The US midterm elections have changed the balance of power in Washington, with Democrats winning control of both chambers of Congress in a major setback for President Donald Trump. For India, the implications extend beyond US politics. A possible shift in the administration’s approach to Iran and trade could ease pressure on crude prices and the rupee, but persistent US fiscal deficits and elevated interest costs may keep global borrowing costs high.

In its November 5 report, US Midterms Blue Tsunami: Five Things That Matter to India, Emkay Research examines how the election outcome could affect oil prices, US bond yields, artificial intelligence investment, tariffs and the dollar. Its assessment is that some developments could improve India’s external outlook, although the relief may be gradual and uneven.

Democrats take control of both chambers, curbing Trump’s room to manoeuvre

The election results point to a substantial shift in congressional control. Emkay’s election exhibits show Democrats with 54 seats in the Senate against 44 for Republicans, with two seats classified as toss-ups. In the House, the report lists 238 Democratic seats and 147 Republican seats, alongside 20 seats each classified as likely Democratic and likely Republican.

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The scale of the result was notable because Democrats flipped seven Senate seats, including victories in traditionally Republican states such as Kansas and Texas. They also won House seats that had previously been redrawn to favour Republican candidates, while securing several governorships.

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Emkay described the result as a “clear rebuke of President Trump” and said it marked the end of unified Republican control of Congress.

The changed balance could make it harder for Trump to push through legislation without opposition. Although the President retains veto powers, Emkay believes the possibility of Congress overriding a veto has increased. The report points to 10-12 Republican senators facing difficult re-election contests in 2028 who could break ranks on unpopular policies.

Emkay’s assessment of the political implications is, “As a result, the likely curbs on Trump’s powers have risen. While Trump can and will still veto bills that Congress passes, the likelihood of the presidential veto being overridden (via a two-thirds majority vote in both the House and Senate) is materially higher now.

Emkay added, “This is because there are now 10-12 vulnerable Republican senators facing re-election in 2028 who may choose to vote with the Democrats at times against deeply unpopular presidential policies.”

The political shift could also affect the administration’s approach to Iran. On this, the brokerage said, “The possibility of a forced resolution to the Iran conflict is also much higher as a result. Congress can pass a War Powers Resolution, which Trump can then use as an excuse to save face and strike a deal with Iran (with the risk of his presidential veto being overridden being quite high).”

The report also expects some form of AI regulation over the next two years, given voter discontent, but does not see this materially slowing investment in the sector.

Iran conflict could move towards a negotiated resolution

Emkay expects voter fatigue with the Iran conflict and Trump’s loss of political capital to increase the incentive for a negotiated resolution in the coming quarters. The brokerage believes this could eventually reduce geopolitical risk premia in crude oil, although near-term policy uncertainty may keep prices volatile.

In its assessment of the implications for oil markets and India, Emkay said, “Broad voter fatigue with the Iran war, a sharp loss of political capital, and the risk of losing swing Republican votes before 2028 could push Trump toward a negotiated resolution with Iran in the coming quarters. Near-term policy swings may persist, keeping Brent volatile before it eases more durably. Brent is already down ~19% from recent Oct-26 highs to ~$95/bbl as the geopolitical risk premium unwinds. This is a clear macro positive for India, where the oil import bill is up ~24% FYTD, with Brent averaging ~$97/bbl. We see FY27 CAD/GDP at 1.7%/1.4% at a $100/$90/bbl Brent average.”

The brokerage also sees a mixed outlook for industrial metals, depending on the trajectory of AI investment and the dollar, “Meanwhile, industrial metals face a slightly mixed near-term picture: copper and power-related metals may face a mild headwind if AI and data-center capex slows (not our base case, despite being a popular market narrative post-Democratic win), while green-transition metals may get modest support, though Dems cannot reverse existing law without Trump’s signature. A slightly weaker USD outlook may augur well for non-oil commodities.”

For India, lower oil prices would be significant because the country’s oil import bill had risen around 24% so far in FY27, with Brent averaging close to $97 a barrel.

Emkay’s balance of payments estimates show the current account deficit widening to $59 billion if Brent averages $90 a barrel in FY27 and $68 billion if it averages $100 a barrel. The overall balance of payments is estimated to remain in surplus by $16 billion and $3 billion, respectively, under the two assumptions.

US fiscal pressure could keep global borrowing costs elevated

While congressional gridlock can limit the passage of new spending packages, Emkay does not expect the election outcome to put US public finances on a sustainable consolidation path. The brokerage believes the fiscal position could remain a source of pressure for global bond markets, even if political deadlock limits fresh spending proposals.

Its assessment of the fiscal outlook is, “Gridlock is usually bond-friendly because large new deficit-expanding packages become harder even as existing spending continues. On the surface, any slowdown in AI capex would also weaken the crowding-out argument against USTs, adding to the bullish case. Beyond the noise, however, we doubt lawmakers of either party are on course to put the deficit on a durable path.

It further added, “Instead, politics is more likely to revolve around haggling over where to raise or trim spending, keeping an overall bias toward higher outlays without matching revenue. This weakens the case for a durable decline in UST yields over the medium term, keeping global risk-free rates elevated and, all else equal, sustaining pressure on EM and Indian yields.”

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The scale of the fiscal challenge is visible in the US budget figures cited by Emkay. The deficit rose from $1.376 trillion in FY22 to $1.992 trillion in FY26. Interest payments have been the fastest-growing expenditure category, recording a seven-year compound annual growth rate of 17%, compared with 8% for total federal expenditure.

Emkay estimates that US government interest payments could rise from around 3.6% of GDP in 2025 to 5% by 2031. It also expects government debt as a share of GDP to increase by 20 percentage points by that year.

These trends weaken the case for a sustained decline in US Treasury yields. If US risk-free rates remain elevated, emerging markets, including India, could continue to face pressure on borrowing costs and bond yields.

AI investment faces local resistance, but capex outlook remains intact

The election has increased political attention on the environmental and local impact of data centres, but Emkay does not expect this to derail the broader AI investment cycle. The brokerage distinguishes between political opposition to data-centre projects and the underlying investment decisions of large technology companies.

Its assessment is, “We believe the midterms are a sentiment shock for AI (led by local anti-data center sentiments), not a capex shock. AI capex growth will probably slow in 2027, but mainly because the base is so large, not because of politics. The midterms add a small premium for regulatory and local-permitting risk (a state-level policy risk), but no party would want to derail a growth story so heavily driven by AI investment.”

On the role of the federal government and technology companies in determining the investment cycle, Emkay said, “Plus, federal levers also stay with Trump: any new law restricting AI needs his signature, while export controls, permitting, and energy policy sit with the executive. Moreover, hyperscalers’ own balance sheets largely set the spending path. To that extent, the AI trade and EM Asia’s semiconductor supply chain stay supported, with dips driven by sentiment rather than fundamentals.”

The brokerage also cautions against treating Indian equities as a hedge against AI-related risks, given its assessment that the underlying investment cycle remains intact.

“By the same logic, FPI positioning in Indian equities as an AI hedge may have limited merit. The main risk to this view is a sharp tightening in credit conditions. If this happens, it would hit the AI capex pipeline/funding faster than any policy change.”

Tariff escalation risk may ease, but sector-specific duties remain

Emkay expects the election result to change Trump’s incentives on trade rather than materially alter the existing tariff structure. With fewer options for rapid escalation, future tariff action may rely more heavily on investigation-based measures under Section 301 and Section 232.

The brokerage’s assessment of the tariff outlook and its implications for India is, “The midterms outcome probably will not change the tariff structure much, but it will change Trump’s incentives: fewer new escalation tools, more pressure to deliver consumer affordability, and deals before 2028. Future escalation must go through slower, investigation-based Section 301 and 232 actions, which reduces the risk of surprise tariff shocks. Trade remains one of the few areas he controls alone, however, so headline volatility will persist even as the bias softens.”

On India’s position, Emkay said, “For India, the urgency of a deal has faded. The 18% framework rate was never implemented, Indian goods now face a lower 10% Section 301 duty, and the US has lost its IEEPA leverage. The main risks are Section 232 sector tariffs on pharma and electronics and any setback in Russia or Iran diplomacy that brings back pressure over India’s oil imports.”

The assessment suggests that the immediate pressure to conclude a trade agreement may have reduced, although the possibility of sector-specific action remains. Potential Section 232 tariffs on pharmaceuticals and electronics are particularly relevant for Indian exporters.

The report’s tariff analysis also highlights how India was disproportionately affected when the Trump administration introduced its tariff measures in 2025. Although the election could reduce the risk of further broad-based escalation, sector-specific trade action remains a concern.

Softer dollar could give RBI some breathing space

A combination of lower crude prices, a softer dollar and reduced tariff uncertainty could support rupee stability and India’s export outlook, according to Emkay. The brokerage expects these factors to help gradually reduce India’s risk premium, rather than trigger a sharp re-rating of domestic assets.

Its assessment of the rupee and the RBI’s foreign exchange position is:

“Combined with a softer dollar and easing crude, lower tariff volatility supports rupeestability and the export outlook, favouring a gradual compression of India risk premia over a sharp re-rating. This also gives breathing space to the RBI, whose FX defence has become increasingly costly and hostage to a staunch FX stance,” the brokerage explained.

However, the brokerage house is cautions that the RBI’s foreign exchange position could limit the extent of any sustained appreciation in the rupee.

“That relief will be limited, however. Ongoing CAD funding needs and a hefty $239bn forward dollar liability on the RBI’s books mean it is likely to use any durable inflows to rebuild reserves and its FX buffers, capping INR upside by policy choice,” Emkay said.

The RBI’s net outstanding forward position stood at a short $239 billion at the end of September 2026. Of this, $99 billion was in positions with maturities of more than one year, indicating that the bulk of the exposure was in longer-term tenors.

Emkay also cautions that the US interest rate outlook could remain a constraint for the Indian central bank.

“Meanwhile, even if the Fed’s path stays shallow, sticky US inflation means US rates will stay high rather than fall, keeping the RBI vigilant (See, ‘Mounting costs of INR defense amid a false calm’),” the report added.

India may gain from lower crude, but global borrowing costs remain a concern

Emkay’s assessment points to a potentially more favourable external environment for India if political pressure on Trump leads to progress on Iran and reduces the likelihood of fresh tariff escalation. Lower crude prices would be particularly helpful in containing the import bill and current account deficit, while a softer dollar could give the rupee and the RBI some breathing space.

However, the brokerage does not see the election as a solution to the larger global risks. US fiscal pressures, rising interest costs and the possibility of persistently high Treasury yields could continue to weigh on emerging-market assets. For India, the benefits of lower oil prices and reduced trade uncertainty may therefore be partly offset by the cost of global capital and the need to maintain stable external financing.

Disclaimer: This article is based on research reports from one or more brokerage firms and is for informational purposes only. The views, target prices, and recommendations expressed are those of the respective brokerage firms and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.