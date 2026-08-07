What is the share price of De Neers Tools? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for De Neers Tools is ₹183.95 as on .

What kind of stock is De Neers Tools? The De Neers Tools is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of De Neers Tools? The market cap of De Neers Tools is ₹176.89 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of De Neers Tools? Today’s highest and lowest price of De Neers Tools are ₹184.95 and ₹177.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of De Neers Tools? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which De Neers Tools stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of De Neers Tools is ₹325.00 and 52-week low of De Neers Tools is ₹132.00 as on .

How has the De Neers Tools performed historically in terms of returns? The De Neers Tools has shown returns of 2.68% over the past day, 3.96% for the past month, -9.27% over 3 months, -37.69% over 1 year, -9.36% across 3 years, and 0.38% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of De Neers Tools? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of De Neers Tools are 6.99 and 2.05 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global