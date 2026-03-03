Here's the live share price of Cura Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Cura Technologies has gained 113.18% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 268.55%.
Cura Technologies’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Cura Technologies
|1.91
|3.10
|-33.06
|-69.64
|268.55
|54.47
|115.31
|Tata Consultancy Services
|1.50
|-18.94
|-17.82
|-15.65
|-25.26
|-7.88
|-3.10
|Infosys
|0.91
|-22.16
|-18.38
|-12.92
|-24.59
|-4.52
|-0.84
|HCL Technologies
|2.34
|-19.07
|-16.40
|-6.51
|-12.85
|6.99
|7.28
|Wipro
|-2.07
|-19.16
|-23.02
|-21.47
|-30.89
|0.13
|-2.08
|Tech Mahindra
|0
|-21.51
|-12.66
|-10.76
|-9.82
|7.45
|6.65
|LTIMindtree
|-2.17
|-27.13
|-28.53
|-15.16
|-8.88
|-2.22
|2.38
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.17
|-6.88
|4.10
|23.00
|23.00
|7.14
|4.23
|Persistent Systems
|0.39
|-25.40
|-26.00
|-12.70
|-11.49
|24.42
|40.85
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|6.04
|-12.56
|-15.26
|-18.65
|-12.68
|29.46
|16.22
|MphasiS
|1.62
|-19.85
|-20.97
|-21.87
|-0.21
|2.83
|5.86
|Coforge
|-3.66
|-32.00
|-39.17
|-32.79
|-20.93
|10.94
|16.86
|Hexaware Technologies
|-2.02
|-35.58
|-38.24
|-37.57
|-42.12
|-15.07
|-9.33
|Tata Elxsi
|-1.04
|-19.18
|-14.03
|-18.01
|-18.41
|-10.36
|11.66
|Tata Technologies
|1.37
|-12.06
|-13.55
|-15.29
|-12.86
|-23.86
|-15.09
|Pine Labs
|-10.75
|-18.93
|-26.76
|-27.84
|-27.84
|-10.30
|-6.32
|KPIT Technologies
|-0.82
|-23.76
|-40.02
|-37.96
|-37.35
|-3.42
|39.82
|Zensar Technologies
|5.80
|-15.45
|-22.90
|-26.99
|-19.07
|28.33
|13.54
|Fractal Analytics
|-9.54
|-11.26
|-11.26
|-11.26
|-11.26
|-3.90
|-2.36
|TBO Tek
|-10.03
|-19.60
|-30.31
|-26.02
|-1.94
|-5.73
|-3.48
Over the last one year, Cura Technologies has gained 268.55% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-25.26%), Infosys (-24.59%), HCL Technologies (-12.85%). From a 5 year perspective, Cura Technologies has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-3.10%) and Infosys (-0.84%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|88.31
|88.29
|10
|87.39
|87.97
|20
|85.89
|90.4
|50
|110.89
|114.94
|100
|184.88
|140.27
|200
|149.31
|134.04
In the latest quarter, Cura Technologies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.03%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 24.76% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 14, 2026, 12:17 AM IST
|Cura Technologies - Intimation For Sale Of Equity Shares By The Promoters As Per SEBI Master Circular Dated 11.11.2024 And 30
|Jan 31, 2026, 11:51 PM IST
|Cura Technologies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jan 31, 2026, 11:49 PM IST
|Cura Technologies - Un-Audited Financial Results Along With The Limited Review Report For The Quarter Ended 31.12.2025
|Jan 31, 2026, 11:43 PM IST
|Cura Technologies - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 31.01.2026 Under Regulations 30 And 33 Of SEBI
|Jan 28, 2026, 8:31 PM IST
|Cura Technologies - Board Meeting Intimation for Un-Audited Financial Results Along With Limited Review Report For The Quarte
Cura Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/11/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L84120TG1991PLC013479 and registration number is 013479. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cura Technologies is ₹90.70 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Cura Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Cura Technologies is ₹3.09 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Cura Technologies are ₹90.70 and ₹88.95.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cura Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cura Technologies is ₹343.20 and 52-week low of Cura Technologies is ₹23.24 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Cura Technologies has shown returns of 1.97% over the past day, 24.25% for the past month, -28.83% over 3 months, 268.55% over 1 year, 54.47% across 3 years, and 113.18% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cura Technologies are 0.00 and -0.02 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.