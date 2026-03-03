Facebook Pixel Code
Curis Lifesciences Share Price

NSE
BSE

CURIS LIFESCIENCES

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Curis Lifesciences along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹99.95 Closed
1.99₹ 1.95
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:40 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Curis Lifesciences Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹92.60₹100.00
₹99.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹92.60₹147.90
₹99.95
Open Price
₹92.60
Prev. Close
₹98.00
Volume
6,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Curis Lifesciences has declined 6.65% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -29.11%.

Curis Lifesciences’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Curis Lifesciences Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Curis Lifesciences		4.33-5.71-16.08-29.11-29.11-10.84-6.65
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		1.202.96-3.0011.0110.5621.9222.93
Divi's Laboratories		2.373.13-0.803.8915.5830.9712.43
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-0.658.0017.4221.1447.6543.0328.47
Cipla		1.882.18-10.37-14.37-3.9715.4410.71
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		-0.454.781.072.5515.6113.407.53
Lupin		2.715.7311.1118.4518.3451.6416.85
Mankind Pharma		9.293.831.81-12.25-3.5716.449.56
Zydus Lifesciences		0.340.44-3.00-10.054.1924.2415.27
Aurobindo Pharma		3.95-1.280.1216.9613.9238.066.57
Alkem Laboratories		1.28-2.39-1.445.1820.9920.7814.39
Biocon		-0.724.20-5.387.3027.1819.81-0.74
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		3.148.658.015.9361.6972.1134.70
Laurus Labs		3.559.164.7721.76101.4050.5823.90
Abbott India		1.67-0.28-7.22-17.71-14.049.9612.90
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-3.274.000.54-8.800.5024.1110.69
Anthem Biosciences		-1.4513.173.57-16.54-5.88-2.00-1.20
Ipca Laboratories		-0.155.414.7911.9111.6523.619.05
Ajanta Pharma		0.643.0513.8516.0421.4336.1920.58
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals		0.349.5817.8020.1629.9428.6728.12

Over the last one year, Curis Lifesciences has declined 29.11% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (10.56%), Divi's Laboratories (15.58%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (47.65%). From a 5 year perspective, Curis Lifesciences has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (22.93%) and Divi's Laboratories (12.43%).

Curis Lifesciences Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Curis Lifesciences Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
597.2998.06
10100.1599.52
20102.75102.87
50112.91110.97
10082.040
20041.020

Curis Lifesciences Share Holding Pattern

Curis Lifesciences Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Curis Lifesciences fact sheet for more information

About Curis Lifesciences

Curis Lifesciences Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/03/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24230GJ2016PLC086559 and registration number is 086559. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 49.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Dharmesh Dasharathbhai Patel
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Piyush Gordhanbhai Antala
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Jaimik Mansukhlal Patel
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Siddhant Jayantibhai Pawasia
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Chand Rameshbhai Kanabar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Grishma A Shewale
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dhruvi Shyam Kapadia
    Independent Director

FAQs on Curis Lifesciences Share Price

What is the share price of Curis Lifesciences?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Curis Lifesciences is ₹99.95 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Curis Lifesciences?

The Curis Lifesciences is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Curis Lifesciences?

The market cap of Curis Lifesciences is ₹80.80 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Curis Lifesciences?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Curis Lifesciences are ₹100.00 and ₹92.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Curis Lifesciences?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Curis Lifesciences stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Curis Lifesciences is ₹147.90 and 52-week low of Curis Lifesciences is ₹92.60 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Curis Lifesciences performed historically in terms of returns?

The Curis Lifesciences has shown returns of 1.99% over the past day, -4.49% for the past month, -24.28% over 3 months, -29.11% over 1 year, -10.84% across 3 years, and -6.65% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Curis Lifesciences?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Curis Lifesciences are 0.00 and 3.80 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Curis Lifesciences News

