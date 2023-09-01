Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Cybele Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/05/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31300TN1993PLC025063 and registration number is 025063. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Cables - Power/Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 29.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Cybele Industries Ltd. is ₹23.53 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Cybele Industries Ltd. is -22.87 and PB ratio of Cybele Industries Ltd. is 0.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cybele Industries Ltd. is ₹22.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cybele Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cybele Industries Ltd. is ₹29.95 and 52-week low of Cybele Industries Ltd. is ₹8.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.