage certificate, Aadhar card or a copy of gazette notification regarding the change in name, explaining the difference in names.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Deadline to transfer physical shares to demat draws closer! Here’s why you must convert your shares now
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition