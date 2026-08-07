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Crop Life Science Share Price

NSE
BSE

CROP LIFE SCIENCE

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Chemicals

Here's the live share price of Crop Life Science along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹69.00 Closed
1.47₹ 1.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:50 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Crop Life Science Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹68.00₹70.00
₹69.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹39.05₹69.90
₹69.00
Open Price
₹68.00
Prev. Close
₹68.00
Volume
34,000

Source: Dion Global

Crop Life Science Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Crop Life Science		4.7036.9053.3346.8123.219.095.36
UPL		-5.18-4.64-11.91-22.99-18.78-0.52-5.15
PI Industries		0.854.61-10.54-13.73-31.05-9.78-2.40
Sumitomo Chemical India		4.4412.596.8326.31-9.538.694.75
Atul		0.565.31-3.693.722.16-1.30-5.74
Bayer Cropscience		-1.351.33-9.91-9.92-26.43-3.11-6.81
Sharda Cropchem		-0.70-11.03-28.10-32.31-18.1423.7220.57
Epigral		1.157.68-19.615.49-40.686.6322.06
Dhanuka Agritech		-0.13-4.89-6.73-10.17-35.5410.232.07
NACL Industries		-6.12-19.39-1.7028.45-37.5233.1021.21
Rallis India		-1.89-7.74-19.52-23.48-41.78-0.33-7.42
Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries		-1.770.259.1522.38-3.5533.3131.51
GSP Crop Science		2.5048.5938.3767.7267.7218.8110.90
Bharat Rasayan		6.081.50-6.77-28.28-48.53-16.42-16.25
Insecticides (India)		1.01-1.19-10.032.77-36.4511.943.79
India Pesticides		-5.75-8.53-10.57-17.02-34.91-11.70-14.77
Astec Lifesciences		-5.32-9.70-13.25-2.39-25.29-21.44-13.96
Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection		-2.864.14-0.16-4.46-16.584.25-3.89
Meghmani Organics		-2.3410.45-12.15-5.29-39.66-14.11-10.03
Excel Industries		4.3312.90-0.833.64-18.674.75-2.51

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Crop Life Science has gained 23.21% compared to peers like UPL (-18.78%), PI Industries (-31.05%), Sumitomo Chemical India (-9.53%). From a 5 year perspective, Crop Life Science has outperformed peers relative to UPL (-5.15%) and PI Industries (-2.40%).

Crop Life Science Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Crop Life Science Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
565.0266.21
1063.2764.27
2057.7660.28
5049.4253.83
10048.3851.22
20051.5350.61

Source: Dion Global

Crop Life Science Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Crop Life Science remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 29.98% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Crop Life Science Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Crop Life Science fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Crop Life Science

Crop Life Science Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/05/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24124GJ2006PLC048297 and registration number is 048297. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Agro Chemicals/Pesticides. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 207.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajeshkumar Vrajlal Lunagariya
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ashvinkumar Ravjibhai Lunagaria
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Chunilal Samajubhai Virolia
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Harendra Mukeshbhai Sevak
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Parulben Hiteshkumar Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Devang Bhikhubhai Parekh
    Independent Director

FAQs on Crop Life Science Share Price

What is the share price of Crop Life Science?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Crop Life Science is ₹69.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Crop Life Science?

The Crop Life Science is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Crop Life Science?

The market cap of Crop Life Science is ₹118.27 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Crop Life Science?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Crop Life Science are ₹70.00 and ₹68.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Crop Life Science?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Crop Life Science stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Crop Life Science is ₹69.90 and 52-week low of Crop Life Science is ₹39.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Crop Life Science performed historically in terms of returns?

The Crop Life Science has shown returns of 1.47% over the past day, 36.9% for the past month, 53.33% over 3 months, 23.21% over 1 year, 9.09% across 3 years, and 5.36% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Crop Life Science?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Crop Life Science are 18.21 and 1.40 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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