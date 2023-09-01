Follow Us

DANGEE DUMS LTD.

Sector : Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹12.70 Closed
1.60.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Dangee Dums Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹12.60₹13.00
₹12.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹11.70₹32.45
₹12.70
Open Price
₹12.75
Prev. Close
₹12.50
Volume
1,25,821

Dangee Dums Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R112.97
  • R213.18
  • R313.37
  • Pivot
    12.78
  • S112.57
  • S212.38
  • S312.17

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 521.7912.42
  • 1021.7512.54
  • 2022.4512.73
  • 5024.9813.07
  • 10025.1413.83
  • 20021.6415.44

Dangee Dums Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.00-2.67-5.56-20.56-57.41136.11102.70
-1.24-3.010.1816.6911.0535.3094.31
-0.79-6.79-3.132.5220.7619.0736.77
-1.8212.6834.8532.2617.65110.46108.67
2.951.576.4330.428.6959.5159.51
2.450.5727.4935.3453.3953.3953.39
-0.79-1.3711.759.36-7.83-1.06-16.63
2.403.76-2.0713.180.8916.2616.26
1.69-2.78-2.82-4.3522.01265.08560.81
-0.8716.2033.37102.09200.9875.4175.41
6.227.3815.3331.51-5.57-8.33-8.33
0.43-0.3842.9652.2634.9521.1521.15
-3.3718.9144.5884.0134.7639.0162.52
2.53-0.7425.5649.1350.57198.97299.65
2.661.5722.4176.8754.5744.51-16.35
-2.4313.5998.55148.9782.7489.82-35.33
0.090.530.8422.3476.29172.5562.90
3.719.9018.9219.8916.6555.79-17.59
-2.62-4.66-0.712.166.61285.41380.21
27.45101.25152.78239.58505.54989.71584.19

Dangee Dums Ltd. Share Holdings

Dangee Dums Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
Splits
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Dangee Dums Ltd.

Dangee Dums Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/08/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55101GJ2010PLC061983 and registration number is 061983. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of biscuits, cakes, pastries, rusks etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 20.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Nikul Jagdishchandra Patel
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Foram Nikul Patel
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ketan Jagdishchandra Patel
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Umang Brihjmohan Saraf
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jayantilal Atmaram Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Suchit Amin
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pratik Ashvinbhai Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Dangee Dums Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Dangee Dums Ltd.?

The market cap of Dangee Dums Ltd. is ₹195.55 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Dangee Dums Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Dangee Dums Ltd. is -933.82 and PB ratio of Dangee Dums Ltd. is 11.03 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Dangee Dums Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dangee Dums Ltd. is ₹12.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dangee Dums Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dangee Dums Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dangee Dums Ltd. is ₹32.45 and 52-week low of Dangee Dums Ltd. is ₹11.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

