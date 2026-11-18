Crystal Crop Protection has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Nov 18, 2026 and will close on Nov 20, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹259.00-272.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|UPL
|1.88
|4.03
|-2.72
|-13.51
|-28.65
|0.79
|-5.31
|PI Industries
|-2.39
|-22.72
|-32.36
|-46
|-52.8
|-23.44
|-10.41
|Sumitomo Chemical India
|0.75
|-12.73
|-38.84
|-23.85
|-26.1
|-4.18
|-2.49
|Bayer Cropscience
|-3.26
|-5.02
|-17.79
|-21.63
|-26.07
|-14.39
|-6.13
|Atul
|-3.92
|-16.43
|-24.38
|-26.15
|-15.52
|-8.75
|-10.9
|Sharda Cropchem
|2.7
|1.34
|-9.9
|-21.31
|-10.69
|18.49
|16.32
|Dhanuka Agritech
|1.51
|8
|-6.57
|-14.22
|-26.86
|2.42
|4.29
|Epigral
|6.44
|-3.39
|-13.63
|-21.29
|-37.37
|1.3
|4.69
|Rallis India
|1.48
|-6.55
|-10.24
|-25.18
|-23.59
|-3.9
|-6.56
|NACL Industries
|-1.39
|-4.9
|-31.47
|-26.22
|-32.56
|21.25
|13.73
|Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries
|-3.36
|-11.57
|-36.74
|-24.66
|-27.43
|4.32
|19.18
|GSP Crop Science
|-1.25
|-7.45
|-27.66
|1.26
|19.76
|6.2
|3.67
|Bharat Rasayan
|-0.66
|-3.47
|-25.91
|-30.27
|-62.36
|-24.7
|-17.36
|Insecticides (India)
|0.78
|-3.6
|-11.83
|-24.47
|-19.25
|1.35
|4.27
|Meghmani Organics
|0.2
|-4.45
|-14.13
|9.61
|-25.02
|-9.67
|-9.95
|India Pesticides
|-0.44
|-5.82
|-17.57
|-29.19
|-35.41
|-25.59
|-18.12
|Excel Industries
|1.25
|9.27
|-0.32
|0.33
|0.58
|5.99
|1.58
|Astec Lifesciences
|5.52
|-20.1
|-4.22
|-26.29
|-12.7
|-23.69
|-16.63
|3B BlackBio Dx
|4.22
|1.28
|17.4
|4.08
|3.56
|1.17
|0.7
Source: Dion Global
Crystal Crop Protection Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/07/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U72100GJ1994PLC097033 and registration number is 097033. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Agro Chemicals/Pesticides. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3088.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 134.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global