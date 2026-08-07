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Dalal Street Investments Share Price

NSE
BSE

DALAL STREET INVESTMENTS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Dalal Street Investments along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹384.20 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 06, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Dalal Street Investments Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹384.20₹384.20
₹384.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹299.55₹461.60
₹384.20
Open Price
₹384.20
Prev. Close
₹384.20
Volume
6

Source: Dion Global

Dalal Street Investments Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Dalal Street Investments		-3.953.5928.264.22-7.424.669.07
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Dalal Street Investments has declined 7.42% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Dalal Street Investments has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Dalal Street Investments Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Dalal Street Investments Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5400392.22
10393.53392.31
20388.73388.45
50363.4375.24
100360.54371.37
200381.21381.24

Source: Dion Global

Dalal Street Investments Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Dalal Street Investments remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.32% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Dalal Street Investments Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 05:47 AM IST ISTDalal Street Inv. - Un-Audited Financial Results For Q1 Of 2026-2027
Aug 06, 2026, 05:38 AM IST ISTDalal Street Inv. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Jul 30, 2026, 06:51 PM IST ISTDalal Street Inv. - Board Meeting Intimation for Q1 Of 2026-2027.
Jul 03, 2026, 08:59 PM IST ISTDalal Street Inv. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 21, 2026, 05:40 AM IST ISTDalal Street Inv. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About Dalal Street Investments

Dalal Street Investments Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/11/1977 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1977PLC357307 and registration number is 141282. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities auxiliary to financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.61 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Geeta Manekshana
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Murzash Manekshana
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Umesh Padamsi Gosar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Pranav Pinakin Joshi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Dalal Street Investments Share Price

What is the share price of Dalal Street Investments?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dalal Street Investments is ₹384.20 as on Aug 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is Dalal Street Investments?

The Dalal Street Investments is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Dalal Street Investments?

The market cap of Dalal Street Investments is ₹12.11 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Dalal Street Investments?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Dalal Street Investments are ₹384.20 and ₹384.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dalal Street Investments?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dalal Street Investments stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dalal Street Investments is ₹461.60 and 52-week low of Dalal Street Investments is ₹299.55 as on Aug 06, 2026.

How has the Dalal Street Investments performed historically in terms of returns?

The Dalal Street Investments has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 3.59% for the past month, 28.26% over 3 months, -7.42% over 1 year, 4.66% across 3 years, and 9.07% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Dalal Street Investments?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dalal Street Investments are 274.62 and 2.51 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Dalal Street Investments News

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