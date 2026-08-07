Here's the live share price of Cybele Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Cybele Industries
|0.97
|4.10
|1.83
|24.08
|123.85
|22.85
|42.13
|Polycab India
|1.75
|-1.48
|2.94
|19.06
|34.87
|26.31
|38.64
|KEI Industries
|12.54
|10.21
|10.22
|22.37
|46.44
|33.30
|49.93
|R R Kabel
|6.00
|25.93
|43.08
|87.72
|115.55
|32.11
|18.18
|Motherson Sumi Wiring India
|0.98
|-0.58
|-4.18
|-5.33
|7.18
|0.70
|6.57
|Diamond Power Infrastructure
|12.44
|62.03
|114.99
|185.20
|133.63
|439.79
|436.67
|Finolex Cables
|3.33
|-2.34
|-6.12
|28.65
|18.81
|-1.82
|15.53
|Universal Cables
|4.00
|27.49
|31.52
|91.86
|100.47
|38.23
|50.90
|Laser Power and Infra
|-1.75
|12.08
|12.08
|12.08
|12.08
|3.87
|2.31
|Advait Energy Transitions
|-4.91
|3.11
|7.72
|28.45
|17.48
|69.47
|133.30
|Paramount Communications
|6.30
|0.55
|47.87
|78.72
|30.78
|12.98
|34.16
|Vidya Wires
|2.69
|-1.64
|4.94
|89.68
|77.40
|21.06
|12.15
|Dynamic Cables
|1.58
|12.97
|-3.26
|25.21
|-1.39
|11.06
|72.46
|Quadrant Future Tek
|3.89
|-19.01
|10.41
|18.77
|-7.93
|-7.02
|-4.27
|Hindusthan Insulators & Industries
|0
|3.93
|18.23
|249.35
|219.48
|40.90
|12.96
|Susan Electricals India
|-3.81
|4.50
|19.00
|19.00
|19.00
|5.97
|3.54
|JD Cables
|-1.88
|-15.00
|-6.04
|4.15
|31.92
|9.67
|5.70
|Delton Cables
|5.97
|10.37
|4.53
|-11.97
|-36.61
|53.84
|56.23
|Cords Cable Industries
|8.16
|5.50
|1.89
|24.54
|22.65
|31.80
|28.45
|Plaza Wires
|13.25
|4.43
|-14.58
|19.17
|-13.93
|-15.81
|-9.81
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Cybele Industries has gained 123.85% compared to peers like Polycab India (34.87%), KEI Industries (46.44%), R R Kabel (115.55%). From a 5 year perspective, Cybele Industries has underperformed peers relative to Polycab India (38.64%) and KEI Industries (49.93%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|45.33
|45.62
|10
|45.17
|45.38
|20
|44.56
|45.38
|50
|46.63
|45.77
|100
|47.18
|44.97
|200
|40.69
|41.69
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Cybele Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 27.94% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 12:20 AM IST IST
|Cybele Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation To About Conduct Board Meeting On Tuesday, August 11, 2026
|Jul 08, 2026, 09:38 PM IST IST
|Cybele Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 31, 2026, 12:47 AM IST IST
|Cybele Industries - Submission Of Declaration Of Unmodified Opinion Of Audit Report By The Statutory Auditor Under Regulation
|May 29, 2026, 04:23 AM IST IST
|Cybele Industries - Audited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated )For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2026
|May 29, 2026, 04:00 AM IST IST
|Cybele Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Audited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated )For The Quarter And Yea
Source: Dion Global
Cybele Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/05/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31300TN1993PLC025063 and registration number is 025063. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Cables - Power/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 33.64 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cybele Industries is ₹46.74 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Cybele Industries is operating in the Cables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Cybele Industries is ₹49.99 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Cybele Industries are ₹46.74 and ₹42.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cybele Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cybele Industries is ₹77.01 and 52-week low of Cybele Industries is ₹18.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Cybele Industries has shown returns of 7.3% over the past day, 4.1% for the past month, 1.83% over 3 months, 123.85% over 1 year, 22.85% across 3 years, and 42.13% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cybele Industries are 1.35 and 0.78 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global