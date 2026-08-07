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Danlaw Technologies India Share Price

NSE
BSE

DANLAW TECHNOLOGIES INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Danlaw Technologies India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,198.30 Closed
5.00₹ 57.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Danlaw Technologies India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,198.30₹1,198.30
₹1,198.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹428.00₹1,149.00
₹1,198.30
Open Price
₹1,198.30
Prev. Close
₹1,141.25
Volume
3,817

Source: Dion Global

Danlaw Technologies India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Danlaw Technologies India		23.3318.9654.0952.7630.6418.3736.41
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Danlaw Technologies India has gained 30.64% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Danlaw Technologies India has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

Danlaw Technologies India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Danlaw Technologies India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5986.531,031.15
10996.641,016.5
201,002.041,009.54
50985.36967.47
100828.25897.82
200789.51871.92

Source: Dion Global

Danlaw Technologies India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Danlaw Technologies India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 37.20% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Danlaw Technologies India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 06:26 AM IST ISTDanlaw Technologies - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company
Jul 06, 2026, 11:27 PM IST ISTDanlaw Technologies - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 28, 2026, 09:08 PM IST ISTDanlaw Technologies - Intimation Of Appointment Of Internal Auditor
May 28, 2026, 08:52 PM IST ISTDanlaw Technologies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
May 28, 2026, 08:19 PM IST ISTDanlaw Technologies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About Danlaw Technologies India

Danlaw Technologies India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/12/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1992PLC015099 and registration number is 015099. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 261.96 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Raju S Dandu
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Shireesh Shantaram Phal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. M A Ashok Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Venigalla Sambasivarao
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Indraganty Venkateswara Sarma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Putrevu Seshagiri Rao
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Timothy Matthew Morris
    Director
  • Ms. M Sridevi
    Woman Director

FAQs on Danlaw Technologies India Share Price

What is the share price of Danlaw Technologies India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Danlaw Technologies India is ₹1,198.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Danlaw Technologies India?

The Danlaw Technologies India is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Danlaw Technologies India?

The market cap of Danlaw Technologies India is ₹583.65 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Danlaw Technologies India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Danlaw Technologies India are ₹1,198.30 and ₹1,198.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Danlaw Technologies India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Danlaw Technologies India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Danlaw Technologies India is ₹1,149.00 and 52-week low of Danlaw Technologies India is ₹428.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Danlaw Technologies India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Danlaw Technologies India has shown returns of 5.0% over the past day, 18.96% for the past month, 54.09% over 3 months, 30.64% over 1 year, 18.37% across 3 years, and 36.41% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Danlaw Technologies India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Danlaw Technologies India are 114.98 and 24.29 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Danlaw Technologies India News

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