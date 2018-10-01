Cummins India rated ‘buy’; stage is set for recovery in earnings

Further to our report and our subsequent meeting with the company, we have been arguing for a potential earnings revival for the company. The recent post-results commentary from the company has further reinforced our belief in a turnaround. We study Cummins and Kirloskar Oil Engines (KOEL IN, Not rated) over the cycle, and find that:

Cummins outpaced KOEL on gross profit/Ebitda/PAT CAGR over FY11-18 despite a sluggish revenue trend, as it continued to focus on profitability in a challenging macro environment further worsened by new emission control norms (CPCB II) in 2014.

KOEL launched an aggressive price war post CPCB II and gained market share, but Cummins won back the market share by sacrificing some margins but still outpacing KOEL on overall profit CAGR.

We build in an 11.2% adjusted revenue CAGR over FY18-21F compared with 3% over FY11-18 and 21.3% over FY04-11. A similar or even severe pattern was observed for the entire capital goods sector and even the broader macro-economy, in our view, during this period.

We estimate flat gross margins through FY18-21F (110bp lower than its historical mean), but an improving Ebitda margin due to positive operating leverage. Similarly, over FY04-11, Ebitda growth surpassed Gross profit but reversed in FY11-18 – simply a function of operating leverage, in our view.

Valuation: Stock inexpensive; maintain Buy — Post recent correction, KKC trades at ~21.6x FY20F P/E, a 10% discount to the sector despite better RoE. We value KKC at 26x Sep-20F P/E (rolled over from 27.5x Jun-20 P/E previously) to arrive at our unchanged target price of `890 (implying 30% upside), even as we raise FY19-21F earnings by 1-2% to account for a better export outlook.