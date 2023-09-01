Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-5.15
|75.86
|84.74
|139.97
|115.66
|2,075.36
|431.33
|6.03
|0.84
|5.60
|41.68
|26.51
|213.18
|137.19
|5.93
|6.87
|24.14
|32.14
|33.24
|183.79
|202.56
|11.90
|10.83
|17.05
|137.01
|320.79
|555.56
|627.82
|14.21
|11.55
|32.91
|59.25
|37.71
|153.52
|174.81
|12.22
|19.76
|4.12
|5.76
|29.05
|152.18
|60.44
|1.13
|1.28
|4.28
|24.83
|15.28
|249.24
|308.00
|11.12
|8.93
|37.32
|85.20
|134.10
|401.19
|62.95
|7.33
|15.95
|21.99
|55.69
|54.09
|97.38
|-27.71
|6.47
|13.07
|28.78
|53.22
|9.46
|583.68
|277.16
|4.25
|-5.88
|6.57
|22.10
|16.89
|92.40
|104.00
|3.15
|12.01
|10.01
|6.39
|6.56
|119.68
|131.24
|3.77
|7.92
|44.85
|104.32
|154.13
|629.52
|339.46
|3.37
|0.34
|18.73
|34.12
|8.66
|8.66
|8.66
|0.97
|-1.23
|-0.96
|26.32
|54.50
|356.66
|283.21
|3.70
|1.03
|9.31
|9.17
|-12.57
|136.85
|36.02
|10.20
|15.68
|65.51
|92.85
|57.06
|801.48
|387.26
|-1.49
|-0.50
|22.15
|51.60
|62.40
|175.17
|126.89
|13.70
|18.76
|21.15
|35.81
|-7.87
|31.85
|-45.46
|9.04
|42.26
|58.20
|101.74
|94.95
|394.87
|115.84
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
D B Realty Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/01/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70200MH2007PLC166818 and registration number is 166818. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.85 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 259.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of D B Realty Ltd. is ₹6,299.85 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of D B Realty Ltd. is 273.5 and PB ratio of D B Realty Ltd. is 1.9 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for D B Realty Ltd. is ₹150.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which D B Realty Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of D B Realty Ltd. is ₹162.80 and 52-week low of D B Realty Ltd. is ₹55.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.