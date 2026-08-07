Here's the live share price of Danlaw Technologies India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Danlaw Technologies India
|23.33
|18.96
|54.09
|52.76
|30.64
|18.37
|36.41
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Danlaw Technologies India has gained 30.64% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Danlaw Technologies India has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|986.53
|1,031.15
|10
|996.64
|1,016.5
|20
|1,002.04
|1,009.54
|50
|985.36
|967.47
|100
|828.25
|897.82
|200
|789.51
|871.92
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Danlaw Technologies India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 37.20% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 06:26 AM IST IST
|Danlaw Technologies - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company
|Jul 06, 2026, 11:27 PM IST IST
|Danlaw Technologies - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 28, 2026, 09:08 PM IST IST
|Danlaw Technologies - Intimation Of Appointment Of Internal Auditor
|May 28, 2026, 08:52 PM IST IST
|Danlaw Technologies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|May 28, 2026, 08:19 PM IST IST
|Danlaw Technologies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
Danlaw Technologies India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/12/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1992PLC015099 and registration number is 015099. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 261.96 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Danlaw Technologies India is ₹1,198.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Danlaw Technologies India is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Danlaw Technologies India is ₹583.65 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Danlaw Technologies India are ₹1,198.30 and ₹1,198.30.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Danlaw Technologies India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Danlaw Technologies India is ₹1,149.00 and 52-week low of Danlaw Technologies India is ₹428.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Danlaw Technologies India has shown returns of 5.0% over the past day, 18.96% for the past month, 54.09% over 3 months, 30.64% over 1 year, 18.37% across 3 years, and 36.41% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Danlaw Technologies India are 114.98 and 24.29 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global