scorecardresearch

  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Data Drive: Rising profits, for some

The share of profit of private companies as a percentage of GDP grew at the cost of state-owned companies.

Written by Saikat Neogi
Stock Market Nifty
The share of profit of private companies as a percentage of GDP grew at the cost of state-owned companies.

The corporate profit-to-GDP for Nifty-500 companies surged to a decadal high of 4.3% in FY22 due to the expansion in the economy as the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew 19.5% (at current prices) in FY22, after seeing a contraction of 1.4% in FY21 due to Covid-induced lockdowns.

However, the growth in profit was not broad-based as it was driven mainly by three sectors—metals, oil and gas and banking & financial services. The share of profit of private companies as a percentage of GDP grew at the cost of state-owned companies.

Also Read
More Stories on
equity markets
Nifty

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

Most Read In Market