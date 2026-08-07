What is the share price of Darshan Orna? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Darshan Orna is ₹2.18 as on .

What kind of stock is Darshan Orna? The Darshan Orna is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Darshan Orna? The market cap of Darshan Orna is ₹21.81 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Darshan Orna? Today’s highest and lowest price of Darshan Orna are ₹2.20 and ₹2.14.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Darshan Orna? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Darshan Orna stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Darshan Orna is ₹3.61 and 52-week low of Darshan Orna is ₹2.03 as on .

How has the Darshan Orna performed historically in terms of returns? The Darshan Orna has shown returns of 0.46% over the past day, -2.24% for the past month, -9.54% over 3 months, -8.56% over 1 year, -10.0% across 3 years, and -26.18% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Darshan Orna? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Darshan Orna are 33.64 and 0.62 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global