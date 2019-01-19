DCB Bank margin fails to impress analysts

DCB Bank

Shashank Nayar

Analysts have commended DCB’s control on costs in the three months to December, which saw the cost-to-income ratio come in at the lowest in several years. However, they were less impressed with the bank’s margin performance during the quarter.

“The cost-to-income ratio decrease in 3QFY19 was driven by stringent cost control, slowdown in branch expansion and higher treasury contribution to overall revenues,” analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities wrote.

DCB Bank on Wednesday reported a net profit of Rs 86.1 crore in Q3FY19, a 51% increase year-on-year, led by a 42% growth in the operating profit and a 700-bps decline in the cost/income ratio. The bank had reported a net profit of Rs 57.01 crore in Q3FY18.

Analysts were less enthused by the bank’s margins. Also, the lender’s current accounts savings accounts (CASA) ratio fell to 24.25% year-on-year in Q3FY19 from 25.67% at the end of December 2017.

“Persistent pressure on NIM restricted NII growth to 17%. We believe sustained pressure on yields, along with lower CASA, at 24%, will continue to reflect in sustained NIM pressure,” analysts at Edelweiss Securities said.

Net interest margins (NIMs) in Q3FY19 stood at 3.83%, against 4.12% in Q3FY18. The total income of the lender increased to `871.78 crore during the third quarter as against `685.72 crore, DCB Bank said in a regulatory filing. Net interest income (NII) — the difference between interest earned and interest paid — grew 17.2 % year-on-year to `293.6 crore on account of a 23% loan growth Y-o-Y.

The asset quality marginally fell year-on-year, with the gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio rising to 1.92% from 1.89% in Q3FY19. However, net NPAs declined to 0.71% from 0.89% for the quarter under review.

The bank has made provisions of `40 crore in Q3FY19, a 17% increase Y-o-Y, while slippages during the quarter came in a tad higher at 2.1%, largely following a fraud of `12 crore pertaining to a commodity funding account in Gujarat.

“Asset quality is expected to remain stable in the medium term as the bank has a well-diversified loan mix, a conservative approach towards corporate loan exposure and an insignificant stressed pipeline,” analysts said.

Total advances as at the end of Q3FY19 stood at Rs 22,888 crore, up 23% year-on-year, while total deposits rose 29% to Rs 27,509 crore.