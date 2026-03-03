Here's the live share price of Darjeeling Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Darjeeling Industries has gained 40.22% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -14.57%.
Darjeeling Industries’s current P/E of 9.84x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Darjeeling Industries
|-9.71
|-18.47
|-48.88
|-58.73
|-12.05
|77.39
|42.58
|Larsen & Toubro
|-4.51
|0.71
|1.98
|12.95
|27.14
|23.64
|22.13
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|-6.86
|-7.66
|-3.88
|-10.43
|-7.40
|65.75
|56.41
|NBCC (India)
|-5.49
|-10.95
|-21.14
|-13.45
|21.44
|55.61
|21.63
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-0.60
|-3.97
|-6.98
|-7.07
|-7.00
|10.77
|28.72
|Afcons Infrastructure
|-8.13
|-16.53
|-29.88
|-34.91
|-30.23
|-15.87
|-9.85
|Cemindia Projects
|-3.04
|-15.16
|-30.89
|-20.90
|8.86
|75.31
|46.25
|NCC
|0.67
|-1.80
|-11.19
|-29.54
|-15.13
|18.43
|10.15
|Welspun Enterprises
|-6.36
|-0.23
|-9.82
|-3.36
|12.38
|55.20
|37.23
|Keystone Realtors
|-0.62
|-14.63
|-19.86
|-29.18
|-17.19
|-3.44
|-4.95
|PNC Infratech
|-4.61
|-10.16
|-16.11
|-33.77
|-20.35
|-10.47
|-5.02
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|-7.71
|-15.15
|-25.81
|-22.48
|12.72
|16.39
|21.02
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-7.98
|-14.82
|-24.83
|-29.07
|-14.71
|11.40
|18.03
|Man Infraconstruction
|-5.26
|-6.98
|-24.08
|-36.90
|-29.19
|9.49
|32.31
|AGI Infra
|3.13
|17.36
|12.15
|29.42
|86.21
|84.42
|121.51
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-7.98
|-15.37
|-22.49
|-32.73
|-22.09
|19.26
|2.83
|KNR Constructions
|-4.92
|-18.10
|-14.70
|-34.66
|-40.37
|-21.69
|-9.26
|HG Infra Engineering
|-6.75
|-18.76
|-36.73
|-46.71
|-46.06
|-10.27
|12.96
|Ramky Infrastructure
|-4.29
|-6.84
|-22.36
|-22.28
|5.48
|17.93
|37.63
|Hubtown
|2.81
|-2.47
|-30.91
|-38.34
|6.10
|75.88
|63.61
Over the last one year, Darjeeling Industries has declined 12.05% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (27.14%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-7.40%), NBCC (India) (21.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Darjeeling Industries has outperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (22.13%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (56.41%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|26.87
|27
|10
|28.42
|28.21
|20
|29.94
|29.76
|50
|32.58
|34.79
|100
|47.03
|39.66
|200
|42.46
|39.57
In the latest quarter, Darjeeling Industries saw a drop in promoter holding to 3.22%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.51%, and public shareholding moved up to 96.27% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jan 30, 2026, 11:13 PM IST
|Darjeeling Ind. - Reg. 32(1), (3) - Statement Of Deviation & Variation
|Jan 30, 2026, 11:10 PM IST
|Darjeeling Ind. - Integrated Filing (Financial) For The Quarter Ended As On 31St December, 2025
|Jan 30, 2026, 11:05 PM IST
|Darjeeling Ind. - Submission Of Unaudited Financial Result For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended On 31St December, 2025
|Jan 30, 2026, 10:55 PM IST
|Darjeeling Ind. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held Today I.E. 30Th January, 2026
|Jan 28, 2026, 12:51 AM IST
|Darjeeling Ropeway - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On Friday, 30Th January, 2026
Darjeeling Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/10/1936 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45202MH1936PLC294011 and registration number is 294011. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.91 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Darjeeling Industries is ₹24.45 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Darjeeling Industries is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Darjeeling Industries is ₹11.86 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Darjeeling Industries are ₹24.45 and ₹24.45.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Darjeeling Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Darjeeling Industries is ₹75.47 and 52-week low of Darjeeling Industries is ₹24.01 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Darjeeling Industries has shown returns of -4.97% over the past day, -14.48% for the past month, -51.43% over 3 months, -14.57% over 1 year, 77.39% across 3 years, and 40.22% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Darjeeling Industries are 9.84 and 1.06 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.