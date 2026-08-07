Here's the live share price of Crop Life Science along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Crop Life Science
|4.70
|36.90
|53.33
|46.81
|23.21
|9.09
|5.36
|UPL
|-5.18
|-4.64
|-11.91
|-22.99
|-18.78
|-0.52
|-5.15
|PI Industries
|0.85
|4.61
|-10.54
|-13.73
|-31.05
|-9.78
|-2.40
|Sumitomo Chemical India
|4.44
|12.59
|6.83
|26.31
|-9.53
|8.69
|4.75
|Atul
|0.56
|5.31
|-3.69
|3.72
|2.16
|-1.30
|-5.74
|Bayer Cropscience
|-1.35
|1.33
|-9.91
|-9.92
|-26.43
|-3.11
|-6.81
|Sharda Cropchem
|-0.70
|-11.03
|-28.10
|-32.31
|-18.14
|23.72
|20.57
|Epigral
|1.15
|7.68
|-19.61
|5.49
|-40.68
|6.63
|22.06
|Dhanuka Agritech
|-0.13
|-4.89
|-6.73
|-10.17
|-35.54
|10.23
|2.07
|NACL Industries
|-6.12
|-19.39
|-1.70
|28.45
|-37.52
|33.10
|21.21
|Rallis India
|-1.89
|-7.74
|-19.52
|-23.48
|-41.78
|-0.33
|-7.42
|Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries
|-1.77
|0.25
|9.15
|22.38
|-3.55
|33.31
|31.51
|GSP Crop Science
|2.50
|48.59
|38.37
|67.72
|67.72
|18.81
|10.90
|Bharat Rasayan
|6.08
|1.50
|-6.77
|-28.28
|-48.53
|-16.42
|-16.25
|Insecticides (India)
|1.01
|-1.19
|-10.03
|2.77
|-36.45
|11.94
|3.79
|India Pesticides
|-5.75
|-8.53
|-10.57
|-17.02
|-34.91
|-11.70
|-14.77
|Astec Lifesciences
|-5.32
|-9.70
|-13.25
|-2.39
|-25.29
|-21.44
|-13.96
|Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection
|-2.86
|4.14
|-0.16
|-4.46
|-16.58
|4.25
|-3.89
|Meghmani Organics
|-2.34
|10.45
|-12.15
|-5.29
|-39.66
|-14.11
|-10.03
|Excel Industries
|4.33
|12.90
|-0.83
|3.64
|-18.67
|4.75
|-2.51
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Crop Life Science has gained 23.21% compared to peers like UPL (-18.78%), PI Industries (-31.05%), Sumitomo Chemical India (-9.53%). From a 5 year perspective, Crop Life Science has outperformed peers relative to UPL (-5.15%) and PI Industries (-2.40%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|65.02
|66.21
|10
|63.27
|64.27
|20
|57.76
|60.28
|50
|49.42
|53.83
|100
|48.38
|51.22
|200
|51.53
|50.61
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Crop Life Science remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 29.98% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Crop Life Science fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Crop Life Science Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/05/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24124GJ2006PLC048297 and registration number is 048297. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Agro Chemicals/Pesticides. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 207.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Crop Life Science is ₹69.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Crop Life Science is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Crop Life Science is ₹118.27 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Crop Life Science are ₹70.00 and ₹68.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Crop Life Science stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Crop Life Science is ₹69.90 and 52-week low of Crop Life Science is ₹39.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Crop Life Science has shown returns of 1.47% over the past day, 36.9% for the past month, 53.33% over 3 months, 23.21% over 1 year, 9.09% across 3 years, and 5.36% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Crop Life Science are 18.21 and 1.40 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global