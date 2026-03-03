Here's the live share price of Curis Lifesciences along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Curis Lifesciences has declined 6.65% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -29.11%.
Curis Lifesciences’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Curis Lifesciences
|4.33
|-5.71
|-16.08
|-29.11
|-29.11
|-10.84
|-6.65
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|1.20
|2.96
|-3.00
|11.01
|10.56
|21.92
|22.93
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.37
|3.13
|-0.80
|3.89
|15.58
|30.97
|12.43
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-0.65
|8.00
|17.42
|21.14
|47.65
|43.03
|28.47
|Cipla
|1.88
|2.18
|-10.37
|-14.37
|-3.97
|15.44
|10.71
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|-0.45
|4.78
|1.07
|2.55
|15.61
|13.40
|7.53
|Lupin
|2.71
|5.73
|11.11
|18.45
|18.34
|51.64
|16.85
|Mankind Pharma
|9.29
|3.83
|1.81
|-12.25
|-3.57
|16.44
|9.56
|Zydus Lifesciences
|0.34
|0.44
|-3.00
|-10.05
|4.19
|24.24
|15.27
|Aurobindo Pharma
|3.95
|-1.28
|0.12
|16.96
|13.92
|38.06
|6.57
|Alkem Laboratories
|1.28
|-2.39
|-1.44
|5.18
|20.99
|20.78
|14.39
|Biocon
|-0.72
|4.20
|-5.38
|7.30
|27.18
|19.81
|-0.74
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|3.14
|8.65
|8.01
|5.93
|61.69
|72.11
|34.70
|Laurus Labs
|3.55
|9.16
|4.77
|21.76
|101.40
|50.58
|23.90
|Abbott India
|1.67
|-0.28
|-7.22
|-17.71
|-14.04
|9.96
|12.90
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-3.27
|4.00
|0.54
|-8.80
|0.50
|24.11
|10.69
|Anthem Biosciences
|-1.45
|13.17
|3.57
|-16.54
|-5.88
|-2.00
|-1.20
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.15
|5.41
|4.79
|11.91
|11.65
|23.61
|9.05
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.64
|3.05
|13.85
|16.04
|21.43
|36.19
|20.58
|J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
|0.34
|9.58
|17.80
|20.16
|29.94
|28.67
|28.12
Over the last one year, Curis Lifesciences has declined 29.11% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (10.56%), Divi's Laboratories (15.58%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (47.65%). From a 5 year perspective, Curis Lifesciences has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (22.93%) and Divi's Laboratories (12.43%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|97.29
|98.06
|10
|100.15
|99.52
|20
|102.75
|102.87
|50
|112.91
|110.97
|100
|82.04
|0
|200
|41.02
|0
Curis Lifesciences Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/03/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24230GJ2016PLC086559 and registration number is 086559. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 49.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Curis Lifesciences is ₹99.95 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Curis Lifesciences is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Curis Lifesciences is ₹80.80 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Curis Lifesciences are ₹100.00 and ₹92.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Curis Lifesciences stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Curis Lifesciences is ₹147.90 and 52-week low of Curis Lifesciences is ₹92.60 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Curis Lifesciences has shown returns of 1.99% over the past day, -4.49% for the past month, -24.28% over 3 months, -29.11% over 1 year, -10.84% across 3 years, and -6.65% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Curis Lifesciences are 0.00 and 3.80 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.