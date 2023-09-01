Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Crown Lifters Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

CROWN LIFTERS LTD.

Sector : Services - Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹48.20 Closed
-1.93-0.95
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Crown Lifters Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹46.75₹49.40
₹48.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹29.00₹57.15
₹48.20
Open Price
₹49.15
Prev. Close
₹49.15
Volume
12,014

Crown Lifters Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R149.68
  • R250.87
  • R352.33
  • Pivot
    48.22
  • S147.03
  • S245.57
  • S344.38

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 536.848.95
  • 1037.1548.61
  • 2037.1648.26
  • 5038.6747
  • 10037.2644.29
  • 20033.9840.97

Crown Lifters Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.63-1.9330.2741.9718.14502.50251.82
-4.658.9222.1540.9617.08-45.07-45.07
2.310.7928.6233.9755.36-35.96-35.96
-0.231.152.7914.5720.26116.32123.28
0.19-8.286.7914.97-9.62179.15333.02
2.0017.5255.5175.90126.881,122.46590.43
-0.485.6413.3831.002.1926.68-11.83
1.23-1.808.1231.6529.21109.9142.33
0.08-0.213.2222.65-25.4415.74-56.23
-0.36-9.3811.0126.1837.7050.4250.42
-3.950.4216.3228.7349.93105.4353.81
5.701.7617.4137.5126.0631.5045.38
-1.1510.3230.3839.5829.5918.9418.94
0.92-0.48-0.83-2.24-1.30473.69487.28
5.395.899.11-3.53-27.313.86-3.90
-2.9611.8814.6494.1939.1793.1493.14
4.13-35.73-10.4816.099.679.679.67
0.7713.9427.4127.1363.02105.98-36.44
-0.24-4.032.9623.22-11.5017.1014.67
-0.26-3.443.24-3.00-9.01-9.01-9.01

Crown Lifters Ltd. Share Holdings

Crown Lifters Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
18 May, 2023Board MeetingOthers
02 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 Dec, 2022Board MeetingOthers

About Crown Lifters Ltd.

Crown Lifters Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/12/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74210MH2002PLC138439 and registration number is 138439. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other specialized construction activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 19.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.41 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Karim Kamruddin Jaria
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Nizar Nooruddin Rajwani
    Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Salima Siraj Jaria
    Non Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Amit Bhalchandra Nandedkar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Dayal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Payal Pravin Madhani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Crown Lifters Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Crown Lifters Ltd.?

The market cap of Crown Lifters Ltd. is ₹50.18 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Crown Lifters Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Crown Lifters Ltd. is 11.41 and PB ratio of Crown Lifters Ltd. is 2.37 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Crown Lifters Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Crown Lifters Ltd. is ₹48.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Crown Lifters Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Crown Lifters Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Crown Lifters Ltd. is ₹57.15 and 52-week low of Crown Lifters Ltd. is ₹29.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data