Here's the live share price of D & H India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|D & H India
|-19.77
|-31.44
|-37.95
|19.5
|0.77
|46.42
|54.59
|Esab India
|-0.04
|-1.21
|-20.73
|-0.21
|9.16
|5.86
|23.57
|Ador Welding
|1.66
|12.09
|35.26
|39.02
|46.89
|11.83
|15.3
|GEE
|2.1
|12.47
|49.41
|65.26
|67.21
|49.81
|18.98
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, D & H India has gained 0.77% compared to peers like Esab India (9.16%), Ador Welding (46.89%), GEE (67.21%). From a 5 year perspective, D & H India has outperformed peers relative to Esab India (23.57%) and Ador Welding (15.30%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|229.05
|207.22
|10
|234.33
|219.92
|20
|245.8
|232.24
|50
|248.08
|242.59
|100
|251.57
|235.62
|200
|196.84
|215.92
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, D & H India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 55.12% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 06, 2026, 09:39 PM IST IST
|D & H India - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 03, 2026, 01:05 AM IST IST
|D & H India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Jul 02, 2026, 12:05 AM IST IST
|D & H India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|May 30, 2026, 12:52 AM IST IST
|D & H India - Statement Of Deviation Or Variation In Utilization Of Rights Issue Proceeds Of The Company For The Quarter Ende
|May 29, 2026, 11:24 PM IST IST
|D & H India - Audited Financial Result For The Quarter/Year Ended 31.03.2026
Source: Dion Global
D & H India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/03/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28900MH1985PLC035822 and registration number is 035822. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Welding Equipments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 252.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for D & H India is ₹182.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The D & H India is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of D & H India is ₹186.89 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of D & H India are ₹182.75 and ₹175.20.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which D & H India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of D & H India is ₹304.80 and 52-week low of D & H India is ₹121.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The D & H India has shown returns of 0.63% over the past day, -31.44% for the past month, -37.95% over 3 months, 0.77% over 1 year, 46.42% across 3 years, and 54.59% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of D & H India are 24.39 and 2.40 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global