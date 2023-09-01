Follow Us

Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

CYBERTECH SYSTEMS & SOFTWARE LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | NSE
₹128.25 Closed
0.430.55
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹126.00₹131.00
₹128.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹84.80₹171.55
₹128.25
Open Price
₹129.30
Prev. Close
₹127.70
Volume
42,951

Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1131.33
  • R2133.67
  • R3136.33
  • Pivot
    128.67
  • S1126.33
  • S2123.67
  • S3121.33

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5138.82126.3
  • 10139.21125.61
  • 20140.19126.23
  • 50151.91128.38
  • 100149.41128.81
  • 200164.41131.35

Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.64-0.460.744.35-21.86157.14195.55
0.12-1.931.85-0.018.1050.7164.91
1.755.859.51-3.41-1.3158.07101.50
2.944.344.037.8828.2872.26126.45
1.792.482.436.681.6153.5580.34
3.376.496.6611.7316.91114.45198.92
3.207.359.528.9316.5968.6564.63
-2.06-0.914.0025.21-27.51380.36524.28
1.665.9822.9918.0316.10115.6494.87
-0.231.39-4.5817.60-19.24563.90404.08
7.7615.127.0212.8062.84475.61561.36
4.386.9214.4130.8333.3039.230.58
3.7512.5519.5426.8255.77188.40294.80
4.7410.039.2442.42110.781,365.851,056.33
7.2216.5724.2078.94104.33340.82131.18
2.58-0.225.8235.5092.60352.80302.83
9.0622.2853.6990.7864.17213.7176.15
-2.85-18.8024.5446.4334.33345.322,283.27
3.978.7837.3985.64131.26209.2658.93
6.1510.0721.9560.7921.60292.39178.42

Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd. Share Holdings

Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
27 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
25 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
21 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd.

Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/01/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72100MH1995PLC084788 and registration number is 084788. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 79.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 28.17 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vish Tadimety
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. S Ramasubramanian
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Steven Jeske
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Amogha Tadimety
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr. Shreepad Karmalkar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Angela C Wilcox
    Independent Director
  • Mr. M P Bharucha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sudhir Joshi
    Independent Director
  • Dr. N L Sarda
    Independent Director

FAQs on Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd.?

The market cap of Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd. is ₹365.17 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd. is 25.32 and PB ratio of Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd. is 2.81 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd. is ₹128.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd. is ₹171.55 and 52-week low of Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd. is ₹84.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

