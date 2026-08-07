What is the share price of Dangee Dums? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dangee Dums is ₹2.95 as on .

What kind of stock is Dangee Dums? The Dangee Dums is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Dangee Dums? The market cap of Dangee Dums is ₹45.42 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Dangee Dums? Today’s highest and lowest price of Dangee Dums are ₹3.00 and ₹2.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dangee Dums? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dangee Dums stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dangee Dums is ₹5.08 and 52-week low of Dangee Dums is ₹2.53 as on .

How has the Dangee Dums performed historically in terms of returns? The Dangee Dums has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -8.95% for the past month, -16.67% over 3 months, -34.15% over 1 year, -39.39% across 3 years, and -24.66% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Dangee Dums? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dangee Dums are 0.00 and 16.21 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global