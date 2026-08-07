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Crown Lifters Share Price

NSE
BSE

CROWN LIFTERS

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Crown Lifters along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹111.81 Closed
-1.90₹ -2.17
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:54 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Crown Lifters Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹110.65₹114.00
₹111.81
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹100.62₹191.00
₹111.81
Open Price
₹114.00
Prev. Close
₹113.98
Volume
9,073

Source: Dion Global

Crown Lifters Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Crown Lifters		-2.43-2.32-26.13-13.06-25.6435.0446.23
Crisil		5.6717.1910.96-2.01-11.116.2710.72
Central Depository Services (India)		-0.38-2.354.58-3.37-15.1230.3315.08
Urban Company		11.093.77-1.9616.65-13.84-4.84-2.94
Central Mine Planning & Design Institute		4.30-6.0920.0662.3762.3717.5310.18
International Gemological Institute		0.661.74-2.297.61-0.36-8.94-5.46
Indegene		7.6312.734.3412.87-3.71-0.97-0.58
WeWork India Management		1.602.4339.9829.1420.166.313.74
SIS		2.971.649.2425.8517.08-0.64-1.59
PDS		-0.470.5120.542.819.593.965.21
Quess Corp		-6.473.9437.1147.3612.41-9.81-18.41
CMS Info Systems		3.582.34-5.09-15.08-38.95-11.112.78
TeamLease Services		1.51-10.61-6.89-10.48-28.40-19.55-20.20
Bluspring Enterprises		-3.125.0264.7195.1134.449.905.83
Kapston Services		10.7443.9054.3195.53220.61112.1078.53
Updater Services		3.3210.8727.7233.55-19.68-9.56-5.85
Krystal Integrated Services		0.03-0.93-2.30-2.30-5.51-5.57-3.38
Vision Infra Equipment Solutions		-1.151.46-4.4128.6095.4313.237.74
Innovision		-0.25-1.28-12.88-23.89-23.89-8.70-5.31
Majestic Auto		14.0046.8053.1764.0564.0517.9410.41

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Crown Lifters has declined 25.64% compared to peers like Crisil (-11.11%), Central Depository Services (India) (-15.12%), Urban Company (-13.84%). From a 5 year perspective, Crown Lifters has outperformed peers relative to Crisil (10.72%) and Central Depository Services (India) (15.08%).

Crown Lifters Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Crown Lifters Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5112.83114.51
10114.25114.17
20113.81113.99
50112.89115.39
100119.51119.22
200126.19128.84

Source: Dion Global

Crown Lifters Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Crown Lifters remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.06%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 32.12% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Crown Lifters Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Crown Lifters fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Crown Lifters

Crown Lifters Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/12/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74210MH2002PLC138439 and registration number is 138439. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other specialized construction activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 39.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Karim Kamruddin Jaria
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Nizar Nooruddin Rajwani
    Director & CFO
  • Mr. Sanjay Dayal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Amit Bhalchandra Nandedkar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Nooruddin Savji Rajwani
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Payal Pravin Madhani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Crown Lifters Share Price

What is the share price of Crown Lifters?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Crown Lifters is ₹111.81 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Crown Lifters?

The Crown Lifters is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Crown Lifters?

The market cap of Crown Lifters is ₹129.59 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Crown Lifters?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Crown Lifters are ₹114.00 and ₹110.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Crown Lifters?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Crown Lifters stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Crown Lifters is ₹191.00 and 52-week low of Crown Lifters is ₹100.62 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Crown Lifters performed historically in terms of returns?

The Crown Lifters has shown returns of -1.9% over the past day, -2.32% for the past month, -26.13% over 3 months, -25.64% over 1 year, 35.04% across 3 years, and 46.23% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Crown Lifters?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Crown Lifters are 14.37 and 1.67 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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