What is the share price of D & H India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for D & H India is ₹182.60 as on .

What kind of stock is D & H India? The D & H India is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of D & H India? The market cap of D & H India is ₹186.89 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of D & H India? Today’s highest and lowest price of D & H India are ₹182.75 and ₹175.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of D & H India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which D & H India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of D & H India is ₹304.80 and 52-week low of D & H India is ₹121.20 as on .

How has the D & H India performed historically in terms of returns? The D & H India has shown returns of 0.63% over the past day, -31.44% for the past month, -37.95% over 3 months, 0.77% over 1 year, 46.42% across 3 years, and 54.59% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of D & H India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of D & H India are 24.39 and 2.40 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global