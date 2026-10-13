What is the share price of Datakosa? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Datakosa is ₹13.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Datakosa? The Datakosa is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Datakosa? The market cap of Datakosa is ₹22.33 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Datakosa? Today’s highest and lowest price of Datakosa are ₹13.60 and ₹13.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Datakosa? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Datakosa stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Datakosa is ₹36.30 and 52-week low of Datakosa is ₹10.90 as on .

How has the Datakosa performed historically in terms of returns? The Datakosa has shown returns of 0.08% over the past day, -4.83% for the past month, -19.35% over 3 months, -58.25% over 1 year, 51.1% across 3 years, and -14.38% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Datakosa? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Datakosa are -0.85 and 0.58 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global