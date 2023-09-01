Follow Us

CYBELE INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Cables - Power/Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹22.00 Closed
1.660.36
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Cybele Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹21.65₹22.07
₹22.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.01₹29.95
₹22.00
Open Price
₹22.07
Prev. Close
₹21.64
Volume
802

Cybele Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R122.16
  • R222.33
  • R322.58
  • Pivot
    21.91
  • S121.74
  • S221.49
  • S321.32

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 513.6622.29
  • 1014.0622.33
  • 2013.2722.66
  • 5011.4622.82
  • 10012.1421.75
  • 20011.5119.48

Cybele Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0-4.729.4540.13170.60238.4693.83
4.0912.3949.3766.68109.62489.61694.44
10.5710.6313.4131.0915.9047.1547.15
2.0817.6429.8458.8485.58550.09530.45
13.155.5131.3241.93128.50239.81121.95
1.08-3.0697.73182.45191.001,809.531,106.92
0.32-1.3341.2453.3565.651,554.901,554.90
-0.22-7.430.8035.700.90159.65154.99
22.4127.8321.35-23.02-28.67136.4489.09
0.861.690.6438.7746.10120.0227.99
-3.29-6.1952.8962.8083.29230.89395.61
2.2316.8233.9528.18183.97264.96301.46
028.576.1379.2873.0889.0818.42
10.8014.0211.08-7.31-25.17-17.12-87.08
1.67-1.61-6.1535.56-1.61154.17154.17
004.9610.1870.88195.15161.83

Cybele Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Cybele Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Cybele Industries Ltd.

Cybele Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/05/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31300TN1993PLC025063 and registration number is 025063. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Cables - Power/Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 29.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. P A Joykutty
    Chairman
  • Mr. George P Joy
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Thomas P Joy
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Annamma Joy
    Executive Director
  • Mr. M Vishnu
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Jean Franklin
    Independent Director
  • Mr. N Karuppiah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Cybele Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Cybele Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Cybele Industries Ltd. is ₹23.53 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Cybele Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Cybele Industries Ltd. is -22.87 and PB ratio of Cybele Industries Ltd. is 0.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Cybele Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cybele Industries Ltd. is ₹22.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cybele Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cybele Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cybele Industries Ltd. is ₹29.95 and 52-week low of Cybele Industries Ltd. is ₹8.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.

