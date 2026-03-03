Here's the live share price of Dalmia Industrial Development along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Dalmia Industrial Development has declined 5.41% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -51.90%.
Dalmia Industrial Development’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Dalmia Industrial Development
|-10.63
|-7.84
|-1.11
|-6.77
|-51.90
|-21.65
|-5.41
|Garware Technical Fibres
|-1.16
|-13.89
|-6.24
|-17.41
|-16.88
|3.12
|4.27
|Sanathan Textiles
|-4.42
|-9.93
|-14.00
|-22.87
|26.63
|0.60
|0.36
|Jindal Worldwide
|-3.81
|-12.83
|-25.77
|-35.72
|-69.48
|-27.85
|16.41
|Aayush Art and Bullion
|-0.67
|-0.54
|3.91
|12.62
|43.71
|156.43
|121.53
|VTM
|-4.04
|14.57
|2.38
|11.19
|4.94
|56.23
|50.76
|GHCL Textiles
|-5.45
|-5.99
|0.96
|-6.96
|-0.39
|1.13
|0.68
|Voith Paper Fabrics India
|-0.07
|1.05
|-13.43
|-18.14
|13.41
|13.01
|6.73
|Sutlej Textiles & Industries
|-2.88
|-3.40
|-10.61
|-18.95
|-16.02
|-14.26
|-6.94
|True Green Bio Energy
|56.52
|72.79
|78.14
|94.08
|23.70
|77.52
|45.37
|Kesoram Industries
|-1.01
|-3.28
|64.62
|67.11
|-95.58
|-46.96
|-33.79
|Osiajee Texfab
|0.25
|-6.86
|16.43
|66.07
|241.92
|110.33
|79.51
|Anand Rayons
|-18.46
|-62.16
|-73.77
|-68.20
|-44.42
|39.90
|26.87
|Bhilwara Technical Textiles
|8.84
|5.98
|-10.63
|-19.30
|3.80
|38.01
|44.50
|RRIL
|-1.73
|-5.03
|-16.12
|-6.18
|-3.13
|7.58
|5.85
|Game Changers Texfab
|5.22
|-14.36
|-16.28
|4.16
|4.16
|1.37
|0.82
|Bannari Amman Spinning Mills
|-5.24
|-13.78
|-27.08
|-25.54
|-29.12
|-18.49
|-12.09
|Hari Govind International
|0
|10.22
|10.22
|58.05
|344.29
|64.40
|34.75
|Premco Global
|-2.94
|-4.19
|-6.52
|-8.16
|5.53
|6.49
|5.30
|Globus Power Generation
|-3.09
|-3.53
|-9.96
|-11.39
|-10.34
|-2.37
|14.10
Over the last one year, Dalmia Industrial Development has declined 51.90% compared to peers like Garware Technical Fibres (-16.88%), Sanathan Textiles (26.63%), Jindal Worldwide (-69.48%). From a 5 year perspective, Dalmia Industrial Development has underperformed peers relative to Garware Technical Fibres (4.27%) and Sanathan Textiles (0.36%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|8.67
|8.46
|10
|8.99
|8.66
|20
|8.93
|8.75
|50
|8.78
|8.77
|100
|8.69
|8.86
|200
|9.27
|9.32
In the latest quarter, Dalmia Industrial Development remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 99.81% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 15, 2026, 1:38 AM IST
|Dalmia Industrial De - Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended December 31, 2025.
|Feb 15, 2026, 1:33 AM IST
|Dalmia Industrial De - Board Meeting Outcome for Meeting Held On Saturday, February 14, 2026 With Un-Audited Financial Result
|Feb 12, 2026, 3:26 AM IST
|Dalmia Industrial De - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting To Be Held On Saturday, February 14, 2026.
|Jan 15, 2026, 5:39 AM IST
|Dalmia Industrial De - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Dec 18, 2025, 4:11 AM IST
|Dalmia Industrial De - Clarification On Price Movement
Dalmia Industrial Development Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/11/1982 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140WB1982PLC035394 and registration number is 035394. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other specialized wholesale. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dalmia Industrial Development is ₹7.99 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Dalmia Industrial Development is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Dalmia Industrial Development is ₹16.18 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Dalmia Industrial Development are ₹8.04 and ₹7.64.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dalmia Industrial Development stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dalmia Industrial Development is ₹17.50 and 52-week low of Dalmia Industrial Development is ₹7.06 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Dalmia Industrial Development has shown returns of -0.62% over the past day, -9.82% for the past month, -10.63% over 3 months, -51.9% over 1 year, -21.65% across 3 years, and -5.41% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dalmia Industrial Development are 0.00 and 0.79 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.