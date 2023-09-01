Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Crop Life Science Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

CROP LIFE SCIENCE LTD.

Sector : Agro Chemicals/Pesticides | Smallcap | NSE
₹48.00 Closed
-4.95-2.5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Crop Life Science Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹48.00₹48.00
₹48.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹50.50₹55.95
₹48.00
Open Price
₹48.00
Prev. Close
₹50.50
Volume
1,48,000

Crop Life Science Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R148
  • R248
  • R348
  • Pivot
    48
  • S148
  • S248
  • S348

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 510.630
  • 105.320
  • 202.660
  • 501.060
  • 1000.530
  • 2000.270

Crop Life Science Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-9.69-9.69-9.69-9.69-9.69-9.69-9.69
-0.23-0.823.1415.756.0595.16371.93
3.44-3.59-11.02-15.43-20.2519.4425.56
8.557.7410.00-1.41-10.0762.42119.23
1.446.1511.4111.93-11.37-16.636.15
3.847.5723.7018.714.16-20.9914.85
13.511.567.67-1.40-29.54147.20147.20
6.182.11-8.03-5.65-13.4260.0511.47
3.883.28-3.218.84-25.371.2020.76
0.583.8010.1518.026.632.8244.62
39.5137.3135.6834.972.30-13.73-13.73
7.559.351.101.16-27.4730.36124.85
5.231.0314.922.2521.57135.17135.17
3.720.902.14-10.58-32.46-6.27-6.27
2.94-3.86-19.05-2.559.2491.83135.19
-1.8818.1815.4014.41-23.6853.5118.48
2.91-2.7610.6311.76-34.84-55.10-55.10
-2.1928.3646.9427.90-15.17108.3670.15
0.61-7.75-26.8614.37-6.9465.9665.96
3.973.3713.042.30-33.8012.42-43.92

Crop Life Science Ltd. Share Holdings

About Crop Life Science Ltd.

Agro Chemicals/Pesticides

Management

  • Mr. Ashvin Lunagaria
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Chunilal Virolia
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Harendra Sevak
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Parulben Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Devang Parekh
    Independent Director

FAQs on Crop Life Science Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Crop Life Science Ltd.?

The market cap of Crop Life Science Ltd. is ₹82.27 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Crop Life Science Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Crop Life Science Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Crop Life Science Ltd. is 2.0 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Crop Life Science Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Crop Life Science Ltd. is ₹48.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Crop Life Science Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Crop Life Science Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Crop Life Science Ltd. is ₹55.95 and 52-week low of Crop Life Science Ltd. is ₹50.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data