Darjeeling Ropeway Company Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

DARJEELING ROPEWAY COMPANY LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹3.58 Closed
00
As on Aug 28, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Darjeeling Ropeway Company Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.58₹3.58
₹3.58
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.95₹5.09
₹3.58
Open Price
₹3.58
Prev. Close
₹3.58
Volume
0

Darjeeling Ropeway Company Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R13.58
  • R23.58
  • R33.58
  • Pivot
    3.58
  • S13.58
  • S23.58
  • S33.58

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 53.543.92
  • 103.764.13
  • 204.224.22
  • 504.094.14
  • 1004.264.13
  • 2004.234.56

Darjeeling Ropeway Company Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0-13.73-18.64-18.26-11.60-7.01-93.94
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.41-4.66-7.7211.77-9.504.2922.99
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Darjeeling Ropeway Company Ltd. Share Holdings

Darjeeling Ropeway Company Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Darjeeling Ropeway Company Ltd.

Darjeeling Ropeway Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/10/1936 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45202MH1936PLC294011 and registration number is 294011. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Ms. Bhargavi Patel
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Himanshu Ramniklal Shah
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Nileshkumar Parekh
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Mahavir Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Harshadkuamr Patel
    Independent Director

FAQs on Darjeeling Ropeway Company Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Darjeeling Ropeway Company Ltd.?

The market cap of Darjeeling Ropeway Company Ltd. is ₹1.09 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Darjeeling Ropeway Company Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Darjeeling Ropeway Company Ltd. is -89.5 and PB ratio of Darjeeling Ropeway Company Ltd. is 0.22 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the share price of Darjeeling Ropeway Company Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Darjeeling Ropeway Company Ltd. is ₹3.58 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Darjeeling Ropeway Company Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Darjeeling Ropeway Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Darjeeling Ropeway Company Ltd. is ₹5.09 and 52-week low of Darjeeling Ropeway Company Ltd. is ₹2.95 as on Aug 28, 2023.

