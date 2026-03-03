Facebook Pixel Code
Cura Technologies Share Price

NSE
BSE

CURA TECHNOLOGIES

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Cura Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹90.70 Closed
1.97₹ 1.75
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Cura Technologies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹88.95₹90.70
₹90.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹23.24₹343.20
₹90.70
Open Price
₹88.95
Prev. Close
₹88.95
Volume
242

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Cura Technologies has gained 113.18% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 268.55%.

Cura Technologies’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Cura Technologies Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Cura Technologies		1.913.10-33.06-69.64268.5554.47115.31
Tata Consultancy Services		1.50-18.94-17.82-15.65-25.26-7.88-3.10
Infosys		0.91-22.16-18.38-12.92-24.59-4.52-0.84
HCL Technologies		2.34-19.07-16.40-6.51-12.856.997.28
Wipro		-2.07-19.16-23.02-21.47-30.890.13-2.08
Tech Mahindra		0-21.51-12.66-10.76-9.827.456.65
LTIMindtree		-2.17-27.13-28.53-15.16-8.88-2.222.38
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.17-6.884.1023.0023.007.144.23
Persistent Systems		0.39-25.40-26.00-12.70-11.4924.4240.85
Oracle Financial Services Software		6.04-12.56-15.26-18.65-12.6829.4616.22
MphasiS		1.62-19.85-20.97-21.87-0.212.835.86
Coforge		-3.66-32.00-39.17-32.79-20.9310.9416.86
Hexaware Technologies		-2.02-35.58-38.24-37.57-42.12-15.07-9.33
Tata Elxsi		-1.04-19.18-14.03-18.01-18.41-10.3611.66
Tata Technologies		1.37-12.06-13.55-15.29-12.86-23.86-15.09
Pine Labs		-10.75-18.93-26.76-27.84-27.84-10.30-6.32
KPIT Technologies		-0.82-23.76-40.02-37.96-37.35-3.4239.82
Zensar Technologies		5.80-15.45-22.90-26.99-19.0728.3313.54
Fractal Analytics		-9.54-11.26-11.26-11.26-11.26-3.90-2.36
TBO Tek		-10.03-19.60-30.31-26.02-1.94-5.73-3.48

Over the last one year, Cura Technologies has gained 268.55% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-25.26%), Infosys (-24.59%), HCL Technologies (-12.85%). From a 5 year perspective, Cura Technologies has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-3.10%) and Infosys (-0.84%).

Cura Technologies Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Cura Technologies Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
588.3188.29
1087.3987.97
2085.8990.4
50110.89114.94
100184.88140.27
200149.31134.04

Cura Technologies Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Cura Technologies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.03%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 24.76% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Cura Technologies Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 14, 2026, 12:17 AM ISTCura Technologies - Intimation For Sale Of Equity Shares By The Promoters As Per SEBI Master Circular Dated 11.11.2024 And 30
Jan 31, 2026, 11:51 PM ISTCura Technologies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jan 31, 2026, 11:49 PM ISTCura Technologies - Un-Audited Financial Results Along With The Limited Review Report For The Quarter Ended 31.12.2025
Jan 31, 2026, 11:43 PM ISTCura Technologies - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 31.01.2026 Under Regulations 30 And 33 Of SEBI
Jan 28, 2026, 8:31 PM ISTCura Technologies - Board Meeting Intimation for Un-Audited Financial Results Along With Limited Review Report For The Quarte

About Cura Technologies

Cura Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/11/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L84120TG1991PLC013479 and registration number is 013479. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Ms. Sanjana Lagumavarapu
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sangareddypeta Saikiran
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Ms. Priyanka Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Prabhakar Reddy Palakolanu
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Mounika Pammi
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Khushboo Joshi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Cura Technologies Share Price

What is the share price of Cura Technologies?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cura Technologies is ₹90.70 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Cura Technologies?

The Cura Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Cura Technologies?

The market cap of Cura Technologies is ₹3.09 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Cura Technologies?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Cura Technologies are ₹90.70 and ₹88.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cura Technologies?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cura Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cura Technologies is ₹343.20 and 52-week low of Cura Technologies is ₹23.24 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Cura Technologies performed historically in terms of returns?

The Cura Technologies has shown returns of 1.97% over the past day, 24.25% for the past month, -28.83% over 3 months, 268.55% over 1 year, 54.47% across 3 years, and 113.18% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Cura Technologies?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cura Technologies are 0.00 and -0.02 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Cura Technologies News

