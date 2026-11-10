Oil marketing companies (OMCs) clocked sequential recovery in September profits. However, a meaningful portion of this was not an outcome of improvement in core operations but external factors. Therefore, as crude’s international price eases to $91/bbl; how will it impact the profitability of OMCs in India?

Crude oil prices have eased in recent days, with Brent crude currently trading at $91 per barrel, sharply lower from around $115 per barrel two weeks ago. The plunge began with the Democrats sweeping the US midterm elections, as market participants expect a quicker resolution to the war in West Asia. Moreover, US President Donald Trump on Sunday said further strikes on Iran were “highly unlikely” if negotiations over Tehran’s nuclear programme and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz made progress.

Most experts say some moderation in crude prices and cooling freight rates could provide relief over the medium term.

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OMCs in Q2: Tracking performance

However, the sharp spike and volatility in global crude rates led to Indian Oil (IOC) significantly outperforming both Bharat Petroleum (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL) in the quarter gone by.

IOC’s outperformance was driven by a combination of a larger refining scale, stronger refining margins, and significant inventory gains, according to analysts.

Oil marketing companies: Q2 earnings drivers

“The improvement in profitability (of Indian OMCs) is largely driven by stronger refining margins, supported by supply disruptions in the global market, particularly reduced Russian fuel exports following attacks on its refining infrastructure,” Aditya Arora, Research Analyst at Mirae Asset Sharekhan, said.

IOC reported a gross refining margin of $36.7 per barrel, compared with $32.5 per barrel for BPCL and $32.2 per barrel for HPCL. Additionally, IOC processed around 18.1 million tonnes of crude during the quarter, compared with 10.4 million tonnes for BPCL and 6.2 million tonnes for HPCL, giving it greater absolute earnings leverage to the improvement in refining margins. IOC also reported inventory gains of approximately Rs 6,950 crore during the quarter, providing a significant boost to reported EBITDA, according to Arora.

OMCs: Refining and marketing margins

Arora expects refining margins to remain relatively strong in the near-term, although the exceptionally high levels witnessed recently may moderate as supply chains normalise. However, marketing margins continue to be under pressure due to higher crude oil prices and the inability of oil marketing companies to fully pass on higher input costs to consumers.

Therefore, while refining profitability should remain supportive in the near term, overall earnings sustainability will depend on crude price movements and a recovery in marketing margins, he said.

Arun Kailasan, Research Analyst at Geojit Investments said, with the Indian crude basket averaging around $120 per barrel in October and LPG under-recoveries expected to increase to Rs 370 per cylinder by December from Rs 229 per cylinder in October, marketing profitability could come under pressure. “This is particularly relevant as government LPG support has ended and no retail price revision is currently under consideration,” he added.

How OMC under-recoveries pan out

Analysts had diverging views around government compensation’s role in the earnings of these companies. Arora said the recent improvement in profitability is primarily operational, driven by stronger refining margins, rather than being entirely dependent on government compensation.

However, inventory gains have also contributed significantly, particularly in IOC’s case, which reported inventory gains of approximately Rs 6,950 crore during the quarter, he added.

Arun Kailasan said that a meaningful portion of Q2 profitability was driven by compensation and inventory gains rather than core operations, especially for IOC. “LPG compensation and inventory gains together accounted for a sizable share of IOC’s earnings. In contrast, BPCL and HPCL reported limited inventory gains, implying that the majority of their profits were operational in nature,” Kailasan said.

He added that the compensation recognised during the September quarter relates to prior-period LPG under-recoveries, while current under-recoveries remain unpaid and continue to accumulate on their books.

“All three companies continue to face substantial LPG under-recoveries, reflecting the gap between the cost of supplying LPG and the prices charged to consumers. The cumulative outstanding LPG losses, net of compensation received, stood at approximately Rs 32,500 crore for IOC, Rs 17,300 crore for BPCL and Rs 18,000 crore for HPCL as of September 2026,” Arora said.

What lies next for Indian OMCs?

Mirae Asset’s Arora said marketing profitability is likely to remain under pressure in the near term, with losses potentially increasing in the coming quarter given the elevated crude basket of around $115–120/bbl and limited pass-through to retail fuel prices.

However, a moderation in crude prices and cooling freight rates could provide relief over the medium term by reducing crude landing costs and supporting a recovery in marketing margins.

On the refining side, continued supply disruptions, particularly affecting Russian refining capacity, and relatively low global product inventories could support margins in the near term.

Geojit’s Kailasan said growth visibility differs across the three companies with IOC having the most clearly defined capacity expansion pipeline, with its Panipat, Gujarat and Barauni projects nearing completion and expected to contribute meaningfully from FY28.

BPCL’s major growth projects are largely back-ended, with the Bina refinery-cum-petrochemical expansion and Mozambique LNG project expected to come on stream around 2028. HPCL, meanwhile, offers relatively nearer-term catalysts through the Rajasthan refinery ramp-up, commencement of petrochemical units in Q4 FY27, and the Vizag residue upgrade project, which is expected to enhance refining margins.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor.