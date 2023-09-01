Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

DCM Financial Services Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

DCM FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | NSE
₹4.25 Closed
3.660.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

DCM Financial Services Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.10₹4.25
₹4.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.35₹11.20
₹4.25
Open Price
₹4.10
Prev. Close
₹4.10
Volume
18,541

DCM Financial Services Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R14.27
  • R24.33
  • R34.42
  • Pivot
    4.18
  • S14.12
  • S24.03
  • S33.97

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 55.964.1
  • 105.844.15
  • 207.044.24
  • 506.74.42
  • 1005.24.58
  • 2004.334.72

DCM Financial Services Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.44-6.67-12.506.33-25.66236.00115.38
1.230.423.6918.611.65100.34167.99
0.67-3.714.4012.66-13.02138.07127.57
4.32-0.148.1447.2343.03367.55273.88
1.62-1.234.9616.4428.02177.09141.53
2.47-4.58-7.6311.88-9.384.2523.42
2.643.2235.6756.6243.94170.9049.49
0.83-5.7312.7732.2221.559.55214.09
2.42-6.147.1321.1261.78200.3330.52
1.480.931.5517.0544.36122.670.94
3.1515.4032.9733.6513.6355.00108.62
-4.843.6119.2440.3334.041,030.76177.99
3.99-4.7120.5140.0859.43104.58-24.59
-0.46-0.992.4012.2924.3068.7062.51
1.837.5237.8638.565.08-20.44-64.11
1.42-4.0334.2536.2872.74561.46-17.46
0.05-4.8212.8745.9143.60101.92270.24
-2.060.8933.8033.3248.6348.6348.63
0.74-1.6627.6732.5925.0129.4088.89
3.29-0.4617.9464.2946.16119.7462.82

DCM Financial Services Ltd. Share Holdings

DCM Financial Services Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About DCM Financial Services Ltd.

DCM Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/02/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65921DL1991PLC043087 and registration number is 043087. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Ms. Nidhi Deveshwar
    Chairperson & Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Kaushal Kashyap
    Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Sahni
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Richa Kalra
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Daman Preet Kaur
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Rajni Gupta
    Independent Director

FAQs on DCM Financial Services Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of DCM Financial Services Ltd.?

The market cap of DCM Financial Services Ltd. is ₹9.40 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of DCM Financial Services Ltd.?

P/E ratio of DCM Financial Services Ltd. is -2.04 and PB ratio of DCM Financial Services Ltd. is -0.2 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of DCM Financial Services Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for DCM Financial Services Ltd. is ₹4.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of DCM Financial Services Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which DCM Financial Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of DCM Financial Services Ltd. is ₹11.20 and 52-week low of DCM Financial Services Ltd. is ₹3.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data