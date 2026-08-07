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Dangee Dums Share Price

NSE
BSE

DANGEE DUMS

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Food Processing

Here's the live share price of Dangee Dums along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2.95 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:56 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Dangee Dums Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.95₹3.00
₹2.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.53₹5.08
₹2.95
Open Price
₹3.00
Prev. Close
₹2.95
Volume
40,742

Source: Dion Global

Dangee Dums Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Dangee Dums		0.34-8.95-16.67-2.64-34.15-39.39-24.66
Nestle India		2.014.634.3418.8637.8311.1011.09
Britannia Industries		1.731.16-5.23-5.700.615.758.67
Zydus Wellness		-7.57-7.295.9831.1238.1822.153.39
Bikaji Foods International		-2.83-3.00-7.53-7.04-14.578.8514.45
Orkla India		1.71-6.00-11.99-3.33-20.57-7.39-4.50
Hindustan Foods		0.276.955.2113.056.650.408.59
Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities		8.6929.6110.06-1.22-25.215.9221.84
Gopal Snacks		2.742.19-16.70-6.90-23.53-8.49-5.19
Prataap Snacks		5.860.1921.5912.7134.3812.1611.28
ADF Foods		-4.15-16.33-2.6615.2613.765.729.02
Tasty Bite Eatables		1.718.9611.7723.92-12.38-12.40-11.56
Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)		-2.9812.3245.357.987.982.591.55
SKM Egg Products Export (India)		-5.94-24.3331.1121.4246.5117.4441.01
HMA Agro Industries		8.331.51-9.82-20.06-27.66-28.63-17.61
Krishival Foods		-1.11-3.895.8015.518.8414.9256.18
Freshara Agro Exports		6.9821.4971.2982.4492.9038.9721.83
Hexagon Nutrition		-0.06-6.1926.6326.6326.638.194.83
Euro India Fresh Foods		-14.17-15.468.818.5913.3823.2525.94
Proventus Agrocom		6.1710.6130.3045.6481.0524.2014.82

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Dangee Dums has declined 34.15% compared to peers like Nestle India (37.83%), Britannia Industries (0.61%), Zydus Wellness (38.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Dangee Dums has underperformed peers relative to Nestle India (11.09%) and Britannia Industries (8.67%).

Dangee Dums Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Dangee Dums Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52.962.99
102.982.99
203.063.04
503.173.13
1003.23.23
2003.423.53

Source: Dion Global

Dangee Dums Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Dangee Dums remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 44.31% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Dangee Dums Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Dangee Dums fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Dangee Dums

Dangee Dums Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/08/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55101GJ2010PLC061983 and registration number is 061983. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of biscuits, cakes, pastries, rusks etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 28.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Nikul Jagdishchandra Patel
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Foram Nikul Patel
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Ketan Jagdishchandra Patel
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Suchit Kandarp Amin
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Pratik Ashvinbhai Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Atul Chandrakantbhai Patel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Mehul Rasiklal Patel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Dangee Dums Share Price

What is the share price of Dangee Dums?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dangee Dums is ₹2.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Dangee Dums?

The Dangee Dums is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Dangee Dums?

The market cap of Dangee Dums is ₹45.42 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Dangee Dums?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Dangee Dums are ₹3.00 and ₹2.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dangee Dums?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dangee Dums stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dangee Dums is ₹5.08 and 52-week low of Dangee Dums is ₹2.53 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Dangee Dums performed historically in terms of returns?

The Dangee Dums has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -8.95% for the past month, -16.67% over 3 months, -34.15% over 1 year, -39.39% across 3 years, and -24.66% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Dangee Dums?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dangee Dums are 0.00 and 16.21 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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