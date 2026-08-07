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De Neers Tools Share Price

NSE
BSE

DE NEERS TOOLS

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of De Neers Tools along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹183.95 Closed
2.68₹ 4.80
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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De Neers Tools Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹177.10₹184.95
₹183.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹132.00₹325.00
₹183.95
Open Price
₹182.45
Prev. Close
₹179.15
Volume
14,400

Source: Dion Global

De Neers Tools Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
De Neers Tools		-1.603.96-9.2725.95-37.69-9.360.38
AIA Engineering		4.030.4119.2417.3351.6210.4919.45
Jayaswal Neco Industries		7.375.90-19.6319.2075.2447.5631.83
Electrosteel Castings		1.88-6.98-21.20-2.44-29.555.1914.14
Kirloskar Industries		-4.60-6.5412.0315.03-9.631.1820.21
Steel Cast		6.986.1613.0640.8561.6346.4540.74
Rhetan TMT		8.7722.3824.4330.4156.6916.159.40
Alicon Castalloy		10.4714.091.34-6.04-13.76-4.62-2.86
Investment & Precision Castings		3.2640.1081.0768.6468.6419.0311.02
Nelcast		3.49-10.44-12.985.43-27.770.627.06
Synergy Green Industries		0.133.987.409.6616.7445.8229.24
ANB Metal Cast		1.011.75-23.1527.83129.3831.8818.06
Thaai Casting		-0.42-5.5522.7933.6210.57-15.38-9.53
DCM		-6.31-16.23-1.02-5.92-17.210.537.54
Abha Power and Steel		6.12-2.07-18.75-21.21-42.03-30.60-19.68
Precision Metaliks		14.8619.726.25-12.37-66.40-39.24-34.64

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, De Neers Tools has declined 37.69% compared to peers like AIA Engineering (51.62%), Jayaswal Neco Industries (75.24%), Electrosteel Castings (-29.55%). From a 5 year perspective, De Neers Tools has underperformed peers relative to AIA Engineering (19.45%) and Jayaswal Neco Industries (31.83%).

De Neers Tools Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

De Neers Tools Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5186.65182.13
10188.44184.78
20186.5187.56
50201.83191.64
100186.07189.01
200171.88193.7

Source: Dion Global

De Neers Tools Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, De Neers Tools saw a drop in promoter holding to 42.79%, while DII stake decreased to 8.09%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 49.10% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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De Neers Tools Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the De Neers Tools fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About De Neers Tools

De Neers Tools Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/07/2021 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U29309DL2021PLC384229 and registration number is 384229. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Castings/Foundry. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 158.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Neeraj Kumar Aggarwal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Kanav Gupta
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Ms. Shilpy Aggarwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Aarti Arora
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Dhikash
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on De Neers Tools Share Price

What is the share price of De Neers Tools?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for De Neers Tools is ₹183.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is De Neers Tools?

The De Neers Tools is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of De Neers Tools?

The market cap of De Neers Tools is ₹176.89 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of De Neers Tools?

Today’s highest and lowest price of De Neers Tools are ₹184.95 and ₹177.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of De Neers Tools?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which De Neers Tools stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of De Neers Tools is ₹325.00 and 52-week low of De Neers Tools is ₹132.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the De Neers Tools performed historically in terms of returns?

The De Neers Tools has shown returns of 2.68% over the past day, 3.96% for the past month, -9.27% over 3 months, -37.69% over 1 year, -9.36% across 3 years, and 0.38% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of De Neers Tools?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of De Neers Tools are 6.99 and 2.05 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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