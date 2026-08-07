What is the share price of Cybele Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cybele Industries is ₹46.74 as on .

What kind of stock is Cybele Industries? The Cybele Industries is operating in the Cables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Cybele Industries? The market cap of Cybele Industries is ₹49.99 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Cybele Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Cybele Industries are ₹46.74 and ₹42.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cybele Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cybele Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cybele Industries is ₹77.01 and 52-week low of Cybele Industries is ₹18.25 as on .

How has the Cybele Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Cybele Industries has shown returns of 7.3% over the past day, 4.1% for the past month, 1.83% over 3 months, 123.85% over 1 year, 22.85% across 3 years, and 42.13% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Cybele Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cybele Industries are 1.35 and 0.78 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global