What is the share price of Crown Lifters? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Crown Lifters is ₹111.81 as on .

What kind of stock is Crown Lifters? The Crown Lifters is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Crown Lifters? The market cap of Crown Lifters is ₹129.59 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Crown Lifters? Today’s highest and lowest price of Crown Lifters are ₹114.00 and ₹110.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Crown Lifters? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Crown Lifters stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Crown Lifters is ₹191.00 and 52-week low of Crown Lifters is ₹100.62 as on .

How has the Crown Lifters performed historically in terms of returns? The Crown Lifters has shown returns of -1.9% over the past day, -2.32% for the past month, -26.13% over 3 months, -25.64% over 1 year, 35.04% across 3 years, and 46.23% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Crown Lifters? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Crown Lifters are 14.37 and 1.67 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global