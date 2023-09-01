Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

D B Realty Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

D B REALTY LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | NSE
₹150.15 Closed
-0.69-1.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

D B Realty Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹149.00₹154.70
₹150.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹55.10₹162.80
₹150.15
Open Price
₹151.20
Prev. Close
₹151.20
Volume
10,27,624

D B Realty Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1153.77
  • R2157.08
  • R3159.47
  • Pivot
    151.38
  • S1148.07
  • S2145.68
  • S3142.37

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5102150.87
  • 10106.5144.76
  • 20108.17129.99
  • 5091.89106.97
  • 10077.7794.75
  • 20083.287.67

D B Realty Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-5.1575.8684.74139.97115.662,075.36431.33
6.030.845.6041.6826.51213.18137.19
5.936.8724.1432.1433.24183.79202.56
11.9010.8317.05137.01320.79555.56627.82
14.2111.5532.9159.2537.71153.52174.81
12.2219.764.125.7629.05152.1860.44
1.131.284.2824.8315.28249.24308.00
11.128.9337.3285.20134.10401.1962.95
7.3315.9521.9955.6954.0997.38-27.71
6.4713.0728.7853.229.46583.68277.16
4.25-5.886.5722.1016.8992.40104.00
3.1512.0110.016.396.56119.68131.24
3.777.9244.85104.32154.13629.52339.46
3.370.3418.7334.128.668.668.66
0.97-1.23-0.9626.3254.50356.66283.21
3.701.039.319.17-12.57136.8536.02
10.2015.6865.5192.8557.06801.48387.26
-1.49-0.5022.1551.6062.40175.17126.89
13.7018.7621.1535.81-7.8731.85-45.46
9.0442.2658.20101.7494.95394.87115.84

D B Realty Ltd. Share Holdings

D B Realty Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About D B Realty Ltd.

D B Realty Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/01/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70200MH2007PLC166818 and registration number is 166818. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.85 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 259.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vinod Goenka
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Shahid Balwa
    Vice Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mr. Jagat Killawala
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Maryam Khan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nabil Patel
    Non Independent Director

FAQs on D B Realty Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of D B Realty Ltd.?

The market cap of D B Realty Ltd. is ₹6,299.85 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of D B Realty Ltd.?

P/E ratio of D B Realty Ltd. is 273.5 and PB ratio of D B Realty Ltd. is 1.9 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of D B Realty Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for D B Realty Ltd. is ₹150.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of D B Realty Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which D B Realty Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of D B Realty Ltd. is ₹162.80 and 52-week low of D B Realty Ltd. is ₹55.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data