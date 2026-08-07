What is the share price of Dalal Street Investments? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dalal Street Investments is ₹384.20 as on .

What kind of stock is Dalal Street Investments? The Dalal Street Investments is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Dalal Street Investments? The market cap of Dalal Street Investments is ₹12.11 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Dalal Street Investments? Today’s highest and lowest price of Dalal Street Investments are ₹384.20 and ₹384.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dalal Street Investments? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dalal Street Investments stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dalal Street Investments is ₹461.60 and 52-week low of Dalal Street Investments is ₹299.55 as on .

How has the Dalal Street Investments performed historically in terms of returns? The Dalal Street Investments has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 3.59% for the past month, 28.26% over 3 months, -7.42% over 1 year, 4.66% across 3 years, and 9.07% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Dalal Street Investments? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dalal Street Investments are 274.62 and 2.51 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global