Here's the live share price of Crown Lifters along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Crown Lifters
|-2.43
|-2.32
|-26.13
|-13.06
|-25.64
|35.04
|46.23
|Crisil
|5.67
|17.19
|10.96
|-2.01
|-11.11
|6.27
|10.72
|Central Depository Services (India)
|-0.38
|-2.35
|4.58
|-3.37
|-15.12
|30.33
|15.08
|Urban Company
|11.09
|3.77
|-1.96
|16.65
|-13.84
|-4.84
|-2.94
|Central Mine Planning & Design Institute
|4.30
|-6.09
|20.06
|62.37
|62.37
|17.53
|10.18
|International Gemological Institute
|0.66
|1.74
|-2.29
|7.61
|-0.36
|-8.94
|-5.46
|Indegene
|7.63
|12.73
|4.34
|12.87
|-3.71
|-0.97
|-0.58
|WeWork India Management
|1.60
|2.43
|39.98
|29.14
|20.16
|6.31
|3.74
|SIS
|2.97
|1.64
|9.24
|25.85
|17.08
|-0.64
|-1.59
|PDS
|-0.47
|0.51
|20.54
|2.81
|9.59
|3.96
|5.21
|Quess Corp
|-6.47
|3.94
|37.11
|47.36
|12.41
|-9.81
|-18.41
|CMS Info Systems
|3.58
|2.34
|-5.09
|-15.08
|-38.95
|-11.11
|2.78
|TeamLease Services
|1.51
|-10.61
|-6.89
|-10.48
|-28.40
|-19.55
|-20.20
|Bluspring Enterprises
|-3.12
|5.02
|64.71
|95.11
|34.44
|9.90
|5.83
|Kapston Services
|10.74
|43.90
|54.31
|95.53
|220.61
|112.10
|78.53
|Updater Services
|3.32
|10.87
|27.72
|33.55
|-19.68
|-9.56
|-5.85
|Krystal Integrated Services
|0.03
|-0.93
|-2.30
|-2.30
|-5.51
|-5.57
|-3.38
|Vision Infra Equipment Solutions
|-1.15
|1.46
|-4.41
|28.60
|95.43
|13.23
|7.74
|Innovision
|-0.25
|-1.28
|-12.88
|-23.89
|-23.89
|-8.70
|-5.31
|Majestic Auto
|14.00
|46.80
|53.17
|64.05
|64.05
|17.94
|10.41
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Crown Lifters has declined 25.64% compared to peers like Crisil (-11.11%), Central Depository Services (India) (-15.12%), Urban Company (-13.84%). From a 5 year perspective, Crown Lifters has outperformed peers relative to Crisil (10.72%) and Central Depository Services (India) (15.08%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|112.83
|114.51
|10
|114.25
|114.17
|20
|113.81
|113.99
|50
|112.89
|115.39
|100
|119.51
|119.22
|200
|126.19
|128.84
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Crown Lifters remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.06%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 32.12% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Crown Lifters fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Crown Lifters Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/12/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74210MH2002PLC138439 and registration number is 138439. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other specialized construction activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 39.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Crown Lifters is ₹111.81 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Crown Lifters is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Crown Lifters is ₹129.59 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Crown Lifters are ₹114.00 and ₹110.65.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Crown Lifters stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Crown Lifters is ₹191.00 and 52-week low of Crown Lifters is ₹100.62 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Crown Lifters has shown returns of -1.9% over the past day, -2.32% for the past month, -26.13% over 3 months, -25.64% over 1 year, 35.04% across 3 years, and 46.23% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Crown Lifters are 14.37 and 1.67 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global