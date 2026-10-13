Here's the live share price of Datakosa along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Datakosa
|4.67
|-4.83
|-19.35
|-23.30
|-58.25
|51.10
|-14.38
|Tata Consultancy Services
|7.03
|-0.20
|2.94
|-9.19
|-25.33
|-14.32
|-9.29
|Infosys
|3.53
|-2.53
|-4.82
|-17.89
|-29.75
|-9.86
|-9.30
|HCL Technologies
|8.73
|4.14
|7.04
|-8.60
|-12.56
|1.35
|0.64
|Wipro
|3.50
|-1.59
|-6.31
|-17.66
|-31.79
|-6.66
|-13.05
|Tech Mahindra
|2.00
|-2.66
|1.93
|6.77
|5.66
|8.68
|1.79
|LTM
|5.28
|-3.60
|1.53
|-6.28
|-23.84
|-6.36
|-6.80
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|0.26
|-1.97
|-7.01
|-0.54
|47.89
|13.93
|8.14
|Persistent Systems
|8.56
|9.42
|15.35
|11.43
|12.38
|27.61
|24.52
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|0.56
|-9.32
|-9.81
|48.06
|15.33
|37.31
|17.47
|Coforge
|4.63
|8.62
|25.05
|56.49
|12.29
|24.36
|12.54
|Mphasis
|6.81
|2.79
|2.39
|5.64
|-11.04
|0.96
|-4.81
|Hexaware Technologies
|12.94
|9.37
|-0.09
|19.53
|-19.67
|-9.54
|-5.84
|Tata Technologies
|3.47
|-4.12
|-4.42
|29.74
|3.76
|-17.91
|-11.17
|Tata Elxsi
|9.99
|-0.93
|-10.98
|-22.86
|-36.42
|-22.97
|-11.07
|Pine Labs
|-2.23
|-12.80
|8.72
|-5.67
|-32.79
|-12.41
|-7.64
|ESDS Software Solution
|24.13
|-11.00
|79.11
|79.11
|79.11
|21.44
|12.36
|TBO Tek
|-4.59
|-2.45
|7.64
|38.16
|5.41
|4.75
|2.83
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|-18.27
|15.04
|56.88
|428.66
|496.58
|167.12
|116.58
|Black Box
|8.70
|22.96
|1.66
|75.74
|59.58
|62.68
|34.87
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Datakosa has declined 58.25% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-25.33%), Infosys (-29.75%), HCL Technologies (-12.56%). From a 5 year perspective, Datakosa has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-9.29%) and Infosys (-9.30%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|12.52
|12.66
|10
|13
|12.87
|20
|13.47
|13.25
|50
|14.21
|14.17
|100
|15.76
|15.55
|200
|18.5
|17.71
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Datakosa remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.05%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 26.77% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Oct 12, 2026, 10:05 PM IST IST
|Bodhtree Consulting - Announcement Under Reg 30 (LODR)- Change In Email ID.
|Oct 10, 2026, 02:17 AM IST IST
|Bodhtree Consulting - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR)- Intimation For Change Of Website Of The Company.
|Oct 10, 2026, 02:12 AM IST IST
|Bodhtree Consulting - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change of Company Name
|Oct 09, 2026, 05:09 PM IST IST
|Bodhtree Consulting - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
|Oct 08, 2026, 04:59 PM IST IST
|Bodhtree Consulting - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Preferential Issue
Source: Dion Global
Bodhtree Consulting Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/07/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140TG1982PLC040516 and registration number is 040516. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 19.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Datakosa is ₹13.00 as on Oct 13, 2026.
The Datakosa is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Datakosa is ₹22.33 Cr as on Oct 13, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Datakosa are ₹13.60 and ₹13.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Datakosa stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Datakosa is ₹36.30 and 52-week low of Datakosa is ₹10.90 as on Oct 13, 2026.
The Datakosa has shown returns of 0.08% over the past day, -4.83% for the past month, -19.35% over 3 months, -58.25% over 1 year, 51.1% across 3 years, and -14.38% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Datakosa are -0.85 and 0.58 on Oct 13, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global