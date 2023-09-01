Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-1.63
|-1.93
|30.27
|41.97
|18.14
|502.50
|251.82
|-4.65
|8.92
|22.15
|40.96
|17.08
|-45.07
|-45.07
|2.31
|0.79
|28.62
|33.97
|55.36
|-35.96
|-35.96
|-0.23
|1.15
|2.79
|14.57
|20.26
|116.32
|123.28
|0.19
|-8.28
|6.79
|14.97
|-9.62
|179.15
|333.02
|2.00
|17.52
|55.51
|75.90
|126.88
|1,122.46
|590.43
|-0.48
|5.64
|13.38
|31.00
|2.19
|26.68
|-11.83
|1.23
|-1.80
|8.12
|31.65
|29.21
|109.91
|42.33
|0.08
|-0.21
|3.22
|22.65
|-25.44
|15.74
|-56.23
|-0.36
|-9.38
|11.01
|26.18
|37.70
|50.42
|50.42
|-3.95
|0.42
|16.32
|28.73
|49.93
|105.43
|53.81
|5.70
|1.76
|17.41
|37.51
|26.06
|31.50
|45.38
|-1.15
|10.32
|30.38
|39.58
|29.59
|18.94
|18.94
|0.92
|-0.48
|-0.83
|-2.24
|-1.30
|473.69
|487.28
|5.39
|5.89
|9.11
|-3.53
|-27.31
|3.86
|-3.90
|-2.96
|11.88
|14.64
|94.19
|39.17
|93.14
|93.14
|4.13
|-35.73
|-10.48
|16.09
|9.67
|9.67
|9.67
|0.77
|13.94
|27.41
|27.13
|63.02
|105.98
|-36.44
|-0.24
|-4.03
|2.96
|23.22
|-11.50
|17.10
|14.67
|-0.26
|-3.44
|3.24
|-3.00
|-9.01
|-9.01
|-9.01
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|18 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|02 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|22 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
Crown Lifters Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/12/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74210MH2002PLC138439 and registration number is 138439. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other specialized construction activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 19.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.41 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Crown Lifters Ltd. is ₹50.18 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Crown Lifters Ltd. is 11.41 and PB ratio of Crown Lifters Ltd. is 2.37 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Crown Lifters Ltd. is ₹48.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Crown Lifters Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Crown Lifters Ltd. is ₹57.15 and 52-week low of Crown Lifters Ltd. is ₹29.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.