Will crude oil spike and can the Israel-Iran conflict spark a fresh market sell off? Could the rupee slide deepen? And how much of this is real risk versus headline noise? These are all questions that most investors are grappling with at the moment.

The Indian domestic indices will head into today’s trading session under the shadow of continuous escalation of tension between US-Israel and Iran amid the ongoing fresh military strikes, retaliation from Iran. Rising fears of disruption of supply through the Strait of Hormuz have pushed crude oil prices at peak levels.

For Indian investors waking up to this news flow, the immediate question is simple – what does this mean for markets when the opening bell rings?

The answer lies in seven key triggers. This include crude oil, the rupee, bond yields, foreign flows, safe-haven demand, sectoral impact, and global market cues.

Crude oil: The first and fastest reaction

The biggest concern is oil. Brent crude prices have surged amid fears of supply disruption, especially after reports that the Strait of Hormuz – a critical route for global oil shipments may be affected. Nearly a fifth of the world’s oil trade passes through this narrow corridor.

For India, which imports nearly 85-90% of its crude needs, any sharp surge in the oil prices directly affects inflation, fiscal math, and corporate profitability. If crude sustains elevated levels, it can widen the current account deficit and increase pressure on government subsidies.

At the market level, a sustained oil rally typically creates sectoral divergence.

Businesses that consume fuel or petrochemical inputs may face margin compression, while companies linked to crude production may see improved realizations. Investors will be quick to reprice these risks.

Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit investments said, “The near-term impact will be negative. Crude has spiked and if the crude price remains high for an extended period of time our balance of trade and balance of payments will be impacted since we import around 85% of our oil requirements.”

“OPEC Plus will scale up production and try to stabilise prices. If the strait of Hormuz is closed (there are unconfirmed reports of this) the crude price can spike further. Trump may forcefully reopen this. But that requires boots on the ground which will escalate tensions further,” he added.

Global market cues: The tone setter

Before Indian markets open, global equity indices, commodity prices and currency movements will provide early clues. A sharp sell-off in Asian or US futures markets could reinforce caution at home.

The US dollar’s movement will also be important.

Gold and safe-haven demand

Geopolitical conflict tends to push investors toward perceived safety. The yellow metal, Gold – safe-haven considered asset often benefits from this shift in sentiment.

Similarly, silver and other defensive assets may also see heightened interest as traders reposition portfolios for uncertainty.

Oil sensitive sectors: Margins in focus

A sustained spike in crude affects multiple industries beyond oil producers and refiners. Aviation companies are directly exposed to higher fuel costs. Logistics, paints, chemicals and tyre manufacturers also depend heavily on crude derivatives.

Similarly, businesses that rely on crude derivatives as raw materials, including certain manufacturing and consumer product segments will also remain in focus.

The Rupee: First line of market stress

Currency markets often react faster than equities.

In any case, whenever, there is a stress in the geopolitical arena, emerging market currencies tend to feel the heat.

If oil spikes and foreign investors pull back from risk assets, the rupee may open weaker.

A softer rupee makes imports costlier.

However, it also supports export driven sectors such as information technology. Companies earning in dollars but reporting in rupees may see relative strength if the currency depreciates.

Currency movement early in the session will be a critical signal for broader market direction.

Government bonds: Reading fiscal anxiety

Government securities, also known as G-secs, often act as a barometer to these fiscal anxiety. If crude remains elevated, Investors may worry about higher government borrowing and subsidy burdens, if crude remains elevated.

Banking and rate-sensitive sectors tend to react quickly to changes in bond yields. That makes the government securities market an important barometer to watch in today’s trading session.

Foreign flows: Will FIIs turn defensive?

In the recent session, Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have already shown caution stance. Heightened global uncertainty may trigger additional risk reduction.

Dr. V K Vijayakumar further noted, “Medium term impact on the market will depend on how long the conflict will last. We don’t know the answer to this question. After crippling Iran, US and Israel may make a strategic withdrawal.”

“The market will react very negatively. In a weak market, upstream oil companies and defence stocks will do well,” he added.

Conclusion

The opening session is likely to reflect headline driven volatility. A gap-down start cannot be ruled out if global cues remain negative. The larger question is duration. For now, crude oil trends, rupee stability, bond yields and foreign investor behavior will define the early narrative.