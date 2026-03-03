Facebook Pixel Code
Here's the live share price of CRP Risk Management along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹6.18 Closed
4.92₹ 0.29
As on Apr 15, 2025, 4:01 PM IST
CRP Risk Management Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6.18₹6.18
₹6.18
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.61₹23.21
₹6.18
Open Price
₹6.18
Prev. Close
₹5.89
Volume
2,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of CRP Risk Management has declined 24.29% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -69.39%.

CRP Risk Management’s current P/E of -1,236.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

CRP Risk Management Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
CRP Risk Management		03.00-35.49-42.35-69.39-43.07-24.29
Dredging Corporation Of India		6.62-11.9812.7152.0889.3642.7918.36
International Conveyors		-1.40-0.09-10.45-17.2817.0112.2010.70
Logica Infoway		-2.01-2.34-14.53-5.15-12.3075.4833.45
Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols		-2.97-16.19-1.35-17.47-6.0011.1412.74
Transchem		3.994.5363.40258.91388.4096.1658.58
Trans India House Impex		-9.53-9.38-20.09-62.01-58.39-8.9127.89
Krishna Ventures		-6.27-6.5382.5814.68-48.60-37.4617.88
MPIL Corporation		4.52-1.45-9.76-26.50-44.109.548.33
Supra Trends		-4.46-5.73-9.36-31.92-76.57-10.8411.79
Photon Capital Advisors		0024.089.3614.8421.0533.95
Suryo Foods & Industries		-8.42-3.41-18.0710.0653.1335.2633.84
FGP		-8.63-0.66-10.98-4.365.8812.9239.56
Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat)		0-4.90-1.735.52-28.0949.9027.06
Delta Industrial Resources		-5.022.4914.664.2854.90-0.6422.91
Natura Hue Chem		-2.578.2721.7258.3121.4043.9290.39

Over the last one year, CRP Risk Management has declined 69.39% compared to peers like Dredging Corporation Of India (89.36%), International Conveyors (17.01%), Logica Infoway (-12.30%). From a 5 year perspective, CRP Risk Management has underperformed peers relative to Dredging Corporation Of India (18.36%) and International Conveyors (10.70%).

CRP Risk Management Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

CRP Risk Management Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
55.95.99
106.076.1
206.336.58
508.337.91
1009.639.4
20012.3912.82

CRP Risk Management Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, CRP Risk Management saw a drop in promoter holding to 63.97%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 36.04% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

CRP Risk Management Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 19, 2026, 5:25 PM ISTCRP Risk Management - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Feb 13, 2026, 11:05 PM ISTCRP Risk Management - Undertaking And Clarification Regarding Visit By GST Department Officials.
Feb 12, 2026, 7:49 PM ISTCRP Risk Management - Declaration Under Regulation 33 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosures Requirements) Regulati
Feb 12, 2026, 7:25 PM ISTCRP Risk Management - Declaration Under Regulation 33 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosures Requirements) Regulati
Feb 10, 2026, 7:09 PM ISTCRP Risk Management - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On, Tuesday, February 10, 2026

About CRP Risk Management

CRP Risk Management Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/03/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01611MH2000PLC124689 and registration number is 124689. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Investigation activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Raza Mohammed Sayyed
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Hitesh Asrani
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Surendra Hegde
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Honne Gowda
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Kinjal Darshit Pakhariya
    Addnl. & Ind.Director

FAQs on CRP Risk Management Share Price

What is the share price of CRP Risk Management?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CRP Risk Management is ₹6.18 as on Apr 15, 2025.

What kind of stock is CRP Risk Management?

The CRP Risk Management is operating in the Miscellaneous. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of CRP Risk Management?

The market cap of CRP Risk Management is ₹10.81 Cr as on Apr 15, 2025.

What are today's High and Low prices of CRP Risk Management?

Today’s highest and lowest price of CRP Risk Management are ₹6.18 and ₹6.18.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of CRP Risk Management?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which CRP Risk Management stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of CRP Risk Management is ₹23.21 and 52-week low of CRP Risk Management is ₹5.61 as on Apr 15, 2025.

How has the CRP Risk Management performed historically in terms of returns?

The CRP Risk Management has shown returns of 4.92% over the past day, 3.0% for the past month, -35.49% over 3 months, -69.39% over 1 year, -43.07% across 3 years, and -24.29% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of CRP Risk Management?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of CRP Risk Management are -1,236.00 and 0.18 on Apr 15, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

