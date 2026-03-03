Here's the live share price of Cyber Media Research & Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Cyber Media Research & Services has declined 23.42% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -17.32%.
Cyber Media Research & Services’s current P/E of 6.97x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Cyber Media Research & Services
|5.61
|-4.91
|-12.52
|-18.31
|-17.32
|-20.67
|-23.42
|R K Swamy
|0.09
|-10.20
|-11.77
|-34.96
|-50.05
|-27.56
|-17.59
|Pramara Promotions
|-2.11
|2.13
|1.55
|36.95
|145.26
|45.24
|25.10
|Vertoz
|-3.27
|-18.67
|-37.73
|-43.00
|-49.99
|-26.68
|-21.12
|Cash Ur Drive Marketing
|-13.59
|-25.00
|-38.66
|-35.09
|-39.03
|-15.20
|-9.42
|Digicontent
|-2.96
|5.29
|-16.50
|-28.55
|-45.48
|19.25
|25.60
|Crayons Advertising
|0.38
|0.38
|-6.82
|-26.87
|-26.46
|-25.17
|-15.97
|Graphisads
|-8.68
|-29.64
|-6.15
|-14.33
|-39.42
|-33.97
|-22.05
|Next Mediaworks
|-11.69
|2.92
|-9.73
|-16.56
|-13.28
|-0.99
|5.23
|Aspire & Innovative Advertising
|-7.80
|-14.19
|-27.98
|-44.21
|-51.40
|-39.70
|-26.18
|Veritaas Advertising
|-4.94
|20.93
|4.08
|-17.51
|-16.45
|-39.22
|-25.83
Over the last one year, Cyber Media Research & Services has declined 17.32% compared to peers like R K Swamy (-50.05%), Pramara Promotions (145.26%), Vertoz (-49.99%). From a 5 year perspective, Cyber Media Research & Services has underperformed peers relative to R K Swamy (-17.59%) and Pramara Promotions (25.10%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|66.21
|66.82
|10
|67.86
|67.68
|20
|69.29
|69.29
|50
|72.9
|72.88
|100
|78.67
|76.85
|200
|80.23
|84.38
In the latest quarter, Cyber Media Research & Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.93%, and public shareholding moved down to 56.65% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Cyber Media Research & Services fact sheet for more information
Cyber Media Research & Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/08/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74130DL1996PLC081509 and registration number is 081509. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Advertising & Media Agency. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 48.64 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cyber Media Research & Services is ₹67.80 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Cyber Media Research & Services is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Cyber Media Research & Services is ₹19.85 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Cyber Media Research & Services are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cyber Media Research & Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cyber Media Research & Services is ₹96.75 and 52-week low of Cyber Media Research & Services is ₹61.80 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Cyber Media Research & Services has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -4.91% for the past month, -12.52% over 3 months, -17.32% over 1 year, -20.67% across 3 years, and -23.42% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cyber Media Research & Services are 6.97 and 1.03 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.95 per annum.