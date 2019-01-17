DCB Bank net profit soars 51% as NII, operating income improve

By: | Published: January 17, 2019 2:34 AM

Private sector lender DCB Bank on Wednesday reported a net profit of Rs 86.1 crore, an impressive 51% year-on-year increase, for the quarter ended December 2018.

dcb bank, niiThe bank’s operating profit rose to Rs 174 crore, a 42% increase year-on-year from Rs 123 crore.

Private sector lender DCB Bank on Wednesday reported a net profit of Rs 86.1 crore, an impressive 51% year-on-year increase, for the quarter ended December 2018. The growth in the net profit was owing to a spike in the net interest income (NII) and operating income. The bank had reported a net profit of Rs 57.01 crore in the year-ago period.

The bank’s operating profit rose to Rs 174 crore, a 42% increase year-on-year from Rs 123 crore.

Net interest margins (NIMs) for the quarter under review stood at 3.83%, against 4.12% in Q3FY18 and 3.84% in the previous quarter. The total income increased to Rs 871.78 crore during the third quarter, compared with Rs 685.72 crore, DCB Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The net interest income — the difference between interest earned and interest paid — grew by 17.2% year-on-year to Rs 293.6 crore.

The bank has made provisions of Rs 40 crore in Q3FY19, a 17% increase year-on-year and a 25% rise on a sequential basis.

The asset quality marginally fell year-on-year, with the gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio rising to 1.92% from 1.89% in Q3FY19. However, net NPAs of the bank declined to 0.71% in the latest quarter from 0.89%.

Total advances at the end of Q3FY19 stood at Rs 22,888 crore, up 23% year-on-year, while total deposits rose 29% year-on-year to Rs 27,509 crore. The current accounts savings accounts (CASA) ratio fell to 24.25% in Q3FY19 from 25.67% at the end of December 2017.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. DCB Bank net profit soars 51% as NII, operating income improve
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition