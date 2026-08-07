Here's the live share price of Dalal Street Investments along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Dalal Street Investments
|-3.95
|3.59
|28.26
|4.22
|-7.42
|4.66
|9.07
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Dalal Street Investments has declined 7.42% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Dalal Street Investments has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|400
|392.22
|10
|393.53
|392.31
|20
|388.73
|388.45
|50
|363.4
|375.24
|100
|360.54
|371.37
|200
|381.21
|381.24
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Dalal Street Investments remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.32% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 05:47 AM IST IST
|Dalal Street Inv. - Un-Audited Financial Results For Q1 Of 2026-2027
|Aug 06, 2026, 05:38 AM IST IST
|Dalal Street Inv. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|Jul 30, 2026, 06:51 PM IST IST
|Dalal Street Inv. - Board Meeting Intimation for Q1 Of 2026-2027.
|Jul 03, 2026, 08:59 PM IST IST
|Dalal Street Inv. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 21, 2026, 05:40 AM IST IST
|Dalal Street Inv. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Source: Dion Global
Dalal Street Investments Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/11/1977 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1977PLC357307 and registration number is 141282. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities auxiliary to financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.61 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dalal Street Investments is ₹384.20 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Dalal Street Investments is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Dalal Street Investments is ₹12.11 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Dalal Street Investments are ₹384.20 and ₹384.20.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dalal Street Investments stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dalal Street Investments is ₹461.60 and 52-week low of Dalal Street Investments is ₹299.55 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Dalal Street Investments has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 3.59% for the past month, 28.26% over 3 months, -7.42% over 1 year, 4.66% across 3 years, and 9.07% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dalal Street Investments are 274.62 and 2.51 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global