What is the share price of Cybertech Systems & Software? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cybertech Systems & Software is ₹138.95 as on .

What kind of stock is Cybertech Systems & Software? The Cybertech Systems & Software is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Cybertech Systems & Software? The market cap of Cybertech Systems & Software is ₹420.75 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Cybertech Systems & Software? Today’s highest and lowest price of Cybertech Systems & Software are ₹139.95 and ₹136.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cybertech Systems & Software? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cybertech Systems & Software stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cybertech Systems & Software is ₹274.80 and 52-week low of Cybertech Systems & Software is ₹95.30 as on .

How has the Cybertech Systems & Software performed historically in terms of returns? The Cybertech Systems & Software has shown returns of 0.43% over the past day, -3.17% for the past month, 10.58% over 3 months, -4.37% over 1 year, 2.68% across 3 years, and -4.17% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Cybertech Systems & Software? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cybertech Systems & Software are 13.26 and 1.99 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 17.27 per annum.

Source: Dion Global