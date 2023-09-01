Follow Us

DAULAT SECURITIES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹21.80 Closed
1.210.26
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
Daulat Securities Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹21.02₹22.25
₹21.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹17.43₹27.55
₹21.80
Open Price
₹22.25
Prev. Close
₹21.54
Volume
1,576

Daulat Securities Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R122.36
  • R222.92
  • R323.59
  • Pivot
    21.69
  • S121.13
  • S220.46
  • S319.9

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 520.2721.01
  • 1020.5520.83
  • 2021.0320.75
  • 5022.0320.79
  • 10023.0720.89
  • 20027.3121.37

Daulat Securities Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.787.7112.729.00-3.33823.73131.91
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Daulat Securities Ltd. Share Holdings

Daulat Securities Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
31 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Daulat Securities Ltd.

Daulat Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/10/1992 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120WB1992PLC056831 and registration number is 056831. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Security and commodity contracts brokerage. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Jitendra Kochar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ajit Kochar
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Vasudha Chhajer
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr. Pradip Rasiklal Kamdar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Madhu Sudan Daga
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Jaideep Jiloka
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Daulat Securities Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Daulat Securities Ltd.?

The market cap of Daulat Securities Ltd. is ₹10.90 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Daulat Securities Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Daulat Securities Ltd. is 12.63 and PB ratio of Daulat Securities Ltd. is 0.68 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Daulat Securities Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Daulat Securities Ltd. is ₹21.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Daulat Securities Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Daulat Securities Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Daulat Securities Ltd. is ₹27.55 and 52-week low of Daulat Securities Ltd. is ₹17.43 as on Sep 01, 2023.

