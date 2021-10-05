Crypto fever: Now you can eat Bitcoin Tikka, Ethereum Butter Chicken; pay in Bitcoin at this restaurant

The thali is priced at Rs 1,999 (excluding taxes) onwards. (Image for representation)

How cryptocurrencies are gradually trying to permeate the daily lives of people via those who either are crypto proponents or just want to explore its use cases is interesting to note. The latest instance here is related to a very common activity that many loves to indulge in — eating at restaurants. A rooftop bar and restaurant named Ardor 2.1 located at one of the world’s most expensive office locations – Connaught Place in Delhi last week launched its Digital Thali with crypto-inspired names of different dishes. Moreover, customers can choose to pay in Bitcoin.

“Crypto is becoming a mainstream subject. So we also wanted to explore it in our own way and understand how it works in terms of an experiment. We are giving up 20 per cent discount on payment via crypto while users can also pay through cash, card, or Paytm without any discount. There is Bitcoin Tikka, Solana Chole Bhature, Polygon Pita Bread Falafel, Ethereum Butter Chicken, and more,” Suveet Kalra, Owner, Ardor 2.1 told Financial Express Online.

The thali is priced at Rs 1,999 (excluding taxes) onwards. “It is a completely digital process to place the order. The menu is a lit board that has a video playing, there is a QR code to scan and order food items. So the human interaction is nil. It is a fun experiment,” added Kalra. However, he is yet to get his first customer who opts for crypto even as over 100 digital thalis have been sold.

Kalra, however, is also aware of the current grey area surrounding crypto regulations in India. “Since we cannot hold cryptos on our balance sheet, so whatever payment comes, it is translated into Indian currency. We don’t want to get into any regulatory complications. We are not buying and selling cryptos and not profiting from them. We don’t know where it goes. Maybe we would just laugh it over and forget it in coming days or weeks if there is not enough response.”

Last month, cryptocurrency exchange Unocoin had announced offering bitcoin users to top up their FASTag accounts using Bitcoins that they had deposited or purchased in the Unocoin wallet in the past. However, there is no direct purchase using bitcoins.

“This will be treated as customers sold bitcoin on our platform and then through our partner’s platform, they got the FASTag recharged. The recharge is actually happening through money only. Lets’ say, I have 0.1 bitcoin in my bitcoin wallet. I will put Rs 500 to recharge FASTag in the app or website and then Rs 500 worth bitcoin will get deducted from my wallet and on the other side, my FASTag is recharged with Rs 500,” Sathvik Vishwanath, CEO & Co-Founder, Unocoin had told Financial Express Online. The company had offered users to buy consumer items such as Pizza, ice cream, etc., using bitcoin in August.

