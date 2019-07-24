D-Street ends lower for 5th straight day; key reasons why Sensex, Nifty fell

IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, Tata Motors were among the biggest losers, shedding up to 4 per cent. Asian Paints, HUL, HDFC were the biggest gainers, jumping up to 3.5 per cent.

The benchmark equity indices — Sensex and Nifty — pared gains Wednesday, led by a sell-off in financial heavyweights, extending the losses for the fifth straight day. The Sensex ended 135 points down at 37,847.65 while the Nifty ended below the 11,300-mark. IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, Tata Motors were among the biggest losers, shedding up to 4 per cent. Asian Paints, HUL, HDFC were the biggest gainers, jumping up to 3.5 per cent.

The major laggards Sensex pack included IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Hero MotoCorp, Axis Bank, M&M, Vedanta and Maruti. On the other hand, Asian Paints was the biggest gainer, after the company reported an 18 per cent increase in consolidated net profit for the June quarter. HUL, HDFC twins, HCL Tech and ITC too ended in the green.

“We expect volatility to remain high in the near term and the index to stage a strong recovery with support of 11000 levels. Midcap indices have been under pressure and currently trade near critical support levels; Any upside momentum would indicate possibility of a strong reversal in the space,” Sahaj Agarwal, Head of Derivatives, Kotak Securities said.

The selling pressure could continue in the coming sessions in the absence of any major domestic and global triggers, and hence we maintain our cautious stance on the Indian markets in near term, Ajit Mishra Vice President, Research, Religare Broking said.

“The focus of investors would be on Q1FY20 earnings season, as it is likely to induce stock specific volatility. Globally, investors would keenly watch for Fed meeting scheduled on 30/31 July. We would advise Investors to stay focused on selective blue chip companies, while traders should strictly hedge their leveraged positions, he added.