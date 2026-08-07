Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

D & H India Share Price

NSE
BSE

D & H INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of D & H India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹182.60 Closed
0.63₹ 1.15
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

D & H India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹175.20₹182.75
₹182.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹121.20₹304.80
₹182.60
Open Price
₹175.25
Prev. Close
₹181.45
Volume
16,311

Source: Dion Global

D & H India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
D & H India		-19.77-31.44-37.9519.50.7746.4254.59
Esab India		-0.04-1.21-20.73-0.219.165.8623.57
Ador Welding		1.6612.0935.2639.0246.8911.8315.3
GEE		2.112.4749.4165.2667.2149.8118.98

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, D & H India has gained 0.77% compared to peers like Esab India (9.16%), Ador Welding (46.89%), GEE (67.21%). From a 5 year perspective, D & H India has outperformed peers relative to Esab India (23.57%) and Ador Welding (15.30%).

D & H India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

D & H India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5229.05207.22
10234.33219.92
20245.8232.24
50248.08242.59
100251.57235.62
200196.84215.92

Source: Dion Global

D & H India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, D & H India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 55.12% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

D & H India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 06, 2026, 09:39 PM IST ISTD & H India - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 03, 2026, 01:05 AM IST ISTD & H India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Jul 02, 2026, 12:05 AM IST ISTD & H India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
May 30, 2026, 12:52 AM IST ISTD & H India - Statement Of Deviation Or Variation In Utilization Of Rights Issue Proceeds Of The Company For The Quarter Ende
May 29, 2026, 11:24 PM IST ISTD & H India - Audited Financial Result For The Quarter/Year Ended 31.03.2026

Source: Dion Global

About D & H India

D & H India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/03/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28900MH1985PLC035822 and registration number is 035822. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Welding Equipments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 252.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Harsh Vora
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Saurabh Vora
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Atithi Vora
    Woman Director
  • Mr. Rajendra Bandi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Somendra Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Niranjan Shastri
    Independent Director

FAQs on D & H India Share Price

What is the share price of D & H India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for D & H India is ₹182.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is D & H India?

The D & H India is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of D & H India?

The market cap of D & H India is ₹186.89 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of D & H India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of D & H India are ₹182.75 and ₹175.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of D & H India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which D & H India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of D & H India is ₹304.80 and 52-week low of D & H India is ₹121.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the D & H India performed historically in terms of returns?

The D & H India has shown returns of 0.63% over the past day, -31.44% for the past month, -37.95% over 3 months, 0.77% over 1 year, 46.42% across 3 years, and 54.59% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of D & H India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of D & H India are 24.39 and 2.40 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

D & H India News

More D & H India News
Market Pulse