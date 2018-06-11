D-Mart parent Avenue Supermarts hits Rs 1 lakh crore in market cap for second time; shares up 442% since IPO

D-Mart market capitalisation: The stock of Avenue Supermarts (D-Mart) rose 1.69% to an all-time high of Rs 1,619.95 on BSE on Monday.

D-Mart market capitalisation: Radhakishan Damani-led Avenue Supermarts (D-Mart) hit a market capitalisation of Rs 1 lakh crore on Monday for the second time after the Mumbai-based hypermarket operator briefly topped the iconic mark earlier late-May. The share price of Avenue Supermarts (D-Mart) surged to the respective all-time high levels in the morning trades on Monday steering the market capitalisation of the company to reach the level of Rs 1 lakh crore on Monday. Shares of Avenue Supermarts (D-Mart) advanced more than 1.5% today and hit an all-time high.

The stock of Avenue Supermarts (D-Mart) rose 1.69% to an all-time high of Rs 1,619.95 on BSE while the stock went up by 1.58% to an all-time high of Rs 1,618.8 on NSE on Monday. Following the steep uptick in the share prices of Avenue Supermarts (D-Mart), the company topped a market capitalisation of Rs 1,01,099 crore on Monday on the all-time high share price on BSE. As per Friday’s closing price of Rs 1,593.05, Avenue Supermarts (D-Mart) held a market capitalisation of Rs 99,420 crore (approx).

Shares of Avenue Supermarts (D-Mart) have been on a stellar rise since the hypermarket operator has launched its IPO (initial public offering). The stock of Avenue Supermarts (D-Mart) has gained 442% to Rs 1,619.94 from the issue price of Rs 299 during its IPO.

Normal trading volumes were seen in the shares of Avenue Supermarts (D-Mart) on Monday, as at 11:20 am, about 5.5 lakh equity shares were traded on both BSE and NSE.

Also Read | D-Mart market cap briefly tops Rs 1 lakh crore today for first time ever

Interestingly, today is the first time when Avenue Supermarts have crossed Rs 1 lakh crore or Rs 1 trillion in the market capitalisation. Earlier on 31 May 2018, in the last half-an-hour of the trading session left, Avenue Supermarts (D-Mart) share price saw a jump of nearly 2.7% amid extremely heavy trading volumes. On that day, shares of Avenue Supermarts (D-Mart) spiked 2.69% to the then all-time high share price of Rs 1,606. As per the data available with the exchanges, over 1.49 crore equity shares exchanged hands on National Stock Exchange (NSE) only which led to a traded turnover of Rs 2,354.78 crore.