What is the share price of Daulat Securities? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Daulat Securities is ₹27.03 as on .

What kind of stock is Daulat Securities? The Daulat Securities is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Daulat Securities? The market cap of Daulat Securities is ₹13.52 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Daulat Securities? Today’s highest and lowest price of Daulat Securities are ₹27.29 and ₹26.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Daulat Securities? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Daulat Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Daulat Securities is ₹42.00 and 52-week low of Daulat Securities is ₹24.10 as on .

How has the Daulat Securities performed historically in terms of returns? The Daulat Securities has shown returns of -0.95% over the past day, -6.76% for the past month, -16.83% over 3 months, -29.7% over 1 year, 9.85% across 3 years, and 21.24% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Daulat Securities? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Daulat Securities are -7.56 and 0.70 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global