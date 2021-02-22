  • MORE MARKET STATS

Data Monitor: Steel demand at an all-time high in January

February 22, 2021 8:38 AM

Domestic crude steel production rose 7% y-o-y (2% m-o-m) to 9.98 mt in the month.

Strong domestic demand and low finished steel inventory is expected to support domestic steel prices.

India’s domestic steel consumption rose 9% y-o-y (3% m-o-m) to 9.97 mt in January, the highest-ever monthly consumption. Declining exports and rising imports further indicated a strong rebound in domestic demand.

Strong domestic demand and low finished steel inventory is expected to support domestic steel prices, Motilal Oswal has said.

