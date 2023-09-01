Follow Us

D & H INDIA LTD.

Sector : Welding Equipments | Smallcap | BSE
₹65.50 Closed
-0.47-0.31
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

D & H India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹64.20₹68.50
₹65.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹43.60₹81.80
₹65.50
Open Price
₹67.00
Prev. Close
₹65.81
Volume
7,608

D & H India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R167.93
  • R270.37
  • R372.23
  • Pivot
    66.07
  • S163.63
  • S261.77
  • S359.33

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 564.5164.13
  • 1063.9563.14
  • 2056.7263.5
  • 5050.3866
  • 10039.1166.66
  • 20033.6562.9

D & H India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
8.190.61-1.318.1619.53392.85308.10
-3.7111.7537.8144.6867.14287.43498.93
1.73-5.132.7045.4133.31367.29239.61
-2.78-8.52-4.7577.01137.95659.59437.66
3.44-9.984.6040.4145.68223.7682.27
-1.8123.6623.9420.04-9.34260.37185.74

D & H India Ltd. Share Holdings

D & H India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Preferential Issue
02 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 Oct, 2022Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares

About D & H India Ltd.

D & H India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/03/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28900MH1985PLC035822 and registration number is 035822. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Welding Equipments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 90.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sunil Kathariya
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Harsh Vora
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Saurabh Vora
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sushil Rawka
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Atithi Vora
    Woman Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Eshanya B Guppta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Balraj Kishore Namdeo
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Suhani Vora
    Woman Non Executive Director

FAQs on D & H India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of D & H India Ltd.?

The market cap of D & H India Ltd. is ₹53.63 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of D & H India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of D & H India Ltd. is 14.88 and PB ratio of D & H India Ltd. is 1.42 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of D & H India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for D & H India Ltd. is ₹65.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of D & H India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which D & H India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of D & H India Ltd. is ₹81.80 and 52-week low of D & H India Ltd. is ₹43.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

