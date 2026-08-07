What is the share price of DCM Financial Services? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for DCM Financial Services is ₹5.62 as on .

What kind of stock is DCM Financial Services? The DCM Financial Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of DCM Financial Services? The market cap of DCM Financial Services is ₹12.43 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of DCM Financial Services? Today’s highest and lowest price of DCM Financial Services are ₹5.95 and ₹5.28.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of DCM Financial Services? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which DCM Financial Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of DCM Financial Services is ₹8.59 and 52-week low of DCM Financial Services is ₹3.45 as on .

How has the DCM Financial Services performed historically in terms of returns? The DCM Financial Services has shown returns of -0.71% over the past day, 7.05% for the past month, 19.32% over 3 months, -4.75% over 1 year, 8.5% across 3 years, and 15.62% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of DCM Financial Services? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of DCM Financial Services are -12.16 and -0.24 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global