Current Infraprojects Share Price

NSE
BSE

CURRENT INFRAPROJECTS

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Infrastructure

Here's the live share price of Current Infraprojects along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹124.00 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:40 PM IST
Current Infraprojects Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹124.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹110.00₹163.00
₹124.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹124.00

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Current Infraprojects has declined 4.08% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -18.82%.

Current Infraprojects’s current P/E of 25.29x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Current Infraprojects Peer Comparision

Over the last one year, Current Infraprojects has declined 18.82% compared to peers like G R Infraprojects (-7.65%), Dilip Buildcon (-3.80%), Ceigall India (8.37%). From a 5 year perspective, Current Infraprojects has underperformed peers relative to G R Infraprojects (-11.96%) and Dilip Buildcon (-8.46%).

Current Infraprojects Financials

Current Infraprojects Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5123.47123.61
10124.24124.56
20127.25127.23
50137.46133.36
100136.350
20068.180

Current Infraprojects Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Current Infraprojects remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 9.70%, FII holding rose to 7.32%, and public shareholding moved down to 12.49% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Current Infraprojects Corporate Actions

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Current Infraprojects fact sheet for more information

About Current Infraprojects

Current Infraprojects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/12/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U42900RJ2013PLC044719 and registration number is 044719. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Infrastructure - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 99.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Sunil Singh Gangwar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Satyavrat Singh
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Devvrath Singh
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Sujata Gangwar
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr. R Venkateswaran
    Independent Director
  • CA. Deepak Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mukesh Kumar Jain
    Independent Director

FAQs on Current Infraprojects Share Price

What is the share price of Current Infraprojects?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Current Infraprojects is ₹124.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Current Infraprojects?

The Current Infraprojects is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Current Infraprojects?

The market cap of Current Infraprojects is ₹237.44 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Current Infraprojects?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Current Infraprojects are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Current Infraprojects?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Current Infraprojects stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Current Infraprojects is ₹163.00 and 52-week low of Current Infraprojects is ₹110.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Current Infraprojects performed historically in terms of returns?

The Current Infraprojects has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -1.27% for the past month, -14.48% over 3 months, -18.82% over 1 year, -6.71% across 3 years, and -4.08% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Current Infraprojects?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Current Infraprojects are 25.29 and 3.41 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Current Infraprojects News

