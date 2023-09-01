Follow Us

Danlaw Technologies India Ltd. Share Price

DANLAW TECHNOLOGIES INDIA LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | BSE
₹790.00 Closed
-0.93-7.45
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Danlaw Technologies India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹781.00₹831.00
₹790.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹178.00₹867.00
₹790.00
Open Price
₹831.00
Prev. Close
₹797.45
Volume
5,859

Danlaw Technologies India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1820.33
  • R2850.67
  • R3870.33
  • Pivot
    800.67
  • S1770.33
  • S2750.67
  • S3720.33

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5207.29801.88
  • 10215.13801.16
  • 20210.34790.4
  • 50215.33745.51
  • 100198.87662.27
  • 200196.62538.57

Danlaw Technologies India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.578.2140.62102.07249.401,190.85434.87
-0.04-2.081.68-0.207.9150.5064.44
1.585.709.37-3.58-1.4657.83101.34
2.664.163.877.6528.0171.69126.14
1.482.252.156.391.3353.0879.42
3.496.536.7111.8316.92114.35199.35
3.177.319.478.8916.4868.5264.40
-2.08-0.964.0025.20-27.51380.26524.42
1.726.1123.2518.0916.07115.9495.13
-0.311.40-4.6717.46-19.23564.16403.17
8.2015.697.4013.4063.35477.41563.93
4.567.0114.5730.8033.3539.250.76
3.5512.3919.2926.5155.41187.62293.22
4.729.949.0342.28110.561,356.821,043.95
7.9317.3925.0480.27105.41343.67132.81
2.10-0.535.3435.0991.70351.26300.38
9.0622.2053.5690.6264.01212.6775.77
-2.79-18.8524.6546.4434.27344.702,286.70
3.968.7037.3785.50130.90208.4659.42
5.969.7121.7360.3521.30292.48178.16

Danlaw Technologies India Ltd. Share Holdings

Danlaw Technologies India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Danlaw Technologies India Ltd.

Danlaw Technologies India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/12/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1992PLC015099 and registration number is 015099. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of consumer electronics. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 52.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Raju S Dandu
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Sirish Batchu
    Managing Director
  • Mr. T Ravi Kumar
    Director
  • Mr. N S Sappata
    Director
  • Mr. K N Praveen Kumar
    Director
  • Ms. Sridevi Madati
    Woman Director

FAQs on Danlaw Technologies India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Danlaw Technologies India Ltd.?

The market cap of Danlaw Technologies India Ltd. is ₹384.78 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Danlaw Technologies India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Danlaw Technologies India Ltd. is 40.13 and PB ratio of Danlaw Technologies India Ltd. is 16.21 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Danlaw Technologies India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Danlaw Technologies India Ltd. is ₹790.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Danlaw Technologies India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Danlaw Technologies India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Danlaw Technologies India Ltd. is ₹867.00 and 52-week low of Danlaw Technologies India Ltd. is ₹178.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

