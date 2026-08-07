Here's the live share price of Darshan Orna along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Darshan Orna
|-0.46
|-2.24
|-9.54
|-18.35
|-8.56
|-10.00
|-26.18
|Titan Company
|1.39
|7.39
|14.73
|16.11
|44.75
|19.39
|22.39
|Kalyan Jewellers India
|-0.45
|71.88
|48.36
|39.35
|3.26
|51.83
|55.59
|Thangamayil Jewellery
|0.81
|-17.25
|28.36
|42.24
|168.95
|67.22
|64.69
|Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle
|0.79
|41.61
|63.33
|83.20
|50.37
|14.56
|8.50
|Sky Gold and Diamonds
|11.40
|24.87
|44.50
|105.44
|152.46
|201.07
|137.65
|PC Jeweller
|5.62
|3.82
|3.16
|-6.59
|-29.99
|52.70
|32.89
|P N Gadgil Jewellers
|-4.11
|13.15
|-9.90
|8.84
|16.54
|-6.77
|-4.12
|Senco Gold
|-3.71
|18.72
|13.07
|9.13
|13.58
|25.40
|13.92
|Goldiam International
|-0.91
|10.11
|18.82
|21.95
|37.47
|55.98
|28.85
|D P Abhushan
|9.26
|51.44
|33.28
|11.27
|-12.70
|9.74
|5.74
|Rajesh Exports
|-0.95
|-13.88
|-31.71
|-53.63
|-53.31
|-45.33
|-32.74
|Shringar House of Mangalsutra
|4.27
|1.95
|7.45
|-0.51
|26.05
|8.02
|4.74
|Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri
|-1.39
|37.49
|84.35
|62.57
|39.74
|43.59
|27.70
|Khazanchi Jewellers
|2.07
|19.21
|10.04
|-4.79
|23.35
|70.15
|37.56
|Shanti Gold International
|3.47
|3.13
|-2.06
|1.66
|-0.83
|-0.66
|-0.40
|PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery
|18.26
|21.53
|9.51
|21.27
|21.27
|6.64
|3.93
|Motisons Jewellers
|-1.97
|-6.50
|5.44
|-10.46
|-26.66
|11.30
|6.63
|Renaissance Global
|3.01
|0.75
|8.54
|-3.54
|7.20
|6.90
|-2.62
|Asian Star Company
|-4.93
|-7.79
|-19.22
|-1.16
|-20.54
|-6.74
|-8.07
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Darshan Orna has declined 8.56% compared to peers like Titan Company (44.75%), Kalyan Jewellers India (3.26%), Thangamayil Jewellery (168.95%). From a 5 year perspective, Darshan Orna has underperformed peers relative to Titan Company (22.39%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (55.59%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2.19
|2.19
|10
|2.2
|2.19
|20
|2.22
|2.21
|50
|2.28
|2.28
|100
|2.4
|2.38
|200
|2.61
|2.52
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Darshan Orna remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 65.83% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 12:13 AM IST IST
|Darshan Orna - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Result For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026.
|Aug 05, 2026, 12:46 AM IST IST
|Darshan Orna - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 24, 2026, 11:51 PM IST IST
|Darshan Orna - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 24, 2026, 10:13 PM IST IST
|Darshan Orna - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
|May 29, 2026, 02:51 AM IST IST
|Darshan Orna - Financial Result For The March 31, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Darshan Orna Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/01/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36910GJ2011PLC063745 and registration number is 063745. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of jewellery of gold, silver and other precious or base metal metal clad with precious metals or precious or semi-precious stones, or of combinations of precious metal and precious or semi-precious stones or of other materials. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 71.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Darshan Orna is ₹2.18 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Darshan Orna is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Darshan Orna is ₹21.81 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Darshan Orna are ₹2.20 and ₹2.14.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Darshan Orna stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Darshan Orna is ₹3.61 and 52-week low of Darshan Orna is ₹2.03 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Darshan Orna has shown returns of 0.46% over the past day, -2.24% for the past month, -9.54% over 3 months, -8.56% over 1 year, -10.0% across 3 years, and -26.18% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Darshan Orna are 33.64 and 0.62 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global