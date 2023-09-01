Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|2.00
|-2.67
|-5.56
|-20.56
|-57.41
|136.11
|102.70
|-1.24
|-3.01
|0.18
|16.69
|11.05
|35.30
|94.31
|-0.79
|-6.79
|-3.13
|2.52
|20.76
|19.07
|36.77
|-1.82
|12.68
|34.85
|32.26
|17.65
|110.46
|108.67
|2.95
|1.57
|6.43
|30.42
|8.69
|59.51
|59.51
|2.45
|0.57
|27.49
|35.34
|53.39
|53.39
|53.39
|-0.79
|-1.37
|11.75
|9.36
|-7.83
|-1.06
|-16.63
|2.40
|3.76
|-2.07
|13.18
|0.89
|16.26
|16.26
|1.69
|-2.78
|-2.82
|-4.35
|22.01
|265.08
|560.81
|-0.87
|16.20
|33.37
|102.09
|200.98
|75.41
|75.41
|6.22
|7.38
|15.33
|31.51
|-5.57
|-8.33
|-8.33
|0.43
|-0.38
|42.96
|52.26
|34.95
|21.15
|21.15
|-3.37
|18.91
|44.58
|84.01
|34.76
|39.01
|62.52
|2.53
|-0.74
|25.56
|49.13
|50.57
|198.97
|299.65
|2.66
|1.57
|22.41
|76.87
|54.57
|44.51
|-16.35
|-2.43
|13.59
|98.55
|148.97
|82.74
|89.82
|-35.33
|0.09
|0.53
|0.84
|22.34
|76.29
|172.55
|62.90
|3.71
|9.90
|18.92
|19.89
|16.65
|55.79
|-17.59
|-2.62
|-4.66
|-0.71
|2.16
|6.61
|285.41
|380.21
|27.45
|101.25
|152.78
|239.58
|505.54
|989.71
|584.19
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|11 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Dangee Dums Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/08/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55101GJ2010PLC061983 and registration number is 061983. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of biscuits, cakes, pastries, rusks etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 20.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Dangee Dums Ltd. is ₹195.55 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Dangee Dums Ltd. is -933.82 and PB ratio of Dangee Dums Ltd. is 11.03 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dangee Dums Ltd. is ₹12.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dangee Dums Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dangee Dums Ltd. is ₹32.45 and 52-week low of Dangee Dums Ltd. is ₹11.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.