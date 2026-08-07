Here's the live share price of Dangee Dums along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Dangee Dums
|0.34
|-8.95
|-16.67
|-2.64
|-34.15
|-39.39
|-24.66
|Nestle India
|2.01
|4.63
|4.34
|18.86
|37.83
|11.10
|11.09
|Britannia Industries
|1.73
|1.16
|-5.23
|-5.70
|0.61
|5.75
|8.67
|Zydus Wellness
|-7.57
|-7.29
|5.98
|31.12
|38.18
|22.15
|3.39
|Bikaji Foods International
|-2.83
|-3.00
|-7.53
|-7.04
|-14.57
|8.85
|14.45
|Orkla India
|1.71
|-6.00
|-11.99
|-3.33
|-20.57
|-7.39
|-4.50
|Hindustan Foods
|0.27
|6.95
|5.21
|13.05
|6.65
|0.40
|8.59
|Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities
|8.69
|29.61
|10.06
|-1.22
|-25.21
|5.92
|21.84
|Gopal Snacks
|2.74
|2.19
|-16.70
|-6.90
|-23.53
|-8.49
|-5.19
|Prataap Snacks
|5.86
|0.19
|21.59
|12.71
|34.38
|12.16
|11.28
|ADF Foods
|-4.15
|-16.33
|-2.66
|15.26
|13.76
|5.72
|9.02
|Tasty Bite Eatables
|1.71
|8.96
|11.77
|23.92
|-12.38
|-12.40
|-11.56
|Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)
|-2.98
|12.32
|45.35
|7.98
|7.98
|2.59
|1.55
|SKM Egg Products Export (India)
|-5.94
|-24.33
|31.11
|21.42
|46.51
|17.44
|41.01
|HMA Agro Industries
|8.33
|1.51
|-9.82
|-20.06
|-27.66
|-28.63
|-17.61
|Krishival Foods
|-1.11
|-3.89
|5.80
|15.51
|8.84
|14.92
|56.18
|Freshara Agro Exports
|6.98
|21.49
|71.29
|82.44
|92.90
|38.97
|21.83
|Hexagon Nutrition
|-0.06
|-6.19
|26.63
|26.63
|26.63
|8.19
|4.83
|Euro India Fresh Foods
|-14.17
|-15.46
|8.81
|8.59
|13.38
|23.25
|25.94
|Proventus Agrocom
|6.17
|10.61
|30.30
|45.64
|81.05
|24.20
|14.82
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Dangee Dums has declined 34.15% compared to peers like Nestle India (37.83%), Britannia Industries (0.61%), Zydus Wellness (38.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Dangee Dums has underperformed peers relative to Nestle India (11.09%) and Britannia Industries (8.67%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2.96
|2.99
|10
|2.98
|2.99
|20
|3.06
|3.04
|50
|3.17
|3.13
|100
|3.2
|3.23
|200
|3.42
|3.53
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Dangee Dums remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 44.31% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Dangee Dums fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Dangee Dums Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/08/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55101GJ2010PLC061983 and registration number is 061983. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of biscuits, cakes, pastries, rusks etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 28.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dangee Dums is ₹2.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Dangee Dums is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Dangee Dums is ₹45.42 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Dangee Dums are ₹3.00 and ₹2.95.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dangee Dums stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dangee Dums is ₹5.08 and 52-week low of Dangee Dums is ₹2.53 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Dangee Dums has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -8.95% for the past month, -16.67% over 3 months, -34.15% over 1 year, -39.39% across 3 years, and -24.66% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dangee Dums are 0.00 and 16.21 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global