Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-1.57
|8.21
|40.62
|102.07
|249.40
|1,190.85
|434.87
|-0.04
|-2.08
|1.68
|-0.20
|7.91
|50.50
|64.44
|1.58
|5.70
|9.37
|-3.58
|-1.46
|57.83
|101.34
|2.66
|4.16
|3.87
|7.65
|28.01
|71.69
|126.14
|1.48
|2.25
|2.15
|6.39
|1.33
|53.08
|79.42
|3.49
|6.53
|6.71
|11.83
|16.92
|114.35
|199.35
|3.17
|7.31
|9.47
|8.89
|16.48
|68.52
|64.40
|-2.08
|-0.96
|4.00
|25.20
|-27.51
|380.26
|524.42
|1.72
|6.11
|23.25
|18.09
|16.07
|115.94
|95.13
|-0.31
|1.40
|-4.67
|17.46
|-19.23
|564.16
|403.17
|8.20
|15.69
|7.40
|13.40
|63.35
|477.41
|563.93
|4.56
|7.01
|14.57
|30.80
|33.35
|39.25
|0.76
|3.55
|12.39
|19.29
|26.51
|55.41
|187.62
|293.22
|4.72
|9.94
|9.03
|42.28
|110.56
|1,356.82
|1,043.95
|7.93
|17.39
|25.04
|80.27
|105.41
|343.67
|132.81
|2.10
|-0.53
|5.34
|35.09
|91.70
|351.26
|300.38
|9.06
|22.20
|53.56
|90.62
|64.01
|212.67
|75.77
|-2.79
|-18.85
|24.65
|46.44
|34.27
|344.70
|2,286.70
|3.96
|8.70
|37.37
|85.50
|130.90
|208.46
|59.42
|5.96
|9.71
|21.73
|60.35
|21.30
|292.48
|178.16
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|08 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Danlaw Technologies India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/12/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1992PLC015099 and registration number is 015099. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of consumer electronics. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 52.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Danlaw Technologies India Ltd. is ₹384.78 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Danlaw Technologies India Ltd. is 40.13 and PB ratio of Danlaw Technologies India Ltd. is 16.21 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Danlaw Technologies India Ltd. is ₹790.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Danlaw Technologies India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Danlaw Technologies India Ltd. is ₹867.00 and 52-week low of Danlaw Technologies India Ltd. is ₹178.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.