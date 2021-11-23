Crypto Bill to be introduced in Winter Session; seeks to prohibit private coins with ‘certain exceptions’

The bill would seek to allow certain exceptions to promote the underlying technology of cryptocurrency and its uses. (Image: pexels)

A new bill aiming to regulate cryptocurrencies in India is likely to be introduced in the Winter Session of the Parliament. Along with 25 other new bills, the Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021 has also been listed for introduction this Winter Session that would begin November 29, according to the legislative agenda released on Tuesday for the upcoming session.

The bill would seek “To create a facilitative framework for creation of the official digital currency to be issued by the Reserve Bank of India,” the agenda noted. “The Bill also seeks to prohibit all private cryptocurrencies in India, however, it allows for certain exceptions to promote the underlying technology of cryptocurrency and its uses.”