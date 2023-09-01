Follow Us

DARSHAN ORNA LTD.

Sector : Diamond Cutting/Precious Metals/Jewellery | Smallcap | BSE
₹2.95 Closed
-1.34-0.04
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Darshan Orna Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.91₹3.08
₹2.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.40₹5.22
₹2.95
Open Price
₹2.99
Prev. Close
₹2.99
Volume
72,300

Darshan Orna Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R13.05
  • R23.15
  • R33.22
  • Pivot
    2.98
  • S12.88
  • S22.81
  • S32.71

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 54.122.96
  • 104.162.94
  • 204.172.93
  • 504.192.97
  • 1004.493.08
  • 20010.653.76

Darshan Orna Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.01-0.67-5.14-12.20-26.8037.85-76.17
1.623.8310.2330.8018.79177.94242.22
16.5242.34126.29112.95193.61226.36226.36
-2.70-3.25-9.69-24.27-13.8711.62-24.62
-1.388.0274.90144.68117.60592.38518.57
-2.18-0.260.330.330.330.330.33
0.72-3.26-5.57-9.95-12.84449.13714.31
4.598.1114.7412.804.9318.02-3.50
-1.56-6.688.81-7.00-63.2665.48-70.78
7.284.1119.4820.47-14.97108.8662.45
3.3025.5559.4772.4853.45217.1256.22
21.1941.2341.2341.2341.2341.2341.23
-2.14-2.32-2.41-11.7010.27260.31820.09
-2.99-6.97-3.348.37-3.85898.26720.00
-0.637.52-29.41-13.1974.33213.41216.10
-0.1517.8215.9325.0624.4627.8260.41
-0.280.1033.8722.21100.76200.29106.08
7.05-1.2893.02105.98274.10274.10274.10
1.1812.42-6.90-7.033.37447.031,040.43
1.703.24-4.3511.442.99244.69111.30

Darshan Orna Ltd. Share Holdings

Darshan Orna Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
19 Apr, 2023Board MeetingOthers
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Darshan Orna Ltd.

Darshan Orna Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/01/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36910GJ2011PLC063745 and registration number is 063745. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of jewellery of gold, silver and other precious or base metal metal clad with precious metals or precious or semi-precious stones, or of combinations of precious metal and precious or semi-precious stones or of other materials. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 13.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ritesh M Sheth
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Arunaben M Shah
    Director
  • Mr. Mahendra R Shah
    Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Dalchand Hiran
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Satish Vadilal Sheth
    Independent Director

FAQs on Darshan Orna Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Darshan Orna Ltd.?

The market cap of Darshan Orna Ltd. is ₹14.76 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Darshan Orna Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Darshan Orna Ltd. is 641.3 and PB ratio of Darshan Orna Ltd. is 1.13 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Darshan Orna Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Darshan Orna Ltd. is ₹2.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Darshan Orna Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Darshan Orna Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Darshan Orna Ltd. is ₹5.22 and 52-week low of Darshan Orna Ltd. is ₹2.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

