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Darshan Orna Share Price

NSE
BSE

DARSHAN ORNA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Gems and Jewellery

Here's the live share price of Darshan Orna along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2.18 Closed
0.46₹ 0.01
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Darshan Orna Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.14₹2.20
₹2.18
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.03₹3.61
₹2.18
Open Price
₹2.15
Prev. Close
₹2.17
Volume
8,821

Source: Dion Global

Darshan Orna Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Darshan Orna		-0.46-2.24-9.54-18.35-8.56-10.00-26.18
Titan Company		1.397.3914.7316.1144.7519.3922.39
Kalyan Jewellers India		-0.4571.8848.3639.353.2651.8355.59
Thangamayil Jewellery		0.81-17.2528.3642.24168.9567.2264.69
Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle		0.7941.6163.3383.2050.3714.568.50
Sky Gold and Diamonds		11.4024.8744.50105.44152.46201.07137.65
PC Jeweller		5.623.823.16-6.59-29.9952.7032.89
P N Gadgil Jewellers		-4.1113.15-9.908.8416.54-6.77-4.12
Senco Gold		-3.7118.7213.079.1313.5825.4013.92
Goldiam International		-0.9110.1118.8221.9537.4755.9828.85
D P Abhushan		9.2651.4433.2811.27-12.709.745.74
Rajesh Exports		-0.95-13.88-31.71-53.63-53.31-45.33-32.74
Shringar House of Mangalsutra		4.271.957.45-0.5126.058.024.74
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri		-1.3937.4984.3562.5739.7443.5927.70
Khazanchi Jewellers		2.0719.2110.04-4.7923.3570.1537.56
Shanti Gold International		3.473.13-2.061.66-0.83-0.66-0.40
PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery		18.2621.539.5121.2721.276.643.93
Motisons Jewellers		-1.97-6.505.44-10.46-26.6611.306.63
Renaissance Global		3.010.758.54-3.547.206.90-2.62
Asian Star Company		-4.93-7.79-19.22-1.16-20.54-6.74-8.07

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Darshan Orna has declined 8.56% compared to peers like Titan Company (44.75%), Kalyan Jewellers India (3.26%), Thangamayil Jewellery (168.95%). From a 5 year perspective, Darshan Orna has underperformed peers relative to Titan Company (22.39%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (55.59%).

Darshan Orna Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Darshan Orna Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52.192.19
102.22.19
202.222.21
502.282.28
1002.42.38
2002.612.52

Source: Dion Global

Darshan Orna Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Darshan Orna remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 65.83% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Darshan Orna Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 12:13 AM IST ISTDarshan Orna - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Result For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026.
Aug 05, 2026, 12:46 AM IST ISTDarshan Orna - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 24, 2026, 11:51 PM IST ISTDarshan Orna - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 24, 2026, 10:13 PM IST ISTDarshan Orna - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
May 29, 2026, 02:51 AM IST ISTDarshan Orna - Financial Result For The March 31, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Darshan Orna

Darshan Orna Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/01/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36910GJ2011PLC063745 and registration number is 063745. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of jewellery of gold, silver and other precious or base metal metal clad with precious metals or precious or semi-precious stones, or of combinations of precious metal and precious or semi-precious stones or of other materials. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 71.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Manoharbhai Bharatbhai Chunara
    Chairperson & Independent Director
  • Mr. Ritesh M Sheth
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Mahendra R Shah
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Arunaben M Shah
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Dalchand Hiran
    Independent Director

FAQs on Darshan Orna Share Price

What is the share price of Darshan Orna?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Darshan Orna is ₹2.18 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Darshan Orna?

The Darshan Orna is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Darshan Orna?

The market cap of Darshan Orna is ₹21.81 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Darshan Orna?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Darshan Orna are ₹2.20 and ₹2.14.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Darshan Orna?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Darshan Orna stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Darshan Orna is ₹3.61 and 52-week low of Darshan Orna is ₹2.03 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Darshan Orna performed historically in terms of returns?

The Darshan Orna has shown returns of 0.46% over the past day, -2.24% for the past month, -9.54% over 3 months, -8.56% over 1 year, -10.0% across 3 years, and -26.18% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Darshan Orna?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Darshan Orna are 33.64 and 0.62 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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