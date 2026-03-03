Facebook Pixel Code
Darjeeling Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

DARJEELING INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Darjeeling Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹24.45 Closed
-4.97₹ -1.28
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Darjeeling Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹24.45₹24.45
₹24.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹24.01₹75.47
₹24.45
Open Price
₹24.45
Prev. Close
₹25.73
Volume
137

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Darjeeling Industries has gained 40.22% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -14.57%.

Darjeeling Industries’s current P/E of 9.84x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Darjeeling Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Darjeeling Industries		-9.71-18.47-48.88-58.73-12.0577.3942.58
Larsen & Toubro		-4.510.711.9812.9527.1423.6422.13
Rail Vikas Nigam		-6.86-7.66-3.88-10.43-7.4065.7556.41
NBCC (India)		-5.49-10.95-21.14-13.4521.4455.6121.63
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-0.60-3.97-6.98-7.07-7.0010.7728.72
Afcons Infrastructure		-8.13-16.53-29.88-34.91-30.23-15.87-9.85
Cemindia Projects		-3.04-15.16-30.89-20.908.8675.3146.25
NCC		0.67-1.80-11.19-29.54-15.1318.4310.15
Welspun Enterprises		-6.36-0.23-9.82-3.3612.3855.2037.23
Keystone Realtors		-0.62-14.63-19.86-29.18-17.19-3.44-4.95
PNC Infratech		-4.61-10.16-16.11-33.77-20.35-10.47-5.02
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		-7.71-15.15-25.81-22.4812.7216.3921.02
Hindustan Construction Company		-7.98-14.82-24.83-29.07-14.7111.4018.03
Man Infraconstruction		-5.26-6.98-24.08-36.90-29.199.4932.31
AGI Infra		3.1317.3612.1529.4286.2184.42121.51
Ashoka Buildcon		-7.98-15.37-22.49-32.73-22.0919.262.83
KNR Constructions		-4.92-18.10-14.70-34.66-40.37-21.69-9.26
HG Infra Engineering		-6.75-18.76-36.73-46.71-46.06-10.2712.96
Ramky Infrastructure		-4.29-6.84-22.36-22.285.4817.9337.63
Hubtown		2.81-2.47-30.91-38.346.1075.8863.61

Over the last one year, Darjeeling Industries has declined 12.05% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (27.14%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-7.40%), NBCC (India) (21.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Darjeeling Industries has outperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (22.13%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (56.41%).

Darjeeling Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Darjeeling Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
526.8727
1028.4228.21
2029.9429.76
5032.5834.79
10047.0339.66
20042.4639.57

Darjeeling Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Darjeeling Industries saw a drop in promoter holding to 3.22%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.51%, and public shareholding moved up to 96.27% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Darjeeling Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jan 30, 2026, 11:13 PM ISTDarjeeling Ind. - Reg. 32(1), (3) - Statement Of Deviation & Variation
Jan 30, 2026, 11:10 PM ISTDarjeeling Ind. - Integrated Filing (Financial) For The Quarter Ended As On 31St December, 2025
Jan 30, 2026, 11:05 PM ISTDarjeeling Ind. - Submission Of Unaudited Financial Result For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended On 31St December, 2025
Jan 30, 2026, 10:55 PM ISTDarjeeling Ind. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held Today I.E. 30Th January, 2026
Jan 28, 2026, 12:51 AM ISTDarjeeling Ropeway - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On Friday, 30Th January, 2026

About Darjeeling Industries

Darjeeling Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/10/1936 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45202MH1936PLC294011 and registration number is 294011. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.91 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Premaram Jaitaram Patel
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Pranav Vajani
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Ashok Dilipkumar Jain
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Viha Ashok Jain
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Sutodiya
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director

FAQs on Darjeeling Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Darjeeling Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Darjeeling Industries is ₹24.45 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Darjeeling Industries?

The Darjeeling Industries is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Darjeeling Industries?

The market cap of Darjeeling Industries is ₹11.86 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Darjeeling Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Darjeeling Industries are ₹24.45 and ₹24.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Darjeeling Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Darjeeling Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Darjeeling Industries is ₹75.47 and 52-week low of Darjeeling Industries is ₹24.01 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Darjeeling Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Darjeeling Industries has shown returns of -4.97% over the past day, -14.48% for the past month, -51.43% over 3 months, -14.57% over 1 year, 77.39% across 3 years, and 40.22% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Darjeeling Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Darjeeling Industries are 9.84 and 1.06 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

