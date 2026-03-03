Here's the live share price of Current Infraprojects along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Current Infraprojects has declined 4.08% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -18.82%.
Current Infraprojects’s current P/E of 25.29x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Current Infraprojects
|-1.04
|-1.27
|-14.48
|-18.82
|-18.82
|-6.71
|-4.08
|G R Infraprojects
|-6.27
|-7.27
|-11.47
|-28.18
|-7.65
|-2.86
|-11.96
|Dilip Buildcon
|-5.38
|-8.19
|-7.45
|-11.11
|-3.80
|28.35
|-8.46
|Ceigall India
|-3.91
|0.70
|16.25
|8.90
|8.37
|-10.73
|-6.58
|Smartworks Coworking Spaces
|-6.70
|-13.79
|-11.99
|-25.22
|-10.08
|-3.48
|-2.10
|J Kumar Infraprojects
|-6.70
|-10.67
|-8.28
|-21.22
|-20.08
|25.60
|21.91
|RattanIndia Enterprises
|-9.93
|-26.66
|-35.61
|-54.70
|-31.29
|-10.68
|32.54
|Indiqube Spaces
|-0.29
|0.03
|-16.43
|-26.18
|-20.40
|-7.32
|-4.46
|GE Power India
|-3.83
|41.14
|32.45
|25.19
|98.02
|57.47
|9.89
|Awfis Space Solutions Ltd
|-6.91
|-25.90
|-44.54
|-50.90
|-56.07
|-12.39
|-7.63
|Highway Infrastructure
|-7.78
|0.88
|-18.98
|-43.97
|-56.39
|-24.17
|-15.29
|Dev Accelerator
|-1.49
|10.22
|-2.50
|-34.83
|-34.83
|-13.30
|-8.21
|Markolines Pavement Technologies
|2.04
|11.79
|4.52
|-13.15
|-13.15
|-4.59
|-2.78
|RBM Infracon
|-9.90
|-10.28
|-28.03
|-24.09
|5.77
|62.01
|42.71
|Chavda Infra
|-2.70
|-10.04
|19.24
|-9.29
|-26.91
|5.86
|3.47
|A2Z Infra Engineering
|6.66
|20.08
|12.97
|-22.61
|11.20
|33.42
|31.61
|Active Infrastructures
|0
|0
|-3.85
|0
|-3.19
|-1.07
|-0.65
|AVP Infracon
|-7.00
|-2.24
|-30.24
|-48.07
|-48.34
|6.91
|4.09
|Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat)
|-8.64
|-1.40
|-28.62
|-33.97
|-40.29
|16.53
|29.54
|Dhara Rail Projects
|-3.69
|-5.24
|-25.40
|-25.40
|-25.40
|-9.30
|-5.69
Over the last one year, Current Infraprojects has declined 18.82% compared to peers like G R Infraprojects (-7.65%), Dilip Buildcon (-3.80%), Ceigall India (8.37%). From a 5 year perspective, Current Infraprojects has underperformed peers relative to G R Infraprojects (-11.96%) and Dilip Buildcon (-8.46%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|123.47
|123.61
|10
|124.24
|124.56
|20
|127.25
|127.23
|50
|137.46
|133.36
|100
|136.35
|0
|200
|68.18
|0
In the latest quarter, Current Infraprojects remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 9.70%, FII holding rose to 7.32%, and public shareholding moved down to 12.49% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Current Infraprojects fact sheet for more information
Current Infraprojects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/12/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U42900RJ2013PLC044719 and registration number is 044719. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Infrastructure - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 99.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Current Infraprojects is ₹124.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Current Infraprojects is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Current Infraprojects is ₹237.44 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Current Infraprojects are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Current Infraprojects stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Current Infraprojects is ₹163.00 and 52-week low of Current Infraprojects is ₹110.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Current Infraprojects has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -1.27% for the past month, -14.48% over 3 months, -18.82% over 1 year, -6.71% across 3 years, and -4.08% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Current Infraprojects are 25.29 and 3.41 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.