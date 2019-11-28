Crisil puts term loans, NCDs of Karvy Data Management on ‘negative’ ratings watch

“Crisil will remove the ratings from watch and take a final rating action once it has more clarity on these aspects,” the agency said.

Ratings agency Crisil has placed a “rating watch with negative implications” on Rs 700 crore worth of bank facilities and Rs 1,000 crore worth of non-convertible debentures (NCD) of Karvy Data Management Services.

“The rating action follows a recent adverse interim order by Sebi restricting Karvy Stock Broking’s business activities and a forensic audit on its operations,” Crisil said. Karvy Stock Broking is the holding company of Karvy Data Management. Any material impact on the business and financial risk profile of Karvy Stock Broking due to this development may impact the credit risk profile of the company, Crisil said.

The ratings agency is also in discussion with Karvy Data Management to understand the implication of Sebi restrictions on the credit risk profile of the data management arm of the group.

Crisil has also placed a negative ratings watch on Rs 15 crore worth of term loans of one of the subsidiaries of Karvy Data Management Services – Karvy Forde Search.

Earlier this week, the National Stock Exchange appointed EY to conduct a forensic audit into Karvy Stock Broking, following the Sebi order. Sebi last week banned Karvy from taking new clients and restricted the broker from executing any further trades on behalf of clients.