Here's the live share price of De Neers Tools along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|De Neers Tools
|-1.60
|3.96
|-9.27
|25.95
|-37.69
|-9.36
|0.38
|AIA Engineering
|4.03
|0.41
|19.24
|17.33
|51.62
|10.49
|19.45
|Jayaswal Neco Industries
|7.37
|5.90
|-19.63
|19.20
|75.24
|47.56
|31.83
|Electrosteel Castings
|1.88
|-6.98
|-21.20
|-2.44
|-29.55
|5.19
|14.14
|Kirloskar Industries
|-4.60
|-6.54
|12.03
|15.03
|-9.63
|1.18
|20.21
|Steel Cast
|6.98
|6.16
|13.06
|40.85
|61.63
|46.45
|40.74
|Rhetan TMT
|8.77
|22.38
|24.43
|30.41
|56.69
|16.15
|9.40
|Alicon Castalloy
|10.47
|14.09
|1.34
|-6.04
|-13.76
|-4.62
|-2.86
|Investment & Precision Castings
|3.26
|40.10
|81.07
|68.64
|68.64
|19.03
|11.02
|Nelcast
|3.49
|-10.44
|-12.98
|5.43
|-27.77
|0.62
|7.06
|Synergy Green Industries
|0.13
|3.98
|7.40
|9.66
|16.74
|45.82
|29.24
|ANB Metal Cast
|1.01
|1.75
|-23.15
|27.83
|129.38
|31.88
|18.06
|Thaai Casting
|-0.42
|-5.55
|22.79
|33.62
|10.57
|-15.38
|-9.53
|DCM
|-6.31
|-16.23
|-1.02
|-5.92
|-17.21
|0.53
|7.54
|Abha Power and Steel
|6.12
|-2.07
|-18.75
|-21.21
|-42.03
|-30.60
|-19.68
|Precision Metaliks
|14.86
|19.72
|6.25
|-12.37
|-66.40
|-39.24
|-34.64
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, De Neers Tools has declined 37.69% compared to peers like AIA Engineering (51.62%), Jayaswal Neco Industries (75.24%), Electrosteel Castings (-29.55%). From a 5 year perspective, De Neers Tools has underperformed peers relative to AIA Engineering (19.45%) and Jayaswal Neco Industries (31.83%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|186.65
|182.13
|10
|188.44
|184.78
|20
|186.5
|187.56
|50
|201.83
|191.64
|100
|186.07
|189.01
|200
|171.88
|193.7
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, De Neers Tools saw a drop in promoter holding to 42.79%, while DII stake decreased to 8.09%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 49.10% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the De Neers Tools fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
De Neers Tools Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/07/2021 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U29309DL2021PLC384229 and registration number is 384229. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Castings/Foundry. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 158.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for De Neers Tools is ₹183.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The De Neers Tools is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of De Neers Tools is ₹176.89 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of De Neers Tools are ₹184.95 and ₹177.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which De Neers Tools stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of De Neers Tools is ₹325.00 and 52-week low of De Neers Tools is ₹132.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The De Neers Tools has shown returns of 2.68% over the past day, 3.96% for the past month, -9.27% over 3 months, -37.69% over 1 year, -9.36% across 3 years, and 0.38% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of De Neers Tools are 6.99 and 2.05 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global