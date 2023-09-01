Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|0
|4.88
|21.22
|40.21
|336.59
|375.22
|-0.04
|-2.08
|1.68
|-0.20
|7.91
|50.50
|64.44
|1.58
|5.70
|9.37
|-3.58
|-1.46
|57.83
|101.34
|2.66
|4.16
|3.87
|7.65
|28.01
|71.69
|126.14
|1.48
|2.25
|2.15
|6.39
|1.33
|53.08
|79.42
|3.49
|6.53
|6.71
|11.83
|16.92
|114.35
|199.35
|3.17
|7.31
|9.47
|8.89
|16.48
|68.52
|64.40
|-2.08
|-0.96
|4.00
|25.20
|-27.51
|380.26
|524.42
|1.72
|6.11
|23.25
|18.09
|16.07
|115.94
|95.13
|-0.31
|1.40
|-4.67
|17.46
|-19.23
|564.16
|403.17
|8.20
|15.69
|7.40
|13.40
|63.35
|477.41
|563.93
|4.56
|7.01
|14.57
|30.80
|33.35
|39.25
|0.76
|3.55
|12.39
|19.29
|26.51
|55.41
|187.62
|293.22
|4.72
|9.94
|9.03
|42.28
|110.56
|1,356.82
|1,043.95
|7.93
|17.39
|25.04
|80.27
|105.41
|343.67
|132.81
|2.10
|-0.53
|5.34
|35.09
|91.70
|351.26
|300.38
|9.06
|22.20
|53.56
|90.62
|64.01
|212.67
|75.77
|-2.79
|-18.85
|24.65
|46.44
|34.27
|344.70
|2,286.70
|3.96
|8.70
|37.37
|85.50
|130.90
|208.46
|59.42
|5.96
|9.71
|21.73
|60.35
|21.30
|292.48
|178.16
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|20 Mar, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited & Quarterly Results
|15 Jan, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Datasoft Application Software (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31100TN1992PLC156105 and registration number is 156105. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer consultancy and computer facilities management activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2021.
The market cap of Datasoft Application Software (India) Ltd. is ₹.61 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.
P/E ratio of Datasoft Application Software (India) Ltd. is -1.8 and PB ratio of Datasoft Application Software (India) Ltd. is 7.58 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Datasoft Application Software (India) Ltd. is ₹5.37 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Datasoft Application Software (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Datasoft Application Software (India) Ltd. is ₹5.37 and 52-week low of Datasoft Application Software (India) Ltd. is ₹3.83 as on Aug 28, 2023.