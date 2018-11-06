Dabur Rating ‘Buy’: Q2 Results in keeping with estimates

Dabur India’s (Dabur’s) Q2FY19 revenue, Ebitda and PAT growth of 8.5%, 7.4% and 4% y-o-y came in line with our estimates. The 8.1% y-o-y volume growth, 7.7% two-year’s average volume growth though soft optically, when seen in light of festive push back (foods contributes ~18% to revenue, which grew 1.5% y-o-y), is still decent. That said, as highlighted earlier, we continue to believe that Dabur will clock double-digit volume growth in FY19. Competition queered the herbal pitch by expanding the category (though its sales are now flat y-o-y) and Dabur turned this threat into an opportunity by renewed focus. This, coupled with improving rural economy and expanding market share is an added positive. Maintain Buy

Secular and diversified growth continues

Dabur’s Q2FY19 category-wise growth was well diversified (except foods business). We continue to reiterate that healthy performing categories are getting firmer—health supplements, hair care, home care, digestives and skin care (these segments have been clocking strong growth) grew 12.3%, 11.1%, 10.9%, 10.8% and 11.9% y-o-y, respectively. Beverages segment was soft (up 1.5% y-o-y owing to push back of festive season). Oral care though grew 3.9% y-o-y, it needs to be seen on a base of 22.8%, thus registering 13.4% two-years’ average growth. Despite challenges, international business (Turkey and MENA currency issue) clocked CCY of 7% y-o-y.

Q2FY19 conference call: Key takeaways

Effective price increase of 1.5% during the quarter and effective sales promotion led hit would be about ~1%. Difference in growth rates between rural and urban is about 1.5%. Impact of liquidity crunch is being felt recently—the company has reduced stock pipelines and therefore is not getting impacted significantly. Aggression from competition is seen in `10 price points in oral care.

Outlook and valuations: Positive; maintain ‘BUY’

We expect volume recovery to not only sustain, but also improve aided by expansion of herbal market, premiumisation, new launches and uptick in rural spending. We retain our target multiple of 45x FY20e EPS to arrive at TP of `489. At CMP, Dabur is trading at 35.4x FY20e EPS. Maintain ‘BUY/SO’.

Q2FY19 conference call takeaways

Domestic volume growth was 8.1% y-o-y. The core HPC and Healthcare portfolios grew >10% y-o-y. Effective price increase of 1.5% during the quarter and effective promotion-led hit would be about 100bps. In coming quarters, a further price hike of 1% will be taken. According to Nielsen data, September rural growth is slightly lower than buoyancy seen in July and August. Taken Honitus, Pudin Hara and Dabur Lal Tail to be expanded this year. At present, 35% of industry’s HPC category is herbal and ayurvedic. This shift should come into Healthcare and Foods as well. Rural demand remains ahead of Urban and there is nothing alarming. There’s higher competitive intensity in Foods (two–three quarters) and Oral category (one–two quarters). Company will like to defend top line instead of focusing on margins. Margins will either remain around current levels or slightly fall in case of high inflation.