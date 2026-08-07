Here's the live share price of Daulat Securities along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Daulat Securities
|2.46
|-6.76
|-16.83
|-8.50
|-29.70
|9.85
|21.24
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Daulat Securities has declined 29.70% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Daulat Securities has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|26.58
|26.95
|10
|27.77
|27.27
|20
|28.33
|27.9
|50
|29.27
|28.94
|100
|29.92
|29.86
|200
|31.38
|31.73
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Daulat Securities saw a rise in promoter holding to 56.41%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 43.58% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 28, 2026, 09:30 PM IST IST
|Daulat Securities - Compliances-Reg. 50 (1) - Prior intimation about Board meeting under Regulation 50(1)
|Jul 28, 2026, 09:25 PM IST IST
|Daulat Securities - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates
|Jul 28, 2026, 09:19 PM IST IST
|Daulat Securities - Board Meeting Intimation for Rescheduling Of Board Meeting_Intimation Under Regulation 29(1)(A), 30, 33,
|Jul 07, 2026, 08:45 PM IST IST
|Daulat Securities - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 03, 2026, 08:30 PM IST IST
|Daulat Securities - Compliances-Reg. 50 (1) - Prior intimation about Board meeting under Regulation 50(1)
Source: Dion Global
Daulat Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/10/1992 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120WB1992PLC056831 and registration number is 056831. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Security and commodity contracts brokerage. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. -1.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Daulat Securities is ₹27.03 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Daulat Securities is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Daulat Securities is ₹13.52 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Daulat Securities are ₹27.29 and ₹26.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Daulat Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Daulat Securities is ₹42.00 and 52-week low of Daulat Securities is ₹24.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Daulat Securities has shown returns of -0.95% over the past day, -6.76% for the past month, -16.83% over 3 months, -29.7% over 1 year, 9.85% across 3 years, and 21.24% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Daulat Securities are -7.56 and 0.70 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global