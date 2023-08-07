Dabur India stock gains nearly 7% on sharp recovery in Q1FY24; should you buy, sell or hold?

Dabur India’s stock has jumped nearly 6% since the announcement of fiscal first quarter results, late last week. On Friday, it rose nearly 7% to Rs 570 as the Q1FY24 revenue growth of the company stood at 10.9%, led by 8% growth in the India business. Badshah Masala, acquired by Dabur India grew 22% in Q1FY24 and is expected to produce revenue of Rs 5 billion. Owing to the double-digit growth in HPC and healthcare, Dabur’s revenue grew by 11% on-year. Dabur’s share price has jumped nearly 5% in the last six months and over 1% year to-date. Centrum has recommended a ‘Buy’ rating on Dabur stock, whereas HDFC Securities and ICICI Securities have recommended an ‘Add’ rating.

Should you buy, sell or hold Dabur?

Centrum

Buy | Target price: Rs 638

“Despite high ad-spends (+30%), other exp./ employee cost 8.9/10.1%; Dabur saw 11.2% growth in EBITDA, settling the EBITDA margin at 19.3% (+6bp). Management guided for operating margins to remain in ~19-20% band and savings from lower inflation would be invested back in ad-spends. We tweak our earnings and retain BUY rating with a revised DCF-based TP of Rs 638.”

HDFC Securities

Add | Target price: Rs 570

“With moderating inflation aiding recovery in rural demand (+4%) and the gap vs urban reducing significantly, Dabur remains upbeat on mid-high single volume growth with EBITDAM at the upper end of guidance (19-19.5%). We maintain our EPS estimates and value the stock at 42x P/E on Jun-25EPS to derive a target price of INR 570. Maintain ADD.”

ICICI Securities

Add | Target price: Rs 625

“Continued recovery in rural areas (4% volume growth) is positive. Moderation in input cost drove gross margin expansion but was reinvested towards higher media spend (30% YoY). Management has guided to maintain operating margins by managing ad-spends (at 8-9%). Maintain ADD.”