Data Drive: Rising profits, for some

The corporate profit-to-GDP for Nifty-500 companies surged to a decadal high of 4.3% in FY22 due to the expansion in the economy as the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew 19.5% (at current prices) in FY22, after seeing a contraction of 1.4% in FY21 due to Covid-induced lockdowns.

However, the growth in profit was not broad-based as it was driven mainly by three sectors—metals, oil and gas and banking & financial services. The share of profit of private companies as a percentage of GDP grew at the cost of state-owned companies.