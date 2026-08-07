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DCM Financial Services Share Price

NSE
BSE

DCM FINANCIAL SERVICES

DCM Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of DCM Financial Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹5.62 Closed
-0.71₹ -0.04
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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DCM Financial Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.28₹5.95
₹5.62
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.45₹8.59
₹5.62
Open Price
₹5.95
Prev. Close
₹5.66
Volume
7,369

Source: Dion Global

DCM Financial Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
DCM Financial Services		6.447.0519.3219.07-4.758.5015.62
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, DCM Financial Services has declined 4.75% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, DCM Financial Services has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

DCM Financial Services Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

DCM Financial Services Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
55.265.26
105.25.24
205.245.27
505.445.32
1005.45.33
2005.295.44

Source: Dion Global

DCM Financial Services Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, DCM Financial Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 6.18%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 54.32% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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DCM Financial Services Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 23, 2026, 10:57 PM IST ISTDCM Fin. Serv. - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results As Per Regula
Jul 13, 2026, 06:58 PM IST ISTDCM Fin. Serv. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 19, 2026, 11:08 PM IST ISTDCM Fin. Serv. - Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results For Quarter & Year Ended March 31, 2026
May 19, 2026, 10:58 PM IST ISTDCM Fin. Serv. - Board Meeting Outcome for Approval Of Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results For Quarter And Ye
May 04, 2026, 09:39 PM IST ISTDCM Fin. Serv. - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quart

Source: Dion Global

About DCM Financial Services

DCM Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/02/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65921DL1991PLC043087 and registration number is 043087. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Ms. Nidhi Deveshwar
    Chairperson & Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Kaushal Kashyap
    Director
  • Ms. Richa Kalra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Sahni
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Ruchi Chordia
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Honey Agarwal
    Independent Director

FAQs on DCM Financial Services Share Price

What is the share price of DCM Financial Services?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for DCM Financial Services is ₹5.62 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is DCM Financial Services?

The DCM Financial Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of DCM Financial Services?

The market cap of DCM Financial Services is ₹12.43 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of DCM Financial Services?

Today’s highest and lowest price of DCM Financial Services are ₹5.95 and ₹5.28.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of DCM Financial Services?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which DCM Financial Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of DCM Financial Services is ₹8.59 and 52-week low of DCM Financial Services is ₹3.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the DCM Financial Services performed historically in terms of returns?

The DCM Financial Services has shown returns of -0.71% over the past day, 7.05% for the past month, 19.32% over 3 months, -4.75% over 1 year, 8.5% across 3 years, and 15.62% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of DCM Financial Services?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of DCM Financial Services are -12.16 and -0.24 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

DCM Financial Services News

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