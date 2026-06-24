A key Adani Group stock is in the spotlight. Morgan Stanley has initiated coverage on Adani Enterprises (AEL). According to the brokerage report, several of the company’s businesses are approaching scale simultaneously, from Ganga Expressway toll collection to data centre JV, creating the possibility of stronger earnings growth.

Adani Enterprises is the flagship incubator company of the group. In the latest report, global brokerage has rated the stock ‘Overweight’ and set a target price of Rs 3,638. This implies an upside potential of around 19% from current levels.

Why Morgan Stanley calls Adani Enterprises India’s premier incubator

Adani Enterprises operates as an incubation platform that develops new businesses before scaling and monetising them.

Morgan Stanley described the company as “India’s premier incubator”. The brokerage highlighted the company’s presence across long-term themes such as transport infrastructure, digital infrastructure, energy transition and manufacturing.

The brokerage noted that AEL’s business model follows a cycle of “incubation → scale → monetisation → capital recycling.”

As per the brokerage report, several of these ventures are now reaching a stage where they can begin contributing meaningfully to earnings.

FY27 – An important turning point

One of the key reasons behind Morgan Stanley’s positive stance is the expected earnings inflection beginning in FY27.

The brokerage stated, “FY27 marks an earnings inflection for Adani Enterprises.”

The brokerage house in its report noted that multiple growth triggers are expected to come together over the next year. These include the commissioning of the Navi Mumbai International Airport, expansion of the company’s new energy manufacturing capacities, commencement of toll collection at the Ganga Expressway project and higher utilisation levels in its copper business.

Earnings mix is gradually changing

Another factor highlighted by the brokerage is the changing quality of earnings.

Historically, a large part of Adani Enterprises’ earnings came from commodity-linked businesses such as mining and integrated resource management. However, Morgan Stanley expects a gradual shift toward businesses that generate more stable and predictable cash flows.

The report noted that earnings are increasingly being driven by “regulated and contracted infrastructure”, including airports and roads, as well as digital infrastructure and manufacturing businesses.

Strong growth expected over the next few years

The brokerage remains optimistic about the company’s long-term growth outlook. Morgan Stanley estimates revenue and Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) compound annual growth rates of 19% and 32%, respectively, between FY26 and FY30.

Airports are expected to remain one of the biggest contributors. The brokerage also expects contributions from the new energy business, primary industries segment and data centre joint venture.

Key risks investors need to consider

While Morgan Stanley remains constructive on the stock, it has also highlighted several risks.

The report pointed to execution risks associated with multiple large-scale capital expenditure projects being undertaken simultaneously. Regulatory changes in the airport sector, refinancing challenges during the investment phase and fluctuations in businesses such as copper, polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and integrated resource management remain important factors to monitor.

Disclaimer: The details regarding Adani Enterprises, including the brokerage rating and target price by Morgan Stanley, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute personal financial advice or an offer or solicitation to buy or sell securities. Investing in equities involves market risks, execution challenges in large-scale projects, and regulatory changes. Readers are strongly advised to consult a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making any financial decisions based on these projections. This disclaimer has been generated using AI to support user well-being and responsible content consumption.