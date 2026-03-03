Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Cyber Media Research & Services Share Price

NSE
BSE

CYBER MEDIA RESEARCH & SERVICES

Smallcap | NSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Cyber Media Research & Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹67.80 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Cyber Media Research & Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹67.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹61.80₹96.75
₹67.80
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹67.80

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Cyber Media Research & Services has declined 23.42% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -17.32%.

Cyber Media Research & Services’s current P/E of 6.97x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Cyber Media Research & Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Cyber Media Research & Services		5.61-4.91-12.52-18.31-17.32-20.67-23.42
R K Swamy		0.09-10.20-11.77-34.96-50.05-27.56-17.59
Pramara Promotions		-2.112.131.5536.95145.2645.2425.10
Vertoz		-3.27-18.67-37.73-43.00-49.99-26.68-21.12
Cash Ur Drive Marketing		-13.59-25.00-38.66-35.09-39.03-15.20-9.42
Digicontent		-2.965.29-16.50-28.55-45.4819.2525.60
Crayons Advertising		0.380.38-6.82-26.87-26.46-25.17-15.97
Graphisads		-8.68-29.64-6.15-14.33-39.42-33.97-22.05
Next Mediaworks		-11.692.92-9.73-16.56-13.28-0.995.23
Aspire & Innovative Advertising		-7.80-14.19-27.98-44.21-51.40-39.70-26.18
Veritaas Advertising		-4.9420.934.08-17.51-16.45-39.22-25.83

Over the last one year, Cyber Media Research & Services has declined 17.32% compared to peers like R K Swamy (-50.05%), Pramara Promotions (145.26%), Vertoz (-49.99%). From a 5 year perspective, Cyber Media Research & Services has underperformed peers relative to R K Swamy (-17.59%) and Pramara Promotions (25.10%).

Cyber Media Research & Services Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Cyber Media Research & Services Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
566.2166.82
1067.8667.68
2069.2969.29
5072.972.88
10078.6776.85
20080.2384.38

Cyber Media Research & Services Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Cyber Media Research & Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.93%, and public shareholding moved down to 56.65% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Cyber Media Research & Services Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Cyber Media Research & Services fact sheet for more information

About Cyber Media Research & Services

Cyber Media Research & Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/08/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74130DL1996PLC081509 and registration number is 081509. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Advertising & Media Agency. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 48.64 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Pradeep Gupta
    Chairman
  • Mr. Dhaval Gupta
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rohitasava Chand
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Krishan Kant Tulshan
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Shravani Dang
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shravan Sampath
    Independent Director

FAQs on Cyber Media Research & Services Share Price

What is the share price of Cyber Media Research & Services?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cyber Media Research & Services is ₹67.80 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Cyber Media Research & Services?

The Cyber Media Research & Services is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Cyber Media Research & Services?

The market cap of Cyber Media Research & Services is ₹19.85 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Cyber Media Research & Services?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Cyber Media Research & Services are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cyber Media Research & Services?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cyber Media Research & Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cyber Media Research & Services is ₹96.75 and 52-week low of Cyber Media Research & Services is ₹61.80 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Cyber Media Research & Services performed historically in terms of returns?

The Cyber Media Research & Services has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -4.91% for the past month, -12.52% over 3 months, -17.32% over 1 year, -20.67% across 3 years, and -23.42% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Cyber Media Research & Services?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cyber Media Research & Services are 6.97 and 1.03 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.95 per annum.

Cyber Media Research & Services News

More Cyber Media Research & Services News
icon
Market Pulse