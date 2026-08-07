Here's the live share price of DCM Financial Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|DCM Financial Services
|6.44
|7.05
|19.32
|19.07
|-4.75
|8.50
|15.62
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, DCM Financial Services has declined 4.75% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, DCM Financial Services has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|5.26
|5.26
|10
|5.2
|5.24
|20
|5.24
|5.27
|50
|5.44
|5.32
|100
|5.4
|5.33
|200
|5.29
|5.44
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, DCM Financial Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 6.18%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 54.32% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 23, 2026, 10:57 PM IST IST
|DCM Fin. Serv. - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results As Per Regula
|Jul 13, 2026, 06:58 PM IST IST
|DCM Fin. Serv. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 19, 2026, 11:08 PM IST IST
|DCM Fin. Serv. - Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results For Quarter & Year Ended March 31, 2026
|May 19, 2026, 10:58 PM IST IST
|DCM Fin. Serv. - Board Meeting Outcome for Approval Of Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results For Quarter And Ye
|May 04, 2026, 09:39 PM IST IST
|DCM Fin. Serv. - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quart
Source: Dion Global
DCM Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/02/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65921DL1991PLC043087 and registration number is 043087. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for DCM Financial Services is ₹5.62 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The DCM Financial Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of DCM Financial Services is ₹12.43 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of DCM Financial Services are ₹5.95 and ₹5.28.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which DCM Financial Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of DCM Financial Services is ₹8.59 and 52-week low of DCM Financial Services is ₹3.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The DCM Financial Services has shown returns of -0.71% over the past day, 7.05% for the past month, 19.32% over 3 months, -4.75% over 1 year, 8.5% across 3 years, and 15.62% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of DCM Financial Services are -12.16 and -0.24 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global