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Daulat Securities Share Price

NSE
BSE

DAULAT SECURITIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Daulat Securities along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹27.03 Closed
-0.95₹ -0.26
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Daulat Securities Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹26.05₹27.29
₹27.03
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹24.10₹42.00
₹27.03
Open Price
₹26.05
Prev. Close
₹27.29
Volume
588

Source: Dion Global

Daulat Securities Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Daulat Securities		2.46-6.76-16.83-8.50-29.709.8521.24
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Daulat Securities has declined 29.70% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Daulat Securities has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Daulat Securities Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Daulat Securities Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
526.5826.95
1027.7727.27
2028.3327.9
5029.2728.94
10029.9229.86
20031.3831.73

Source: Dion Global

Daulat Securities Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Daulat Securities saw a rise in promoter holding to 56.41%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 43.58% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Daulat Securities Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 28, 2026, 09:30 PM IST ISTDaulat Securities - Compliances-Reg. 50 (1) - Prior intimation about Board meeting under Regulation 50(1)
Jul 28, 2026, 09:25 PM IST ISTDaulat Securities - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates
Jul 28, 2026, 09:19 PM IST ISTDaulat Securities - Board Meeting Intimation for Rescheduling Of Board Meeting_Intimation Under Regulation 29(1)(A), 30, 33,
Jul 07, 2026, 08:45 PM IST ISTDaulat Securities - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 03, 2026, 08:30 PM IST ISTDaulat Securities - Compliances-Reg. 50 (1) - Prior intimation about Board meeting under Regulation 50(1)

Source: Dion Global

About Daulat Securities

Daulat Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/10/1992 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120WB1992PLC056831 and registration number is 056831. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Security and commodity contracts brokerage. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. -1.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ajit Kochar
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Jitendra Kochar
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Anamika kochar
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rohit Kumar Somany
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Prateek Bhansali
    Independent Director

FAQs on Daulat Securities Share Price

What is the share price of Daulat Securities?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Daulat Securities is ₹27.03 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Daulat Securities?

The Daulat Securities is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Daulat Securities?

The market cap of Daulat Securities is ₹13.52 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Daulat Securities?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Daulat Securities are ₹27.29 and ₹26.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Daulat Securities?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Daulat Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Daulat Securities is ₹42.00 and 52-week low of Daulat Securities is ₹24.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Daulat Securities performed historically in terms of returns?

The Daulat Securities has shown returns of -0.95% over the past day, -6.76% for the past month, -16.83% over 3 months, -29.7% over 1 year, 9.85% across 3 years, and 21.24% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Daulat Securities?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Daulat Securities are -7.56 and 0.70 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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