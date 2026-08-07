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Cybertech Systems & Software Share Price

NSE
BSE

CYBERTECH SYSTEMS & SOFTWARE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Cybertech Systems & Software along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹138.95 Closed
0.43₹ 0.60
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Cybertech Systems & Software Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹136.05₹139.95
₹138.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹95.30₹274.80
₹138.95
Open Price
₹139.95
Prev. Close
₹138.35
Volume
917

Source: Dion Global

Cybertech Systems & Software Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Cybertech Systems & Software		-0.71-3.1710.581.79-4.372.68-4.17
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Cybertech Systems & Software has declined 4.37% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Cybertech Systems & Software has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

Cybertech Systems & Software Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Cybertech Systems & Software Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5140.47139.41
10141.53140.35
20141.75141.36
50143.13140.72
100132.53138.54
200137.87141.43

Source: Dion Global

Cybertech Systems & Software Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Cybertech Systems & Software saw a rise in promoter holding to 38.03%, while DII stake increased to 0.03%, FII holding rose to 0.34%, and public shareholding moved down to 61.60% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Cybertech Systems & Software Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 24, 2026, 09:44 PM IST ISTCybertech Sys.&Soft. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Jul 24, 2026, 03:42 AM IST ISTCybertech Sys.&Soft. - Statement Of Deviation
Jul 24, 2026, 03:02 AM IST ISTCybertech Sys.&Soft. - Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Jul 24, 2026, 02:56 AM IST ISTCybertech Sys.&Soft. - Board Meeting Outcome for Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Jul 15, 2026, 10:17 PM IST ISTCybertech Sys.&Soft. - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Cybertech Systems & Software

Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/01/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72100MH1995PLC084788 and registration number is 084788. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 160.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 31.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vish Tadimety
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. S Ramasubramanian
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Amogha Tadimety
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Steven Jeske
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Angela C Wilcox
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Haresh Desai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anant Amdekar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rahul Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Justin M Bharucha
    Independent Director

FAQs on Cybertech Systems & Software Share Price

What is the share price of Cybertech Systems & Software?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cybertech Systems & Software is ₹138.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Cybertech Systems & Software?

The Cybertech Systems & Software is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Cybertech Systems & Software?

The market cap of Cybertech Systems & Software is ₹420.75 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Cybertech Systems & Software?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Cybertech Systems & Software are ₹139.95 and ₹136.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cybertech Systems & Software?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cybertech Systems & Software stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cybertech Systems & Software is ₹274.80 and 52-week low of Cybertech Systems & Software is ₹95.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Cybertech Systems & Software performed historically in terms of returns?

The Cybertech Systems & Software has shown returns of 0.43% over the past day, -3.17% for the past month, 10.58% over 3 months, -4.37% over 1 year, 2.68% across 3 years, and -4.17% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Cybertech Systems & Software?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cybertech Systems & Software are 13.26 and 1.99 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 17.27 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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