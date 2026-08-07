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Cybele Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

CYBELE INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Cables

Here's the live share price of Cybele Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹46.74 Closed
7.30₹ 3.18
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Cybele Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹42.60₹46.74
₹46.74
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹18.25₹77.01
₹46.74
Open Price
₹44.99
Prev. Close
₹43.56
Volume
3,507

Source: Dion Global

Cybele Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Cybele Industries		0.974.101.8324.08123.8522.8542.13
Polycab India		1.75-1.482.9419.0634.8726.3138.64
KEI Industries		12.5410.2110.2222.3746.4433.3049.93
R R Kabel		6.0025.9343.0887.72115.5532.1118.18
Motherson Sumi Wiring India		0.98-0.58-4.18-5.337.180.706.57
Diamond Power Infrastructure		12.4462.03114.99185.20133.63439.79436.67
Finolex Cables		3.33-2.34-6.1228.6518.81-1.8215.53
Universal Cables		4.0027.4931.5291.86100.4738.2350.90
Laser Power and Infra		-1.7512.0812.0812.0812.083.872.31
Advait Energy Transitions		-4.913.117.7228.4517.4869.47133.30
Paramount Communications		6.300.5547.8778.7230.7812.9834.16
Vidya Wires		2.69-1.644.9489.6877.4021.0612.15
Dynamic Cables		1.5812.97-3.2625.21-1.3911.0672.46
Quadrant Future Tek		3.89-19.0110.4118.77-7.93-7.02-4.27
Hindusthan Insulators & Industries		03.9318.23249.35219.4840.9012.96
Susan Electricals India		-3.814.5019.0019.0019.005.973.54
JD Cables		-1.88-15.00-6.044.1531.929.675.70
Delton Cables		5.9710.374.53-11.97-36.6153.8456.23
Cords Cable Industries		8.165.501.8924.5422.6531.8028.45
Plaza Wires		13.254.43-14.5819.17-13.93-15.81-9.81

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Cybele Industries has gained 123.85% compared to peers like Polycab India (34.87%), KEI Industries (46.44%), R R Kabel (115.55%). From a 5 year perspective, Cybele Industries has underperformed peers relative to Polycab India (38.64%) and KEI Industries (49.93%).

Cybele Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Cybele Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
545.3345.62
1045.1745.38
2044.5645.38
5046.6345.77
10047.1844.97
20040.6941.69

Source: Dion Global

Cybele Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Cybele Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 27.94% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Cybele Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 12:20 AM IST ISTCybele Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation To About Conduct Board Meeting On Tuesday, August 11, 2026
Jul 08, 2026, 09:38 PM IST ISTCybele Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 31, 2026, 12:47 AM IST ISTCybele Industries - Submission Of Declaration Of Unmodified Opinion Of Audit Report By The Statutory Auditor Under Regulation
May 29, 2026, 04:23 AM IST ISTCybele Industries - Audited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated )For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2026
May 29, 2026, 04:00 AM IST ISTCybele Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Audited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated )For The Quarter And Yea

Source: Dion Global

About Cybele Industries

Cybele Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/05/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31300TN1993PLC025063 and registration number is 025063. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Cables - Power/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 33.64 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

  • Industry
    Cables - Power/Others
  • Address
    No.138 & 179, SIDCO Industrial Estate, Ambattur, Chennai (Madras) Tamil Nadu 600098
  • Contact
    hr@cybele.in
    www.cybele.in

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. P A Joykutty
    Chairman
  • Mr. Thomas P Joy
    Managing Director
  • Mr. George P Joy
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. D Giridhar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sunny George Kutty
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Jean Franklin
    Independent Director

FAQs on Cybele Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Cybele Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cybele Industries is ₹46.74 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Cybele Industries?

The Cybele Industries is operating in the Cables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Cybele Industries?

The market cap of Cybele Industries is ₹49.99 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Cybele Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Cybele Industries are ₹46.74 and ₹42.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cybele Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cybele Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cybele Industries is ₹77.01 and 52-week low of Cybele Industries is ₹18.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Cybele Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Cybele Industries has shown returns of 7.3% over the past day, 4.1% for the past month, 1.83% over 3 months, 123.85% over 1 year, 22.85% across 3 years, and 42.13% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Cybele Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cybele Industries are 1.35 and 0.78 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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