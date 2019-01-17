DCB Bank net profit soars 51% as NII, operating income improve

The bank’s operating profit rose to Rs 174 crore, a 42% increase year-on-year from Rs 123 crore.

Private sector lender DCB Bank on Wednesday reported a net profit of Rs 86.1 crore, an impressive 51% year-on-year increase, for the quarter ended December 2018. The growth in the net profit was owing to a spike in the net interest income (NII) and operating income. The bank had reported a net profit of Rs 57.01 crore in the year-ago period.

Net interest margins (NIMs) for the quarter under review stood at 3.83%, against 4.12% in Q3FY18 and 3.84% in the previous quarter. The total income increased to Rs 871.78 crore during the third quarter, compared with Rs 685.72 crore, DCB Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The net interest income — the difference between interest earned and interest paid — grew by 17.2% year-on-year to Rs 293.6 crore.

The bank has made provisions of Rs 40 crore in Q3FY19, a 17% increase year-on-year and a 25% rise on a sequential basis.

The asset quality marginally fell year-on-year, with the gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio rising to 1.92% from 1.89% in Q3FY19. However, net NPAs of the bank declined to 0.71% in the latest quarter from 0.89%.

Total advances at the end of Q3FY19 stood at Rs 22,888 crore, up 23% year-on-year, while total deposits rose 29% year-on-year to Rs 27,509 crore. The current accounts savings accounts (CASA) ratio fell to 24.25% in Q3FY19 from 25.67% at the end of December 2017.