Dalmia Industrial Development Share Price

NSE
BSE

DALMIA INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Dalmia Industrial Development along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹7.99 Closed
-0.62₹ -0.05
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Dalmia Industrial Development Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹7.64₹8.04
₹7.99
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.06₹17.50
₹7.99
Open Price
₹8.04
Prev. Close
₹8.04
Volume
1,253

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Dalmia Industrial Development has declined 5.41% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -51.90%.

Dalmia Industrial Development’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Dalmia Industrial Development Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Dalmia Industrial Development		-10.63-7.84-1.11-6.77-51.90-21.65-5.41
Garware Technical Fibres		-1.16-13.89-6.24-17.41-16.883.124.27
Sanathan Textiles		-4.42-9.93-14.00-22.8726.630.600.36
Jindal Worldwide		-3.81-12.83-25.77-35.72-69.48-27.8516.41
Aayush Art and Bullion		-0.67-0.543.9112.6243.71156.43121.53
VTM		-4.0414.572.3811.194.9456.2350.76
GHCL Textiles		-5.45-5.990.96-6.96-0.391.130.68
Voith Paper Fabrics India		-0.071.05-13.43-18.1413.4113.016.73
Sutlej Textiles & Industries		-2.88-3.40-10.61-18.95-16.02-14.26-6.94
True Green Bio Energy		56.5272.7978.1494.0823.7077.5245.37
Kesoram Industries		-1.01-3.2864.6267.11-95.58-46.96-33.79
Osiajee Texfab		0.25-6.8616.4366.07241.92110.3379.51
Anand Rayons		-18.46-62.16-73.77-68.20-44.4239.9026.87
Bhilwara Technical Textiles		8.845.98-10.63-19.303.8038.0144.50
RRIL		-1.73-5.03-16.12-6.18-3.137.585.85
Game Changers Texfab		5.22-14.36-16.284.164.161.370.82
Bannari Amman Spinning Mills		-5.24-13.78-27.08-25.54-29.12-18.49-12.09
Hari Govind International		010.2210.2258.05344.2964.4034.75
Premco Global		-2.94-4.19-6.52-8.165.536.495.30
Globus Power Generation		-3.09-3.53-9.96-11.39-10.34-2.3714.10

Over the last one year, Dalmia Industrial Development has declined 51.90% compared to peers like Garware Technical Fibres (-16.88%), Sanathan Textiles (26.63%), Jindal Worldwide (-69.48%). From a 5 year perspective, Dalmia Industrial Development has underperformed peers relative to Garware Technical Fibres (4.27%) and Sanathan Textiles (0.36%).

Dalmia Industrial Development Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Dalmia Industrial Development Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
58.678.46
108.998.66
208.938.75
508.788.77
1008.698.86
2009.279.32

Dalmia Industrial Development Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Dalmia Industrial Development remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 99.81% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Dalmia Industrial Development Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 15, 2026, 1:38 AM ISTDalmia Industrial De - Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended December 31, 2025.
Feb 15, 2026, 1:33 AM ISTDalmia Industrial De - Board Meeting Outcome for Meeting Held On Saturday, February 14, 2026 With Un-Audited Financial Result
Feb 12, 2026, 3:26 AM ISTDalmia Industrial De - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting To Be Held On Saturday, February 14, 2026.
Jan 15, 2026, 5:39 AM ISTDalmia Industrial De - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Dec 18, 2025, 4:11 AM ISTDalmia Industrial De - Clarification On Price Movement

About Dalmia Industrial Development

Dalmia Industrial Development Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/11/1982 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140WB1982PLC035394 and registration number is 035394. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other specialized wholesale. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Raj Mohta
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Ms. Pramila Bansal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Naren Kumar Joshi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rabindranath Das
    Independent Director

FAQs on Dalmia Industrial Development Share Price

What is the share price of Dalmia Industrial Development?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dalmia Industrial Development is ₹7.99 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Dalmia Industrial Development?

The Dalmia Industrial Development is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Dalmia Industrial Development?

The market cap of Dalmia Industrial Development is ₹16.18 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Dalmia Industrial Development?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Dalmia Industrial Development are ₹8.04 and ₹7.64.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dalmia Industrial Development?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dalmia Industrial Development stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dalmia Industrial Development is ₹17.50 and 52-week low of Dalmia Industrial Development is ₹7.06 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Dalmia Industrial Development performed historically in terms of returns?

The Dalmia Industrial Development has shown returns of -0.62% over the past day, -9.82% for the past month, -10.63% over 3 months, -51.9% over 1 year, -21.65% across 3 years, and -5.41% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Dalmia Industrial Development?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dalmia Industrial Development are 0.00 and 0.79 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Dalmia Industrial Development News

