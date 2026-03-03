Here's the live share price of Dar Credit & Capital along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Dar Credit & Capital has declined 7.63% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -32.76%.
Dar Credit & Capital’s current P/E of 6.83x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Dar Credit & Capital
|-9.95
|-4.44
|-15.85
|-22.52
|-32.76
|-12.39
|-7.63
|Tata Capital
|-2.61
|-5.10
|1.91
|-0.56
|-0.56
|-0.19
|-0.11
|Aditya Birla Capital
|-3.21
|-2.13
|-3.40
|21.07
|121.01
|29.82
|21.13
|Max Financial Services
|-1.91
|7.89
|8.53
|11.71
|83.15
|37.87
|14.35
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.35
|-2.10
|-4.98
|-9.98
|-16.74
|-5.93
|-3.60
|360 One Wam
|-3.48
|-7.96
|-6.39
|3.32
|9.82
|33.99
|28.94
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|-3.46
|-9.30
|-22.20
|-18.57
|24.26
|68.37
|35.39
|Tata Investment Corporation
|-3.79
|1.06
|-11.46
|-5.78
|8.03
|46.69
|41.11
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|-3.75
|-7.09
|-14.98
|-8.48
|1.24
|40.12
|21.57
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|3.01
|6.67
|8.23
|7.57
|51.99
|100.26
|60.92
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-5.43
|-11.38
|-14.77
|-7.62
|18.41
|32.17
|18.22
|Angel One
|-8.01
|-12.54
|-15.24
|-0.40
|14.42
|26.36
|47.36
|JSW Holdings
|-4.72
|-7.58
|-25.95
|-12.25
|-2.33
|61.03
|33.69
|KFIN Technologies
|-6.52
|-9.17
|-12.64
|-12.28
|7.30
|47.24
|20.80
|Computer Age Management Services
|-8.16
|-10.59
|-15.63
|-14.38
|3.91
|12.08
|11.41
|Maharashtra Scooters
|-0.36
|-1.13
|-8.51
|-20.31
|43.38
|43.44
|28.96
|JM Financial
|-5.46
|-1.31
|-15.76
|-33.71
|38.54
|24.72
|5.31
|Edelweiss Financial Services
|-7.49
|5.20
|3.14
|-1.69
|26.80
|21.68
|8.08
|IIFL Capital Services
|5.30
|0.22
|-2.33
|3.32
|56.33
|77.81
|41.27
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|-9.35
|-9.47
|-7.13
|-17.24
|42.19
|39.65
|32.59
Over the last one year, Dar Credit & Capital has declined 32.76% compared to peers like Tata Capital (-0.56%), Aditya Birla Capital (121.01%), Max Financial Services (83.15%). From a 5 year perspective, Dar Credit & Capital has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (-0.11%) and Aditya Birla Capital (21.13%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|46.84
|46.53
|10
|45.94
|46.26
|20
|45.55
|46.13
|50
|46.51
|47.25
|100
|50.4
|49.46
|200
|45.29
|0
In the latest quarter, Dar Credit & Capital remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 6.60%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 24.27% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Dar Credit & Capital fact sheet for more information
Dar Credit & Capital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/08/1994 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U65999WB1994PLC064438 and registration number is 064438. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 40.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dar Credit & Capital is ₹43.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Dar Credit & Capital is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Dar Credit & Capital is ₹61.39 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Dar Credit & Capital are ₹43.05 and ₹43.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dar Credit & Capital stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dar Credit & Capital is ₹66.00 and 52-week low of Dar Credit & Capital is ₹40.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Dar Credit & Capital has shown returns of -5.08% over the past day, -5.49% for the past month, -12.24% over 3 months, -32.76% over 1 year, -12.39% across 3 years, and -7.63% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dar Credit & Capital are 6.83 and 0.60 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.