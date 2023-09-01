Follow Us

Datasoft Application Software (India) Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

DATASOFT APPLICATION SOFTWARE (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | BSE
₹5.37 Closed
00
As on Aug 28, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Datasoft Application Software (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.37₹5.37
₹5.37
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.83₹5.37
₹5.37
Open Price
₹5.37
Prev. Close
₹5.37
Volume
0

Datasoft Application Software (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R15.37
  • R25.37
  • R35.37
  • Pivot
    5.37
  • S15.37
  • S25.37
  • S35.37

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 53.915.28
  • 103.785.08
  • 203.54.74
  • 502.813.98
  • 1002.163.18
  • 2001.592.44

Datasoft Application Software (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
004.8821.2240.21336.59375.22
-0.04-2.081.68-0.207.9150.5064.44
1.585.709.37-3.58-1.4657.83101.34
2.664.163.877.6528.0171.69126.14
1.482.252.156.391.3353.0879.42
3.496.536.7111.8316.92114.35199.35
3.177.319.478.8916.4868.5264.40
-2.08-0.964.0025.20-27.51380.26524.42
1.726.1123.2518.0916.07115.9495.13
-0.311.40-4.6717.46-19.23564.16403.17
8.2015.697.4013.4063.35477.41563.93
4.567.0114.5730.8033.3539.250.76
3.5512.3919.2926.5155.41187.62293.22
4.729.949.0342.28110.561,356.821,043.95
7.9317.3925.0480.27105.41343.67132.81
2.10-0.535.3435.0991.70351.26300.38
9.0622.2053.5690.6264.01212.6775.77
-2.79-18.8524.6546.4434.27344.702,286.70
3.968.7037.3785.50130.90208.4659.42
5.969.7121.7360.3521.30292.48178.16

Datasoft Application Software (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

Datasoft Application Software (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
20 Mar, 2023Board MeetingAudited & Quarterly Results
15 Jan, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Datasoft Application Software (India) Ltd.

Datasoft Application Software (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31100TN1992PLC156105 and registration number is 156105. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer consultancy and computer facilities management activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2021.

  • Industry
    IT Consulting & Software
  • Address
    Plot OZ-13, SIPCOT Hi-Tech SEZ, Oragadam, Kancheepuram District, Chennai (Madras) Tamil Nadu 602105
  • Contact
    nandamrao@polymatech.inwww.dasil.in

Management

  • Mr. Eswara Rao Nandam
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Uma Nandam
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Hidenobu Hitotsumatsu
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rapala Virtanen Tarja
    Independent Director

FAQs on Datasoft Application Software (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Datasoft Application Software (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of Datasoft Application Software (India) Ltd. is ₹.61 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Datasoft Application Software (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Datasoft Application Software (India) Ltd. is -1.8 and PB ratio of Datasoft Application Software (India) Ltd. is 7.58 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the share price of Datasoft Application Software (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Datasoft Application Software (India) Ltd. is ₹5.37 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Datasoft Application Software (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Datasoft Application Software (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Datasoft Application Software (India) Ltd. is ₹5.37 and 52-week low of Datasoft Application Software (India) Ltd. is ₹3.83 as on Aug 28, 2023.

