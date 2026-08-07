Here's the live share price of Cybertech Systems & Software along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Cybertech Systems & Software
|-0.71
|-3.17
|10.58
|1.79
|-4.37
|2.68
|-4.17
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Cybertech Systems & Software has declined 4.37% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Cybertech Systems & Software has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|140.47
|139.41
|10
|141.53
|140.35
|20
|141.75
|141.36
|50
|143.13
|140.72
|100
|132.53
|138.54
|200
|137.87
|141.43
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Cybertech Systems & Software saw a rise in promoter holding to 38.03%, while DII stake increased to 0.03%, FII holding rose to 0.34%, and public shareholding moved down to 61.60% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 24, 2026, 09:44 PM IST IST
|Cybertech Sys.&Soft. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Jul 24, 2026, 03:42 AM IST IST
|Cybertech Sys.&Soft. - Statement Of Deviation
|Jul 24, 2026, 03:02 AM IST IST
|Cybertech Sys.&Soft. - Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Jul 24, 2026, 02:56 AM IST IST
|Cybertech Sys.&Soft. - Board Meeting Outcome for Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Jul 15, 2026, 10:17 PM IST IST
|Cybertech Sys.&Soft. - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/01/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72100MH1995PLC084788 and registration number is 084788. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 160.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 31.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cybertech Systems & Software is ₹138.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Cybertech Systems & Software is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Cybertech Systems & Software is ₹420.75 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Cybertech Systems & Software are ₹139.95 and ₹136.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cybertech Systems & Software stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cybertech Systems & Software is ₹274.80 and 52-week low of Cybertech Systems & Software is ₹95.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Cybertech Systems & Software has shown returns of 0.43% over the past day, -3.17% for the past month, 10.58% over 3 months, -4.37% over 1 year, 2.68% across 3 years, and -4.17% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cybertech Systems & Software are 13.26 and 1.99 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 17.27 per annum.
Source: Dion Global