Dalal Street Investments Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

DALAL STREET INVESTMENTS LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹264.15 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Dalal Street Investments Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹264.15₹264.15
₹264.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹218.00₹343.40
₹264.15
Open Price
₹264.15
Prev. Close
₹264.15
Volume
0

Dalal Street Investments Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1264.15
  • R2264.15
  • R3264.15
  • Pivot
    264.15
  • S1264.15
  • S2264.15
  • S3264.15

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5297.63264.89
  • 10290.62272.92
  • 20285.45282.37
  • 50253.53278.78
  • 100254.5268.6
  • 200267.69262.1

Dalal Street Investments Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.89-18.6412.2818.9314.9016.9816.75
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Dalal Street Investments Ltd. Share Holdings

Dalal Street Investments Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.

About Dalal Street Investments Ltd.

Dalal Street Investments Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/11/1977 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1977PLC357307 and registration number is 141282. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities auxiliary to financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Geeta Manekshana
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Murzash Manekshana
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Umesh Gosar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Pranav Joshi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Dalal Street Investments Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Dalal Street Investments Ltd.?

The market cap of Dalal Street Investments Ltd. is ₹8.32 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Dalal Street Investments Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Dalal Street Investments Ltd. is 40.13 and PB ratio of Dalal Street Investments Ltd. is 1.73 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of Dalal Street Investments Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dalal Street Investments Ltd. is ₹264.15 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dalal Street Investments Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dalal Street Investments Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dalal Street Investments Ltd. is ₹343.40 and 52-week low of Dalal Street Investments Ltd. is ₹218.00 as on Aug 31, 2023.

