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Datakosa Share Price

NSE
BSE

DATAKOSA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Datakosa along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹13.00
0.08₹ 0.01
As on Oct 13, 2026, 12:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Datakosa Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹13.00₹13.60
₹13.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10.90₹36.30
₹13.00
Open Price
₹13.15
Prev. Close
₹12.99
Volume
4,280

Source: Dion Global

Datakosa Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Datakosa		4.67-4.83-19.35-23.30-58.2551.10-14.38
Tata Consultancy Services		7.03-0.202.94-9.19-25.33-14.32-9.29
Infosys		3.53-2.53-4.82-17.89-29.75-9.86-9.30
HCL Technologies		8.734.147.04-8.60-12.561.350.64
Wipro		3.50-1.59-6.31-17.66-31.79-6.66-13.05
Tech Mahindra		2.00-2.661.936.775.668.681.79
LTM		5.28-3.601.53-6.28-23.84-6.36-6.80
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		0.26-1.97-7.01-0.5447.8913.938.14
Persistent Systems		8.569.4215.3511.4312.3827.6124.52
Oracle Financial Services Software		0.56-9.32-9.8148.0615.3337.3117.47
Coforge		4.638.6225.0556.4912.2924.3612.54
Mphasis		6.812.792.395.64-11.040.96-4.81
Hexaware Technologies		12.949.37-0.0919.53-19.67-9.54-5.84
Tata Technologies		3.47-4.12-4.4229.743.76-17.91-11.17
Tata Elxsi		9.99-0.93-10.98-22.86-36.42-22.97-11.07
Pine Labs		-2.23-12.808.72-5.67-32.79-12.41-7.64
ESDS Software Solution		24.13-11.0079.1179.1179.1121.4412.36
TBO Tek		-4.59-2.457.6438.165.414.752.83
Sigma Advanced Systems		-18.2715.0456.88428.66496.58167.12116.58
Black Box		8.7022.961.6675.7459.5862.6834.87

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Datakosa has declined 58.25% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-25.33%), Infosys (-29.75%), HCL Technologies (-12.56%). From a 5 year perspective, Datakosa has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-9.29%) and Infosys (-9.30%).

Datakosa Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Datakosa Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
512.5212.66
101312.87
2013.4713.25
5014.2114.17
10015.7615.55
20018.517.71

Source: Dion Global

Datakosa Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Datakosa remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.05%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 26.77% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Datakosa Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Oct 12, 2026, 10:05 PM IST ISTBodhtree Consulting - Announcement Under Reg 30 (LODR)- Change In Email ID.
Oct 10, 2026, 02:17 AM IST ISTBodhtree Consulting - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR)- Intimation For Change Of Website Of The Company.
Oct 10, 2026, 02:12 AM IST ISTBodhtree Consulting - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change of Company Name
Oct 09, 2026, 05:09 PM IST ISTBodhtree Consulting - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
Oct 08, 2026, 04:59 PM IST ISTBodhtree Consulting - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Preferential Issue

Source: Dion Global

About Datakosa

Bodhtree Consulting Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/07/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140TG1982PLC040516 and registration number is 040516. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 19.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Santosh Kumar Vanagapally
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Prashanth Mitta
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Nirvigna Kotla
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sucharitha Bandugula
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Ajay Kumar Giri
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nikshit Hemendra Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Maruti Venkata Subbarao Poluri
    Independent Director

FAQs on Datakosa Share Price

What is the share price of Datakosa?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Datakosa is ₹13.00 as on Oct 13, 2026.

What kind of stock is Datakosa?

The Datakosa is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Datakosa?

The market cap of Datakosa is ₹22.33 Cr as on Oct 13, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Datakosa?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Datakosa are ₹13.60 and ₹13.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Datakosa?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Datakosa stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Datakosa is ₹36.30 and 52-week low of Datakosa is ₹10.90 as on Oct 13, 2026.

How has the Datakosa performed historically in terms of returns?

The Datakosa has shown returns of 0.08% over the past day, -4.83% for the past month, -19.35% over 3 months, -58.25% over 1 year, 51.1% across 3 years, and -14.38% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Datakosa?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Datakosa are -0.85 and 0.58 on Oct 13, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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