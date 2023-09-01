What is the Market Cap of Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd.? The market cap of Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd. is ₹365.17 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd.? P/E ratio of Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd. is 25.32 and PB ratio of Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd. is 2.81 as on .

What is the share price of Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd. is ₹128.25 as on .