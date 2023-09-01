What is the Market Cap of Cybele Industries Ltd.? The market cap of Cybele Industries Ltd. is ₹23.53 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Cybele Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of Cybele Industries Ltd. is -22.87 and PB ratio of Cybele Industries Ltd. is 0.85 as on .

What is the share price of Cybele Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cybele Industries Ltd. is ₹22.00 as on .